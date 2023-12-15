NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has raised its target price for DWS from 35.50 to 46.40 euros and left its rating at "Overweight". For most European fund companies, current valuations are undemanding and earnings reflect weak market performance and inflows after two difficult years, analyst Angeliki Bairaktari wrote in an industry report published on Friday. In the coming year, however, the upcoming interest rate cuts should support the markets and thus increase net inflows. The Deutsche Bank subsidiary DWS is also characterized by a strong passive business, its cost-cutting target and an expected special dividend./edh/gl

