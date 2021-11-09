Log in
    KSM   US23342Q1013

DWS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST

(KSM)
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

11/09/2021 | 05:01pm EST
The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions.

Details are as follows:

November Monthly Dividends

Declaration – 11/09/2021

Ex Date – 11/18/2021

 

Record – 11/19/2021

 

Payable – 11/30/2021

     

Fund

 

Ticker

 

Dividend Per
Share

 

Prior
Dividend

Per Share

 

DWS Municipal Income Trust

 

 

KTF

 

 

$0.0420

 

 

$0.0420

 

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

 

 

KSM

 

 

$0.0450

 

 

$0.0450

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Important Information

DWS Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to the net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

“War, terrorism, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus) and related geopolitical events could lead to increased market volatility, disruption to US and world economies and markets and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and their investments.”

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE
NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

DWS Distributors, Inc.
222 South Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606-5808
www.dws.com
Tel (800) 621-1148
© 2021 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services. (R-086457-01) (11/21)


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,93 M - -
Net income 2020 4,70 M - -
Net Debt 2020 84,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 4,45%
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
EV / Sales 2019 23,6x
EV / Sales 2020 23,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart DWS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hepsen Uzcan President & Chief Executive Officer
Diane Kenneally Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Keith R. Fox Chairman
Scott D. Hogan Chief Compliance Officer
Dawn-Marie Driscoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DWS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST10.61%141
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION24.33%9 731
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.30.92%6 181
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND28.64%4 696
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION62.11%3 413
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.47%2 634