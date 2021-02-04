Log in
PRESS RELEASE : DWS 2020: Highly Successful in -2-

02/04/2021 | 01:23am EST
fully committed to ensuring that DWS remains successful in the long-term. Following the achievement of our IPO 
medium-term targets, we are, in 2021, entering the second phase of our corporate journey as a publicly listed firm. For 
this next phase, we have a clear roadmap. Both for 2021 and beyond. 
DWS will further transform key parts of its organization, building on the work that has already been done. This 
includes doing everything we can to continue to strengthen our asset management focused approach. Therefore, we are 
developing and investing in a core platform, including IT and a policy framework, tailored to DWS' fiduciary business 
and its clients. This transformation also includes integrating new technology into our work, such as artificial 
intelligence. The use of data and algorithms will improve investment managers in their decision making in the future. 
And with the help of automation we will also ensure better and more efficient processes. We will also go through a 
cultural transformation that is performance-driven and a clear meritocracy, helping us to attract the best talents from 
a wide range of profiles and backgrounds. The introduction of flat hierarchies through our new functional role 
framework is the biggest milestone in this area and will also ensure that we can reduce hierarchical thinking. 
In this second phase of our corporate journey, DWS will grow - both organically and inorganically -, investing into 
targeted growth areas, building on our strengths and existing expertise. Above all, we will invest in areas where we 
can be a leader in our industry. For example, we want to be a leading European ETF provider. We will invest into 
investment strategies on both ends of the spectrum: high-margin asset classes and products in the Active and 
Alternatives space on one side, and into our scalable Passive business, especially in ETFs, on the other side. In all 
these areas, we already have strong market positions and proven expertise that we intend to build on further. We are 
equally committed to invest into expanding our client base. Therefore, we want to further leverage existing 
partnerships and find new ones - especially in the growth region of Asia. There, and particularly in China, we see 
great potential to broaden our client base. 
And finally, we will not slow down in targeting growth in the area of ESG investing. The subject of sustainability has 
become an indispensable part of the zeitgeist. And keeping our commitment to making ESG the core of what we do, we will 
invest into product innovations in this field and position us as the go-to one-stop-shop ESG investment manager. 
DWS will transform and grow profitably. We will do so to become a leading European asset management firm with global 
reach as we shape the second phase of our corporate journey after the IPO. 
 
Going forward we have set ourselves two medium-term financial targets: Until the end of 2024, we want to achieve an 
adjusted Cost-Income Ratio of 60 percent - with non-linear development especially in the investment phase - and net 
flows of more than 4 percent on average. 
For 2021, we expect the following developments: Revenues will benefit from higher market levels at the beginning of 
2021, while we will see further benefits from our cost saving initiatives. In addition, we will see first investments 
into growth and transformation. At the same time, we will maintain an adjusted Cost-Income Ratio of below 65 percent. 
2020 figures published in this quarterly release are preliminary and unaudited. 
Contact details for further information 
Media Relations                                                      Investor Relations 
Adib Sisani                                                                Oliver Flade 
+49 69 910 61960                                                     +49 69 910 63072 
adib.sisani@dws.com                                               oliver.flade@dws.com 
Karsten Swoboda                                                      Jana Zubatenko 
+49 69 910 14941                                                     +49 69 910 33834 
karsten.swoboda@dws.com                                    jana.zubatenko@dws.com 
Webcast/Call 
Asoka Woehrmann, Chief Executive Officer, and Claire Peel, Chief Financial Officer, will elaborate on the results in an 
investor and analyst call on 4 February 2021 at 10 am CET. The analyst webcast/call will be held in English and 
broadcasted on https://group.dws.com/ir/reports-and-events/financial-results/. It will also be available for replay. 
Further details will be provided under https://group.dws.com/ir/. 
About DWS Group 
DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with EUR 793bn of assets under management (as of 31 
December 2020). Building on more than 60 years of experience, it has a reputation for excellence in Germany, Europe, 
the Americas and Asia. DWS is recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, 
stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines. 
We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major asset classes and 
solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management - as 
well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus - complement each other when creating targeted solutions 
for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground-knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment 
professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our investment approach 
strategically. 
DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with approximately 3,500 employees in offices all over the 
world, we are local while being one global team. We are investors - entrusted to build the best foundation for our 
clients' future. 
 
 
Important Note 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements 
are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of DWS Group GmbH & Co. 
KGaA. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to 
update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. 
By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could 
therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors 
include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we 
derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development 
of asset prices and market volatility, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk 
management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks. 
This document contains alternative performance measures (APMs). For a description of these APMs, please refer to the 
Annual Report, which is available at 
https://group.dws.com/ir/reports-and-events/annual-report/. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA 
              Mainzer Landstaße 11-17 
              60329 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 69 910 14700 
Fax:          +49 (0) 69 910 32223 
E-mail:       investor.relations@dws.com 
Internet:     https://group.dws.com/de/ir/ 
ISIN:         DE000DWS1007 
WKN:          DWS100 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1165657 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1165657 2021-02-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 01:22 ET (06:22 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 198 M 2 642 M 2 642 M
Net income 2020 527 M 634 M 634 M
Net cash 2020 906 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 5,19%
Capitalization 6 852 M 8 239 M 8 235 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 290
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 39,51 €
Last Close Price 34,26 €
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Asoka Wöhrmann Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Karl von Rohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Cullen Chief Operating Officer
Claire Peel Chief Financial Officer
Margret Suckale Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA-1.55%8 239
BLACKROCK, INC.0.35%111 273
UBS GROUP AG6.70%52 604
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.75%36 224
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.98%35 889
STATE STREET CORPORATION-1.62%25 003
Categories
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