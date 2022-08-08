Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DWS Municipal Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTF   US2333681094

DWS MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST

(KTF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-08-04
9.700 USD   -1.12%
05:01pCertain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
BU
08/04DWS Municipal Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended May 31, 2022
CI
07/08Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

08/08/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions.

Details are as follows:

August Monthly Dividends

Declaration – 08/08/2022 Ex-Date – 08/17/2022 Record – 8/18/2022 Payable – 08/31/2022

Fund

 

Ticker

Dividend Per
Share

Prior
Dividend
Per Share

 

DWS Municipal Income Trust

 

KTF

$0.0350

$0.0350

 

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

 

KSM

$0.0400

$0.0400

Important Information

DWS Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to the net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

War, terrorism, sanctions, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises and related geopolitical events have led, and, in the future, may lead to significant disruptions in US and world economies and markets, which may lead to increased market volatility and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and its investments.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE
NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

DWS Distributors, Inc.
222 South Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606-5808
www.dws.com
Tel (800) 621-1148
© 2022 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services. (R-091417-01) (8/22)


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,2 M - -
Net income 2021 21,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 383 M 383 M -
EV / Sales 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales 2021 27,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart DWS MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
DWS Municipal Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DWS MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hepsen Uzcan President & Chief Executive Officer
Diane Kenneally Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Keith R. Fox Chairman
Scott D. Hogan Chief Compliance Officer
Richard J. Herring Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DWS MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST-17.94%383
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-5.90%9 895
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.5.06%6 248
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED7.89%4 333
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.81%4 243
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-8.19%4 006