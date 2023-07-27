DWS : UBS sticks Neutral
Today at 09:46 am
Share
Michael Werner from UBS retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 29.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10:04:24 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|31.70 EUR
|+2.86%
|+7.96%
|+4.55%
|03:46pm
|DWS : UBS sticks Neutral
|MD
|01:13pm
|DWS : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
|MD
|DWS : UBS sticks Neutral
|MD
|DWS : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
|MD
|DWS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|JPMorgan upgrades DWS to 'Overweight' and target to 38.60 euros
|DP
|DWS : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan
|MD
|DWS collects more customer funds - provisions due to 'greenwashing'.
|DP
|DWS : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|DWS : Solid Q2 23 figures above consensus expectations
|DWS : RBC keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|DWS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
|MD
|DWS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
|MD
|Legal costs eat into Deutsche Bank's profit - share loses
|DP
|Transcript : DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023
|CI
|Deutsche Bank subsidiary DWS again collects more customer funds
|DP
|U.S. SEC readies penalty for DWS in greenwashing probe by end September - sources
|RE
|DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|3i Infrastructure sells stake in Attero in deal worth EUR215 million
|AN
|DWS : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Volkswagen's efforts to boost valuation stifled by lack of succession plan
|RE
|DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA acquired PROJECTS Co-living GmbH from Investa Capital Management GmbH and Groth Development GmbH & Co. KG.
|CI
|DWS : RBC remains its Buy rating
|MD
|DWS : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
|MD
|Deutsche Bank's DWS and allegations of 'greenwashing'
|RE
|Fertilizer company OCI bets big on climate-friendly ammonia
|RE
|Biotech firms target weight-loss drugs without Wegovy's side-effects
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+4.68%
|6 825 M $
|+10.11%
|7 480 M $
|+7.96%
|6 135 M $
|+24.28%
|7 523 M $
|-4.02%
|5 952 M $
|+26.19%
|5 775 M $
|+13.76%
|7 892 M $
|-13.36%
|5 740 M $
|+24.97%
|5 718 M $
|+22.53%
|5 488 M $