    DWS   DE000DWS1007

DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA

(DWS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/27 01:33:37 am EDT
31.80 EUR   +0.82%
01:02aQ1 2022 : DWS With Resilience and Strong Financial Results
EQ
04/20IM FOKUS : Earth Day 2022
PU
04/14EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : U.S. Gains to Lift Europe; ECB Awaited
DJ
DWS GmbH : Q1 Publication - Presentation

04/27/2022 | 01:16am EDT
DWS Group - Q1 2022 results

27 April 2022

Q1 2022: DWS celebrates another very strong quarter

Strong performance helps firm maneuver turbulent year so far

Key achievements in Q1 2022

FY 2020

_Differentiated leadership: ESG, Passive, high margin strategies

_Take active role in M&A activities

1 "Client Commitment", "Entrepreneurial Spirit", "Sustainable Action"

Differentiated leadership

Strong y-o-y results: _ Adjusted revenues of €689m considerably higher than Q1 2021

_Compelling adjusted CIR of 59.5%

_Second highest ever adjusted PbT of €279m

_ ESG: Despite adverse environment clients continuously demanded ESG products, leading to net inflows of €1.1bn

_High margin strategies: Strong ex Cash net flows driven primarily by Active & Alternative products; offset by cash outflows during market correction _ Brand positioning: Introduction of "investors for a new now" claim and DWS' core values1 alongside a refined visual appearance with refreshed digital channels

2

Q1 2022 key financial highlights

Resilient results supported by diversified business model

- Adjusted profit before tax reached €279m despite the market downturn, as a result of continued cost discipline

- Adjusted cost income ratio at 59.5% in Q1

- Strong net flows ex Cash were supported by almost all asset classes and further demand for ESG1 products resulting in strong net new revenues

1 See Cautionary Statement for ESG product classification framework explanation on p. 18

Financial performance snapshot - Q1 2022

Continued good financial results in the first quarter

Q1-21

Q4-21

Q1-22

Q1-21

Q4-21

Q1-22

Note: Throughout this presentation totals may not sum due to rounding differences

Q1-21

Adjusted profit before tax (€m)

Q4-21

Q1-22

279

Q1-21

Q4-21

Q1-22

Market environment

Challenging market environment in Q1

Source: Bloomberg

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KgaA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 654 M 2 828 M 2 828 M
Net income 2022 727 M 774 M 774 M
Net cash 2022 1 925 M 2 051 M 2 051 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,79x
Yield 2022 7,08%
Capitalization 6 308 M 6 722 M 6 722 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 422
Free-Float 20,5%
