Investors hope Beijing will lift COVID curbs faster as protests rattle markets

*
Dozens of campuses, protesters make show of civil
disobedience
*
No sign of new protests in Beijing, Shanghai on Monday
*
China bonds, stocks have suffered hefty outflows in 2022
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Rare protests rippling across
China over Beijing's zero-COVID-19 policy may have unleashed a
fresh wave of political uncertainty but could also hasten the
reopening of the world's number two economy, foreign investors
said on Monday.
China's stocks on Monday suffered their worst day in a month
and its currency also took a tumble, while global
stocks came under pressure and oil prices slumped more than 3%
as protesters made a show of civil disobedience unprecedented
since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.
"Protests are a concern in the short-term," Seema Shah,
chief strategist at $500 billion asset manager Principal Global
Investors told Reuters, adding that latest events supported the
view that winds were changing.
"While we have been cautious, there is an important shift
going on with the COVID reopening."
China's markets have had a challenging year, suffering from
a mix of political risk aversion in the wake of Russia's
invasion of Ukraine in February as well as worries over its
economic growth given stringent COVID curbs and the fallout from
its property sector woes.
Chinese bond portfolios have posted outflows every month
since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, totalling $105.1
billion over nine months, according to data from the Institute
of International Finance (IIF). Chinese stock portfolios lost
$7.6 billion in October alone, the most since March.
On Monday, the offshore yuan weakened against the
dollar to 7.2468 and the risk sensitive Aussie dollar,
which is strongly tied to Chinese growth, was the worst
performing major currency, falling 1.61% to $0.6649.
Shares in Apple Inc slid, down 2.7% as worker
unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China stoked
fears of a deeper hit to the already constrained production of
higher-end phones.
Protests against China's strict zero-COVID policy and
restrictions on freedoms have spread to at least a dozen cities
around the world in a show of solidarity with rare displays of
defiance in China over the weekend.
"Record cases across multiple cities are putting the
(zero-COVID) policy to the test and the unrest highlights the
enormity of the challenge facing President Xi Jinping and his
commitment to zero-Covid," said Craig Erlam, senior market
analyst at OANDA.
"The combination of these creates huge uncertainty, both in
terms of how the protests are handled and what the whole
experience means for the future of the policy and the economy."
The protests were the strongest public defiance during Xi's
political career, China analysts said.
DEMOGRAPHICS
Hopes that Beijing could ease some of its harsh COVID
restrictions had recently lifted markets off their lows in a
year that has seen domestic blue chips and the Hong
Kong index tumble more than 20% year-to-date.
"The latest events will reinforce the case for reopening,"
said Vincent Mortier, group chief investment officer at Amundi,
Europe's largest asset manager.
The economic pain linked to COVID had started to become a
political issue in China, given the impact on youth unemployment
in big cities, and adding to pressure on Beijing, which was keen
on "avoiding some social unrest", said Mortier.
Demographics have been a major pressure point for China,
which has seen youth unemployment hit a record high of around
20% in July.
If protests were to continue, this would add to the risk
premium, said Sean Taylor, chief investment officer for
Asia-Pacific at DWS Group.
The 833 billion euro asset manager expects that Chinese
stocks could see a 15-20% rally once China exits zero-COVID,
though markets could be "quite challenging" until then.
Richard Tang, equity research analyst for Asia at Julius
Baer, said offshore investors were more worried about recent
events than their onshore peers, potentially lifting onshore
equity markets.
Tang predicted that if there was no major escalation in the
situation, investors would soon shift focus back onto the ruling
Communist Party's Central Economic Working Conference in
December, which sets the economic agenda for the parliament
session, and could confirm a COVID 'policy pivot'.
Others were more cautious. Social discontent stemming from
the zero-COVID policy added to risks in executing and
implementing government policies, said Mark Haefele, global
wealth management CIO at UBS in Zurich.
"We do not expect economic or market headwinds in China to
abate significantly over the coming months," Haefele said in a
note to clients.
"As a result, we remain neutral on Chinese equities. We also
view China’s sluggish recovery as a risk for the global economy
and markets."
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Dhara Ranasinghe in London,
Summer Zhen in Hong Kong, Davide Barbuscia in New York; Editing
by Gareth Jones and Stephen Coates)