    DWS   DE000DWS1007

DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA

(DWS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:21 2022-12-06 pm EST
30.60 EUR   +0.72%
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Proposed dividend pay-out

12/06/2022 | 12:58pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Proposed dividend pay-out

06-Dec-2022 / 18:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DWS Group’s Executive Board has decided to propose: a dividend pay-out ratio of around 65% from 2025 onwards and the payment of an extraordinary dividend of up to EUR 1.0 bn in 2024 subject to capital commitment to organic and inorganic growth initiatives.


Contact:
Sebastian Kraemer-Bach
Global Head of Communications & Marketing

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Mainzer Landstr. 11-17
60329 Frankfurt
Germany

+49 69 910 43330
sebastian.kraemer-bach@dws.com

06-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Mainzer Landstaße 11-17
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 910 14700
Fax: +49 (0) 69 910 32223
E-mail: investor.relations@dws.com
Internet: https://group.dws.com/de/ir/
ISIN: DE000DWS1007
WKN: DWS100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1506637

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1506637  06-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1506637&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
