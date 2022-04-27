DWS GmbH : Q1 Publication - Presentation

DWS Group - Q1 2022 results

27 April 2022

Q1 2022: DWS celebrates another very strong quarter

Strong performance helps firm maneuver turbulent year so far

Key achievements in Q1 2022

FY 2020

_Differentiated leadership: ESG, Passive, high margin strategies

_Take active role in M&A activities

1 "Client Commitment", "Entrepreneurial Spirit", "Sustainable Action"

Differentiated leadership

Strong y-o-y results: _ Adjusted revenues of €689m considerably higher than Q1 2021 _Compelling adjusted CIR of 59.5% _Second highest ever adjusted PbT of €279m

_ ESG: Despite adverse environment clients continuously demanded ESG products, leading to net inflows of €1.1bn

_High margin strategies: Strong ex Cash net flows driven primarily by Active & Alternative products; offset by cash outflows during market correction _ Brand positioning: Introduction of "investors for a new now" claim and DWS' core values1 alongside a refined visual appearance with refreshed digital channels

2

Q1 2022 key financial highlights

Resilient results supported by diversified business model

- Adjusted profit before tax reached €279m despite the market downturn, as a result of continued cost discipline - Adjusted cost income ratio at 59.5% in Q1 - Strong net flows ex Cash were supported by almost all asset classes and further demand for ESG1 products resulting in strong net new revenues

1 See Cautionary Statement for ESG product classification framework explanation on p. 18

Financial performance snapshot - Q1 2022

Continued good financial results in the first quarter

Q1-21

Q4-21

Q1-22

Q1-21

Q4-21

Q1-22

Note: Throughout this presentation totals may not sum due to rounding differences

Q1-21

Adjusted profit before tax (€m)

Q4-21

Q1-22

279

Q1-21

Q4-21

Q1-22

Market environment

Challenging market environment in Q1