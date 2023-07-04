DWS : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
Today at 03:04 pm
Share
JP Morgan's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 34.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:14:32 2023-07-04 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|28.06 EUR
|-0.14%
|+3.02%
|-7.77%
|09:04pm
|DWS : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|Jun. 20
|Deutsche Bank: Claudio de Sanctis new head of private clients from July 1
|DP
|DWS : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|Deutsche Bank: Claudio de Sanctis new head of private clients from July 1
|DP
|DWS holds shareholder meet as 'greenwashing' accusations linger
|RE
|DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Approves Dividend for the Year 2022
|CI
|DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Announces Management Changes
|CI
|DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Expects to Propose Extraordinary Dividend in 2024
|CI
|Transcript : DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|CI
|DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Announces Claire Peel Plans to Resign as CFO
|CI
|DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA : Annual General Meeting
|FA
|Renewed Greenpeace protest against Deutsche Bank fund subsidiary DWS
|DP
|German activists target Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan on carbon policies
|RE
|Greenpeace Activists Display Banner at Deutsche Bank HQ Criticizing Climate Investment Policies
|MT
|Greenpeace activists climb Deutsche Bank building to protest investment policies
|RE
|Activists protest on canopy of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt
|DP
|Greenpeace climbs Deutsche Bank HQ to protest climate investment policies
|RE
|Deutsche Bank's Investment Arm Mulls Reinstatement of Management Titles
|MT
|Wall Street ends up amid record low volatility ahead of eventful week
|RE
|Wall Street ends up amid record low volatility ahead of eventful week
|RE
|Wall Street climbs amid thin volumes ahead of eventful week
|RE
|DWS : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|Goldman leaves DWS at 'Neutral' - Target 31 euros
|DP
|DWS : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
|MD
|London Stock Exchange Appoints Fiona Bassett as FTSE Russell CEO
|DJ
|DWS chief financial officer to resign in fall
|DP
|DWS : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-04
|28.00 €
|-0.14%
|26 402
|2023-07-03
|28.10 €
|+0.21%
|61,638
|2023-06-30
|28.04 €
|+0.43%
|43,413
|2023-06-29
|27.92 €
|+0.72%
|49,394
|2023-06-28
|27.72 €
|+1.99%
|48,155
Delayed Quote Xetra - 11:35:22 2023-07-04 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-7.77%
|6 133 M $
|-4.69%
|5 891 M $
|+3.03%
|5 709 M $
|-13.52%
|5 671 M $
|-4.84%
|5 443 M $
|+18.26%
|5 391 M $
|+9.90%
|5 315 M $
|+16.88%
|5 262 M $
|+16.88%
|7 063 M $
|+1.37%
|5 125 M $