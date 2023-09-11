Chair's letter

DWF Group plc

("DWF" or the "Company") Registered office:

20 Fenchurch Street

London EC3M 3AG

Telephone: +44 (0)333 320 2220

Website: dwfgroup.com

Incorporated in

England and Wales

No. 11561594

11 September 2023

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dear Shareholder,

I am writing to give you details of the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") which will be held at 12.00pm on 20 October 2023 at 20 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 3AG. The formal notice of AGM is set out on pages 3 to 5 of this document and an explanation of the business to be considered and voted on at the AGM is set out on pages 6 to 8.

The AGM is an important event in the Company's corporate calendar and provides an opportunity to engage with shareholders and for shareholders to pass the necessary resolutions for the conduct of the business and affairs of the Company.

The Company encourages shareholders to submit any questions they would like to have answered at the AGM by emailing them to AGM@dwf.law in advance, so as to be received no later than 10.30am on 20 October 2023. Where it is not possible to answer any of the questions submitted prior to and during the AGM (for example, due to time constraints), the Directors will endeavour, where appropriate, to answer such questions by publishing thematic responses on the Company's website at dwfgroup.com/en/investors as soon as practicable following the AGM. A full transcript of the meeting will also be uploaded.

Your vote is important to us. We strongly encourage you to vote on all resolutions electronically in advance of the meeting, appointing the Chair as your proxy, whether or not you are ultimately able to attend in person.

The ways to vote, in advance of or at the AGM, are as follows:

Register your vote electronically by logging into our Registrar, Equiniti's ("Registrar" or "Equiniti") website sharevote.co.uk .

If you have already registered with the Registrar's online portfolio service, Shareview, you can submit your proxy by logging on to your portfolio at shareview.co.uk and following the instructions. Please note that votes submitted electronically in this manner should be submitted by no later than 12.00pm on 18 October 2023. Appoint a proxy to vote on your behalf. Fill in the proxy form enclosed with this document and return it to the Registrar

as detailed in note 3 on page 9, appoint your proxy electronically as detailed in note 4 on page 9, if you are a CREST member, appoint your proxy through the CREST proxy appointment service as detailed in note 5 on page 9, or if you are an institutional shareholder, appoint your proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform as detailed in note 9 on page 10. Shareholders who wish to appoint a proxy are recommended to appoint the Chair of the meeting as their proxy. If a shareholder appoints someone else as their proxy, that proxy may not be able to attend the meeting in order to cast the shareholder's vote. Please note that the deadline for the receipt by the Registrar of all proxy appointments is 12.00pm on 18 October 2023. Attend the AGM in person. We strongly encourage you to vote on all resolutions electronically in advance of the meeting, appointing the Chair as your proxy, whether or not you are ultimately able to attend in person. If your intention is to attend in person, the Board kindly requests that you pre-register your intention to attend by emailing AGM@dwf.Iaw no later than 5.00pm on 19 October 2023. If you are attending in person, please bring photographic identification with you in accordance with building security requirements.

The results of the voting will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service and will be published on our website dwfgroup.com/en/investors on 20 October 2023 or as soon as practicable after the AGM. Please also refer to our website dwfgroup.com/en/investors for any updates to the arrangements for the AGM.

The Board considers that all the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and are therefore likely to promote the success of the Company. The Board unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of each of the resolutions being put to the AGM, as the Directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial shareholdings (other than in respect of those matters in which they are interested).

Yours faithfully,

Jonathan Bloomer

Chair

DWF Group plc