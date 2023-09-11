of the Private Companies Act, as well as regulations on intermediaries covered by the Central Securities Act Section 4-5 and related rules.

Shareholders must communicate with their custodians, who is responsible for submitting advance votes or notice of registration within the deadline on 22 September 2023 (two business days prior to the general meeting). For such nominee- registered shares, managers may not attend or vote for these shares at general meetings.

Registration of attendance

The General Meeting will not be held as a physical meeting. Shareholders who wish to attend and have the opportunity to ask questions at the General Meeting via video, are asked to notify the Company by email to katy.helgeland@dwellop.noby 25 September 2023 at 10:00 (CEST). Such shareholders will then receive an electronic invite via Teams.

Proxy

Shareholders who do not want to cast their votes in advance of the General Meeting are urged to grant a proxy to the Chair of the Board to vote for their shares by using the attached proxy form, attached as Appendix 3. All shareholders are encouraged to complete the attached form with voting instructions. If the form with voting instructions is not completed, this will be deemed as an instruction to vote "in favour" of the Board of Directors' proposals. If a proposal is put forward, in addition to or as a replacement for the Board of Directors' proposals in the notice of the general meeting, the proxy holder determines how to vote.

Shareholders who wish to authorize others to attend and vote on their behalf are asked to complete and sign the proxy form, with or without voting instructions.

Completed and signed notice of attendance or proxy

form must be sent by email to katy.helgeland@dwellop.noby 25 September 2023 at 10:00 (CEST).

Shareholders will receive an invitation via an electronic link after registration of attendance as set out above.

NB! Copy of proof of identification of the person who wishes to participate the meeting, as well as a certificate of incorporation (Nw: firmaattest) or other evidence of authorisation showing that the person has the right to attend and vote on behalf of the shareholder, must be enclosed to the attendance