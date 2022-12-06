Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  DWF Group plc
  News
  Summary
    DWF   GB00BJMD6M39

DWF GROUP PLC

(DWF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:06 2022-12-06 am EST
76.30 GBX   -3.41%
07:12aIN BRIEF: DWF completes Whitelaw Twining deal to enter Canadian market
AN
05:46aSMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Civitas Social Housing grows NAV per share
AN
03:26aDWF Group Closes Up To CA$43 Million Purchase Of Canada's Whitelaw Twining Law
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: DWF completes Whitelaw Twining deal to enter Canadian market

12/06/2022 | 07:12am EST
DWF Group PLC - Manchester, England-based legal business with operations in North America - Completes acquisition of Whitelaw Twining Law Corp and TWK Management Ltd as it expands its offerings in North America.

The deal was first announced in November. At the time, DWF said the acquisition was valued at up to CAD42.6 million, around GBP29.9 million, with a total of CAD26.0 million payable in cash and shares, while a debt of CAD16.6 million to be repaid or assumed.

Whitelaw Twining is a Canadian law firm specialising in insurance, commercial litigation and personal injury. In 2021, Whitelaw Twining's revenue was CAD34.5 million. It had pro forma earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of CAD5.3 million.

DWF current stock price: 76.30 pence, down 3.4% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 31%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on DWF GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 380 M 463 M 463 M
Net income 2023 29,0 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
Net Debt 2023 87,7 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,49x
Yield 2023 7,71%
Capitalization 238 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 096
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart DWF GROUP PLC
DWF Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DWF GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 79,00 GBX
Average target price 137,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target 74,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Graham Knowles Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Stefani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan William Bloomer Chairman
Daniel Pollick Chief Information Officer
Matthew Glenville Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DWF GROUP PLC-30.70%290
GATELEY (HOLDINGS) PLC-24.19%268
KEYSTONE LAW GROUP PLC-47.29%167
ANEXO GROUP PLC-22.68%154
KNIGHTS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-73.29%115
RBG HOLDINGS PLC-44.64%75