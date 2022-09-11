Wall St Week Ahead-More worries for U.S. stocks, bonds: Fed ramps up 'QT'

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - As the Federal Reserve
accelerates the unwinding of its balance sheet this month, some
investors worry that so-called quantitative tightening may weigh
on the economy and make this year even more brutal for stocks
and bonds.
After roughly doubling its balance sheet to $9 trillion
after the pandemic, the Fed began unloading some of the
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities it holds in June at a
pace of $47.5 billion. It has announced that this month it is
ramping up the pace of quantitative-tightening to $95 billion.
The scale of the Fed’s unwinding is unprecedented and the
effects of the central bank ending its role as a consistent,
price-insensitive buyer of Treasuries has so far been hard to
pinpoint in asset prices.
Some investors, however, are cutting back equities or fixed
income as quantitative tightening accelerates, wary that the
process could combine with factors such as higher interest rates
and a soaring dollar to further weigh on asset prices and hurt
growth.
"The economy is already in a glide path to recession and the
Fed's quickening pace in terms of QT will accelerate the decline
in stock prices and increase in bond yields," said Phil Orlando,
chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes, who recently
increased his cash allocation to a 20-year high.
The Fed's tighter monetary policy has weighed on stocks and
bonds in 2022. The S&P 500 is down 14.6%, while the yield on the
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury, which moves inversely to
prices, recently stood at 3.30%, after surging 182 basis points
this year.
Although recent data have shown the U.S. economy has
remained resilient in the face of higher interest rates, many
economists believe tighter monetary policy is increasing the
chances of a recession next year.
The New York Fed projected in May that the central bank will
shave $2.5 trillion off its holdings by 2025.
Estimates vary for how this will affect the economy:
Orlando, at Federated Hermes, said every $1 trillion in Fed
balance sheet reduction would equate to an additional 25 basis
points in implicit rate hikes. Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates
strategy at BMO Capital Markets, estimates it could add up to 75
basis points through the end of 2023 alone.
On the other end, Solomon Tadesse, head of North American
Quant Strategies at Societe Generale, believes the Fed will
ultimately cut $3.9 trillion off its balance sheet, equating to
about 450 basis points in implicit rate increases. The Fed has
already raised rates by 225 basis points and another 75 basis
point increase is expected later this month.
“It could be the ramp-up in QT that could trigger the next
fall in markets,” wrote Tadesse, who believes the S&P could drop
to a range of 2900-3200.
Investors next week will watch August consumer price data
for signs inflation has peaked. The Fed will hold its monetary
policy meeting on Sept. 21.
Jake Schurmeier, a portfolio manager at Harbor Capital
Advisors, said reduced liquidity from tightening financial
conditions is already making it more difficult to take large
bond positions and will likely contribute to more volatility
ahead.
"It gives us pause before we make any moves," he said. While
Schurmeier finds longer-dated Treasuries attractive, he is
"hesitant to add more risk until volatility has dampened down,"
he said.
Timothy Braude, global head of OCIO at Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, has been reducing his equity allocation in
anticipation of more volatility due to the Fed's quantitative
tightening.
"It's very hard to tell which markets are going to be the
most affected," he said.
To be sure, some investors doubt quantitative tightening
will have an outsized effect on markets.
“The increase in the pace of QT has been known since the Fed
announced its QT plans in May,” strategists at UBS Global Wealth
Management wrote on Thursday. “However, when combined with a
hawkish Fed, market sentiment focuses on the higher pace even
though the impact to the marketplace over the long term is not
material.”
The energy crisis in Europe, the pace and duration of the
Fed's interest rate hikes, and a potential U.S. recession are
likely to trump quantitative tightening as market drivers, said
David Bianco, chief investment officer, Americas, at the DWS
Group.
"We’re not dismissing the risks of QT but they pale in
comparison to the risks of where the Fed hikes the overnight
rate and how long they have to stay there," he said.
