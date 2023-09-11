English office translation. In case of discrepancies
the Norwegian version shall prevail.
Til aksjeeierne i DWELLOP AS
To the shareholders of DWELLOP AS
INNKALLING TIL
NOTICE OF
EKSTRAORDINÆR GENERALFORSAMLING
AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
I
IN
DWELLOP AS
DWELLOP AS
(Org.nr. 912 891 542)
(Reg. no. 912 891 542)
("Selskapet")
(the "Company")
Aksjeeierne i DWELLOP AS innkalles herved til
The shareholders in DWELLOP AS are hereby given
ekstraordinær generalforsamling 26. september 2023,
notice of an extraordinary general meeting on 26
kl. 10:00 (CEST) elektronisk på Microsoft Teams.
September 2023, at 10:00 (CEST) electronically at
Microsoft Teams.
* * *
* * *
Styret har fastsatt følgende forslag til dagsorden:
The board has proposed the following agenda:
1.
Åpning av generalforsamlingen,
1.
Opening of the general meeting, approval
godkjennelse av innkalling og agenda, valg
of the notice and agenda, election of the
av møteleder mv.
chair of the meeting, etc.
2.
Kapitalforhøyelse ved tingsinnskudd
2.
Share capital increase by contribution in
(konvertering av gjeld)
kind (conversion of debt)
3.
Styrefullmakt for kapitalforhøyelse
3.
Power of attorney to the board for share
capital increase
4.
Valg av styremedlemmer
4.
Appointment of board members
* * *
* * *
AKSJONÆRENES RETTIGHETER, DELTAKELSE
SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS, PARTICIPATION
OG FULLMAKT
AND PROXIES
Stemmerettigheter,
Registreringsdatoen
og
forvalterregistrerte aksjer
Hver aksje i Selskapet gir én stemme på
Each share in the Company gives one vote at the
generalforsamlingen. Bare den som er aksjeeier i
general meeting. Only those who are registered as
verdipapirsentralen (VPS) fem virkedager før
shareholders in the Norwegian Registry of Securities
generalforsamlingen ("Registreringsdatoen"), har
(VPS) five working days before the general meeting
rett til å delta og stemme på generalforsamlingen, jf.
(the "Record Date") have the right to participate and
aksjeloven § 4-4 tredje ledd bokstav a), jf.
vote at the general meeting, ref. the Norwegian
allmennaksjeloven § 5-2 første ledd.
Private Limited Liability Companies Act ("Private
Companies Act") Section 4-4, third paragraph, letter
a), ref. the Norwegian Public Limited Liability
Companies Act ("Public Companies Act") Section
5-2, first paragraph.
For aksjer som er registrert på særskilt investorkonto
For shares registered in a separate investor account
(forvalterregistrert) sendes innkalling til forvalter som
(nominee-registered), notice is sent to the custodian
videreformidler informasjon til aksjonærer de holder
who pass on the information to shareholders for
aksjer for i tråd med allmennaksjeloven § 1-8, jf.
whom they hold shares, in accordance with Section
aksjeloven § 1-7 (3)
samt forskrift om formidlere
1-8 of the Public Companies Act, ref. Section 1-7 (3)
omfattet av verdipapirsentralloven § 4-5 og tilhørende regelverk.
Slike aksjonærer må kommunisere med sin forvalter, som har ansvar for å formidle forhåndsstemmer eller påmelding innen fristen den 22. september 2023 (to virkedager før generalforsamlingen). For slike forvalterregistrerte aksjer gjelder at forvalter ikke kan møte eller stemme på generalforsamlingen for disse aksjene.
Påmelding
Generalforsamlingen vil ikke bli avholdt som et fysisk møte. Aksjeeiere som ønsker å delta og ha muligheten til å stille spørsmål på generalforsamlingen over video, bes om å meddele dette per e-post til katy.helgeland@dwellop.noinnen 25. september 2023 kl. 10:00, som deretter vil få tilsendt en digital innkalling via Teams.
