ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - The major Swiss bank UBS has left its rating for DWS at "Neutral" with a target price of 32 euros after the fourth quarter figures. Weak management fees had caused pre-tax profit to miss expectations, analyst Michael Werner wrote in a study published on Thursday. The outlook for 2024 is also below consensus expectations./tih/zb

Publication of the original study: 01.02.2024 / 07:00 / GMT

First dissemination of the original study: 01.02.2024 / 07:00 / GMT

