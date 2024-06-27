Steven Goulart Appointed as DWS USA Corporation Board Chairman

New York, NY - DWS today announced the appointment of Steven Goulart as DWS USA Corporation Board Chairman effective July 1, 2024, succeeding Kenneth Froewiss who is stepping down from his position as Chair and will be retiring in the near term. Mr. Froewiss, who has served as Chairman of the DWS USA Board since the firm's initial public offering in 2018, has agreed to remain on the board for an interim period to help ensure a smooth transition.

Mr. Goulart, previously President, MetLife Investment Management and Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, MetLife, Inc., brings to the DWS role four decades of asset management and insurance experience. At MetLife, he oversaw approximately $600 billion in assets under management worldwide. He retired from the firm in August 2023 after a 17-year career. Goulart is notably responsible for leading in 2012 the development and launch of MetLife Investment Management (MIM), MetLife's institutional investment management business. MIM has since grown to over $170 billion in third-party client assets and is ranked among the 25 largest money managers by Pensions & Investments. MIM also earned the publication's Best Places to Work in Money Management honor for 2021, 2022, and 2023. Prior to MetLife, Goulart held leadership roles at Bear Stearns, Morgan Stanley, and Merrill Lynch.

"Steven brings to his new role tremendous knowledge of our industry, with deep and long-established expertise in public fixed income and equity markets, private capital, and real estate," said Kenneth Froewiss. "I'm delighted that such a trusted fiduciary with an impeccable, proven track record is taking the helm."

Dirk Goergen, Chief Executive Officer of DWS USA Corporation, said: "Steve is one of the most distinguished and respected leaders in our industry, and we are excited to welcome him to DWS. His appointment underscores DWS's commitment to the Americas region, which is a priority growth market for us. Moreover, he brings a wealth of experience working with regulators both in the U.S. and Europe that will help us in navigating the complexities of the global financial regulatory landscape. As an experienced leader, he also brings to the role a real passion for creating a team-oriented, high-performance work culture, that speaks to our core value of connecting the dots across our global organization for the benefit of our clients to win as one team."

Dirk concluded, "I would like to thank Ken for his outstanding leadership of our board, for his many contributions to our firm, and for his continued service as a Board member."

Steven Goulart commented on his appointment, saying: "It's an honor to join the DWS USA Corporation Board as Chairman. I look forward to sharing my wealth of experience working with investors, asset managers, regulators, and fiduciaries in service to this honorable firm."

Mr. Goulart currently serves as a Director of Resolution Life Group Holdings Ltd since December 2023 and as Chair of the Investment Committee. He also serves as a Trustee for the Augustine Institute. He previously served as a member of the University of the Pacific Board of Regents for nine years.

Steven received his B.S. and Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of the Pacific and completed his MBA at Harvard. Steven and his wife, Kristy, reside in Florida.