Fullmakt
Aksjeeiere som ikke ønsker å avgi forhåndsstemme oppfordres til å gi fullmakt til styrets leder til å stemme for deres aksjer ved å benytte vedlagte fullmakts- skjema. Det oppfordres til å bruke skjemaet hvor fullmaktinstruks fylles ut, vedlagt som Vedlegg 3. Dersom instruksen ikke fylles ut, anses dette som en instruks om å stemme "for" styrets forslag. Dersom det blir fremmet forslag i tillegg til, eller som erstatning for forslaget i innkallingen, avgjør fullmektigen stemme- givningen.
Aksjeeiere som ønsker å bemyndige andre til å møte og avgi stemmer på sine vegne, bes om å fylle ut og undertegne fullmaktsskjemaet, med eller uten stemmeinstrukser.
Utfylt og undertegnet møteseddel eller fullmakts-
skjema sendes per e-post til
katy.helgeland@dwellop.nosenest innen25. september, 2023 kl. 10:00 (CEST).
Påmeldte aksjeeiere vil motta videoinnkalling via en elektronisk lenke etter påmelding i henhold til ovennevnte.
NB! Kopi av legitimasjon for vedkommende som ønsker å møte, samt firmaattest eller annen fullmakt som viser at vedkommende har rett til å møte og stemme på vegne av aksjeeieren, må vedlegges påmeldingsskjema. Bakgrunnen for dette er at Selskapet i henhold til norsk lov er pålagt å sørge for
of the Private Companies Act, as well as regulations on intermediaries covered by the Central Securities Act Section 4-5 and related rules.
Shareholders must communicate with their custodians, who is responsible for submitting advance votes or notice of registration within the deadline on 22 September 2023 (two business days prior to the general meeting). For such nominee- registered shares, managers may not attend or vote for these shares at general meetings.
Registration of attendance
The General Meeting will not be held as a physical meeting. Shareholders who wish to attend and have the opportunity to ask questions at the General Meeting via video, are asked to notify the Company by email to katy.helgeland@dwellop.noby 25 September 2023 at 10:00 (CEST). Such shareholders will then receive an electronic invite via Teams.
Proxy
Shareholders who do not want to cast their votes in advance of the General Meeting are urged to grant a proxy to the Chair of the Board to vote for their shares by using the attached proxy form, attached as Appendix 3. All shareholders are encouraged to complete the attached form with voting instructions. If the form with voting instructions is not completed, this will be deemed as an instruction to vote "in favour" of the Board of Directors' proposals. If a proposal is put forward, in addition to or as a replacement for the Board of Directors' proposals in the notice of the general meeting, the proxy holder determines how to vote.
Shareholders who wish to authorize others to attend and vote on their behalf are asked to complete and sign the proxy form, with or without voting instructions.
Completed and signed notice of attendance or proxy
form must be sent by email to katy.helgeland@dwellop.noby 25 September 2023 at 10:00 (CEST).
Shareholders will receive an invitation via an electronic link after registration of attendance as set out above.
NB! Copy of proof of identification of the person who wishes to participate the meeting, as well as a certificate of incorporation (Nw: firmaattest) or other evidence of authorisation showing that the person has the right to attend and vote on behalf of the shareholder, must be enclosed to the attendance
en betryggende metode for å autentisere deltakerne
form. This is a legal requirement pursuant to
og kontrollere stemmegivningen på generalfor-
Norwegian law, as it ensures that the Company can
samlingen.
properly authenticate all attendees and their votes at
the general meeting.
* * *
* * *
I samsvar med vedtektene § 8 gjøres vedleggene
In accordance with § 8 of the Articles of Association,
kun tilgjengelig på Selskapets nettside og sendes
the appendices to this notice are only made available
ikke med post til aksjeeierne. Enhver aksjeeier kan
at the Company's webpage and is not sent by regular
likevel kreve at vedleggene sendes vederlagsfritt til
mail to the shareholders. A shareholder may
vedkommende med post. Hvis en aksjeeier ønsker å
nonetheless require that the appendices are sent by
få tilsendt dokumentene fysisk, kan henvendelse
regular mail free of charge. If a shareholder wishes
rettes
til
Selskapet
per
e-post
til
to have the documents sent to him or her physically,
katy.helgeland@dwellop.no.
such request can be addressed to the Company by
email tokaty.helgeland@dwellop.no.
