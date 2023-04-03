Advanced search
    DWS   DE000DWS1007

DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA

(DWS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:31:30 2023-04-03 am EDT
28.55 EUR   +0.81%
DWS : UBS gives a Neutral rating

04/03/2023 | 10:11am EDT
Analyst Michael Werner from UBS research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 616 M 2 842 M 2 842 M
Net income 2023 602 M 654 M 654 M
Net cash 2023 2 693 M 2 926 M 2 926 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,35x
Yield 2023 7,43%
Capitalization 5 664 M 6 154 M 6 154 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 657
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 28,32 €
Average target price 36,69 €
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Hoops Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Claire Peel Chief Financial Officer
Karl von Rohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angela Maragkopoulou Chief Operating Officer
Karen Kuder Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA-6.72%6 154
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.58%100 526
UBS GROUP AG12.12%65 688
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.18%36 337
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-1.56%32 228
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.42%26 074
