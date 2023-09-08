NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs lowered its price target for DWS to 32 euros from 33 euros and left its rating at "Neutral." Looking at the diversified financial services providers, investors have increasingly focused on their return on capital policy, according to analyst Oliver Carruthers. Here, Deutsche Bank's fund subsidiary has recently surprised positively, he wrote in a sector report available Friday. However, he sees "overhang risks" from the parent company and its development./ck/la