Innkallingen med vedlegg er også tilgjengelig på
The notice with appendices are also available on the
Selskapets
nettsidehttps://www.dwellop.no/investor-
Company's websitehttps://www.dwellop.no/investor-
relations
relations
Vedlegg 1: Styrets forslag til beslutninger
Appendix 1: The board's proposed resolutions
Vedlegg 2: Påmeldingsskjema
Appendix 2: Notice of attendance
Vedlegg 3: Fullmaktsskjema
Appendix 3: Proxy form
Vedlegg 4: Oversikt over tegnerne
Appendix 4: Overview of subscribers
Vedlegg 5: Styrets redegjørelse
Appendix 5: The board's statement
Vedlegg 6: Vedtekter
Appendix 6: Articles of Association
* * *
* * *
* * *
11. september 2023
Med vennlig hilsen/Yours sincerely
the Board of Directors of Dwellop AS
VEDLEGG 1 | STYRETS FORSLAG
TIL BESLUTNINGER
SAK 1: ÅPNING AV GENERALFORSAMLINGEN, GODKJENNELSE AV INNKALLING OG AGENDA, VALG AV MØTELEDER MV.
Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen fatter følgende beslutning:
Børge R. Kolstad velges som møteleder for generalforsamlingen.
Katy Helgeland velges til å medundertegne protokollen sammen med møteleder.
Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen fatter følgende beslutning:
Generalforsamlingen godkjente innkallingen og forslaget til dagsorden.
SAK 2: KAPITALFORHØYELSE VED TINGSINNSKUDD (KONVERTERING AV GJELD)
Som tidligere annonsert, inngikk Selskapet den 29. mai 2023 en sammenslåingsavtale med aksjeeierne i det skotske aksjeselskapet Phuel Oil Tools Ltd, org.nr. SC269131 ("POT" og "Eierne"), hvor Selskapet kjøpte samtlige aksjer i POT fra Eierne ("Avtalen"). Formålet med Avtalen er å slå sammen Selskapet og POT til et
felles eid selskap, som skal utvikle forretningsmuligheter innen segmentet for brønninter- vensjons-løsninger. Avtalen ble godkjent av styret før signering.
I henhold til Avtalen skal vederlaget for aksjene gjøres opp ved at Selskapet utsteder selgerkreditter formalisert ved gjeldsbrev på totalt NOK 34 514 222 til Eierne ("Gjeldsbrevene"). Gjeldsbrevene skal deretter umiddelbart etter Avtalens gjennomføring benyttes av Eierne til å reinvestere i Selskapet ved en kapitalforhøyelse, hvor de utestående kravene under Gjeldsbrevene motregnes mot Selskapets krav på tegningsbeløp for de nye aksjene som utstedes ("Reinvesteringen"). Basert på en uavhengig verdsettelse utført av Alpha Corporate Finance AS, har partene i Avtalen kommet til enighet om at Eierne etter Reinvesteringen skal få en eierandel i Selskapet som tilsvarer 28,4 %.
APPENDIX 1 | THE BOARD'S PROPOSED
RESOLUTIONS
SAK 1: OPENING OF THE GENERAL MEETING, APPROVAL OF THE NOTICE AND AGENDA, ELECTION OF THE CHAIR OF THE MEETING, ETC.
The board proposes that the general meeting passes the following resolution:
Børge R. Kolstad is elected as chair of the meeting.
Katy Helgeland is elected to sign the minutes together with the chair of the meeting.
The board proposes that the general meeting passes the following resolution:
The general meeting approved the notice and the proposed agenda.
SAK 2: SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY CONTRIBUTION IN KIND (CONVERSION OF DEBT)
As previously announced, the Company entered into a business combination agreement on 29 May 2023 with the shareholders of the Scottish limited liability company, Phuel Oil Tools Ltd, reg. no. SC269131 ("POT" and the "Owners"), under which the Company purchased all of the shares in POT from the Owners (the "BCA"). The objective of the BCA is to combine the Company and POT to a joint company that will pursue business opportunities within the well intervention solutions segment. The BCA was approved by the board prior to signing.
