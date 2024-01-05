DWS Group GmbH & Co KgaA is a Germany-based company that provides integrated investment solutions. The Company offers active, passive and alternative investments across a wide range of asset classes, including Hedge Funds, Sustainable Investments, Private Equity, Liquid Real Assets, Real Estate, Equities and Fixed Income. It invests primarily in the areas of environmental, social and governance. The Company's clients include corporations, central banks, insurers, pension funds, public institutions, financial institution, not-for-profit organizations, as well as private investors. The Company is active in around 22 countries in Europe. Deutsche Bank AG is a majority shareholder of the Company.