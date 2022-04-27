DWS GmbH : Q1 Publication - Presentation

DWS Group - Q1 2022 results
27 April 2022
Q1 2022: DWS celebrates another very strong quarter
Strong performance helps firm maneuver turbulent year so far
Key achievements in Q1 2022
FY 2020
_Differentiated leadership: ESG, Passive, high margin strategies
_Take active role in M&A activities
1 "Client Commitment", "Entrepreneurial Spirit", "Sustainable Action"
Differentiated leadership
Strong y-o-y results: _ Adjusted revenues of €689m considerably higher than Q1 2021
_Compelling adjusted CIR of 59.5%
_Second highest ever adjusted PbT of €279m
_ ESG: Despite adverse environment clients continuously demanded ESG products, leading to net inflows of €1.1bn
_High margin strategies: Strong ex Cash net flows driven primarily by Active & Alternative products; offset by cash outflows during market correction _ Brand positioning: Introduction of "investors for a new now" claim and DWS' core values1 alongside a refined visual appearance with refreshed digital channels
2
Q1 2022 key financial highlights
Resilient results supported by diversified business model
- Adjusted profit before tax reached €279m despite the market downturn, as a result of continued cost discipline
- Adjusted cost income ratio at 59.5% in Q1
- Strong net flows ex Cash were supported by almost all asset classes and further demand for ESG1 products resulting in strong net new revenues
1 See Cautionary Statement for ESG product classification framework explanation on p. 18
Financial performance snapshot - Q1 2022
Continued good financial results in the first quarter
Q4-21
Q1-22
Q4-21
Q1-22
Q1-21
Adjusted profit before tax (€m)
Q4-21
Q1-22
Q1-21
Q4-21
Q1-22
Market environment
Challenging market environment in Q1