The payment for the shares shall in accordance with the BCA be settled by the Company issuing sellers' credits formalised by vendor notes for in total NOK 34,514,222 to the Owners (the "Vendor Notes"). Following such issuance, and immediately upon the closing of the BCA, the Owners are to use the Vendor Notes to reinvest in the Company by way of a share capital increase, where the outstanding claims under the Vendor Notes shall be set off against the Company's claims for share contribution for newly issued shares (the "Reinvestment"). Based on a third party valuation carried out by Alpha Corporate Finance AS, the parties have in the BCA agreed that the Owners shall hold a 28.4% ownership stake in the Company post- Reinvestment.
Styret foreslår på den bakgrunn, som forutsatt av Avtalen, å gjennomføre en kapitalforhøyelse hvor nye aksjer utstedes til Eierne som nærmere angitt i Vedlegg 4mot gjeldskonvertering av Gjeldsbrevene.
Styret har utarbeidet en nærmere redegjørelse for gjeldskonverteringen som følger vedlagt som Vedlegg 5.
Utover risikofaktorene som generelt er forbundet ved tegning av aksjer i et aksjeselskap, er styret ikke kjent med forhold som må tillegges vekt når det gjelder den foreslåtte økningen av Selskapets aksjekapital. Utover den tiltenkte gjennomføringen av Avtalen, er styret heller ikke kjent med at det er inntruffet hendelser etter siste balansedag som er av vesentlig betydning for Selskapet.
Styret foreslår på den bakgrunn at generalforsamlingen fatter følgende beslutning:
1.
Aksjekapitalen
forhøyes
med
NOK
2 899 233,2406428 fra NOK 7 309 359,95160 til
NOK 10 208 593,1922428
ved utstedelse av
117 196 aksjer,
hver
pålydende
NOK
24,7383293.
- Vederlag per aksje er NOK 294,50. Det gir NOK 269,7616707 i overkurs per aksje. Det totale innskuddet er NOK 34 514 222,00, hvorav NOK 31 614 988,7593572 er overkurs.
- Ved gjennomføring av kapitalforhøyelsen endres angivelsen av aksjekapital og antall aksjer i Selskapets vedtekter tilsvarende (som illustrert i Vedlegg 6).
- Kapitalforhøyelsen er rettet mot tegnerne som
fremgår av Vedlegg 4 til
generalforsamlingsprotokollen, med slik allokering som der angitt.
- Aksjene tegnes direkte i protokollen for
generalforsamlingen som vedtar kapitalforhøyelsen
- Aksjeinnskuddet skal gjøres opp umiddelbart i forbindelse med tegningen, ved at tegnerne motregner sine krav mot Selskapet på til sammen NOK 34 514 222,00 mot Selskapets krav på aksjeinnskudd. Gjeldskonverteringen er nærmere redegjort for i styrets redegjørelse inntatt som Vedlegg 5.
On this background, and in accordance with the BCA, the board proposes to carry out a share capital increase by issuance of new shares to the Owners as set out in Appendix 4, against a debt conversion of the Vendor Notes.
The board has prepared a board statement regarding the debt conversion, attached hereto as Appendix 5.
Other than the general risk associated with subscribing for shares in a private limited liability company, the board is not familiar with circumstances that need to be taken into account in relation to the proposed share capital increase in the Company. Save for the intended completion of the BCA, the board is also not aware of any occurrences of significance for the Company since the last balance sheet day.
On that background, the board proposes that the general meeting passes the following resolution:
- The share capital is increased by NOK 2,899,233.2406428 from NOK 7,309,359.95160 to 10,208,593.1922428, by issuance of 117,196 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 24.7383293
- Consideration per share shall be NOK 294.50. This gives NOK 269.7616707 as share premium per share. The total contribution is NOK 34,514,222.00, of which a total of NOK 31,614,988.7593572 is share premium.
- At completion of the share capital increase, the share capital and number of shares in the Company's articles of association are amended accordingly (as illustrated in Appendix 6).
- The share capital increase is directed towards the subscribers set out in Appendix 4 of the general meeting minutes, with such allocation as stated therein.
- The shares shall be subscribed for directly in the minutes of the general meeting resolving the share capital increase.
- The contribution shall be settled immediately upon the subscription by the subscribers setting of their total claim of NOK 34,514,222.00 towards the Company against the Company's claim for share capital. The debt conversion is further described in the board's statement included as Appendix 5
