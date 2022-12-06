EQS-Ad-hoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Proposed dividend pay-out



06-Dec-2022 / 18:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

DWS Group’s Executive Board has decided to propose: a dividend pay-out ratio of around 65% from 2025 onwards and the payment of an extraordinary dividend of up to EUR 1.0 bn in 2024 subject to capital commitment to organic and inorganic growth initiatives.





