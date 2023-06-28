DX, the provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier, and logistics services, is pleased to announce a further £3 million investment in new electric vehicles, to be used exclusively for the Group's delivery and logistics partnership with IKEA, the home furnishings retailer.

This new investment will be used to add 53 new electric vans to the fleet and is the Group's second major round of funding in electric vehicles for its IKEA contract. It follows the launch of an initial tranche of electric vans for IKEA in August 2022, and adds significantly to the existing £750,000 of investment in the IKEA-dedicated electric fleet. The new vans will be operating from six DX/IKEA depots in Heathrow, Milton Keynes, Reading, Sheffield, Southampton, and Willenhall.

The new vehicles are the award-winning Maxus e-Deliver 9 marque vans, and have an operational carrying capacity of 1,162kg and a single-charge range of over 219miles, with zero output emissions. The vehicles will be dual-liveried with DX and IKEA branding.

IKEA has been a DX customer for over seven years, and uses the Group's logistics and 2-Man services in support of its online and retail operations. DX is also IKEA's largest provider of 2-Man home delivery services in the UK.

This £3 million investment is in addition to DX's wider £20 million-£25 million three-year, capital investment programme, which is now in its second year. Investment to date has been focused on depots, equipment including vehicles, and in technology. DX is in the process of increasing the overall number of electric vehicles within its fleet, particularly for deliveries in Central London.

John Welsh, Fulfilment Sourcing Manager at IKEA UK & Ireland, commented:

"As our largest provider of 2-person home delivery services in the UK, our partnership with DX is fundamental for IKEA in reaching our 100% zero-emission goals for home delivery. This latest investment therefore brings a significant and very positive development in our journey together."

Ian Bolton, Managing Director for DX Logistics / 2-Man, commented:

"We share IKEA's goal to move to more environmentally-friendly business practices, including the use of electric vehicles for deliveries, and are delighted that, with this investment, we will further reduce carbon emissions while maintaining the highest possible service standards."