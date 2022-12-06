IN BRIEF: DWF completes Whitelaw Twining deal to enter Canadian market

DWF Group PLC - Manchester, England-based legal business with operations in North America - Completes acquisition of Whitelaw Twining Law Corp and TWK Management Ltd as it expands its offerings in North America.

The deal was first announced in November. At the time, DWF said the acquisition was valued at up to CAD42.6 million, around GBP29.9 million, with a total of CAD26.0 million payable in cash and shares, while a debt of CAD16.6 million to be repaid or assumed.

Whitelaw Twining is a Canadian law firm specialising in insurance, commercial litigation and personal injury. In 2021, Whitelaw Twining's revenue was CAD34.5 million. It had pro forma earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of CAD5.3 million.

DWF current stock price: 76.30 pence, down 3.4% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 31%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

