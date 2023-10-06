DX (Group) plc

Final Results Presentation (52 weeks ended 1 July 2023)

3 October 2023

Strong platform for future growth

Presentation Team

Paul Ibbetson, CEO

  • Appointed CEO on 31 January 2023, having joined DX in November 2017 as a senior member of the incoming business turnaround team. Headed DX Freight division's highly successful turnaround
  • Previously Board Director at Tuffnells Parcel Express Limited, where he was instrumental in its turnaround, leading to its successful sale to Connect Group in 2014
  • Senior management roles at Target Parcels Express for 10 years, and at Business Post for seven years

David Mulligan, CFO

  • Appointed CFO in April 2018
  • Over 25 years' experience in senior financial roles
  • Previously CFO at Hornby plc, involved in its restructuring and turnaround
  • CFO of Morgan Sindall Group plc for 9 years until 2013, having joined in 1997

DX at a Glance

  • Wide range of delivery services - business & residential addresses in UK and Ireland
  • Focused on industry-leading service and more specialist deliveries

Revenue by type

1-Man - £221m

Parcels - £156m

FY23 REVENUE

£471.2m

specialists in IDW

Overnight delivery

Highly secure & tracked

(irregular dimension

FY23

B2B & B2C

(2022: £428.2m)

and weight items)

Revenue

92m items delivered p.a

107 depots

2,900 collection/delivery routes

4,800 employees

Mainly B2B

£471m Document Exchange

and Mail - £32m

FY23 ADJ PBT

£26.8m

2-Man/Logistics- £62m

  • Bespoke supply chain, warehousing and final-mile solutions
  • B2C for items up to 150kg

B2B document exchange network

  • Legal, financial and public sectors
  • Pre-9amdelivery & post- 5pm collection

(2022: £20.2m)

DX Freight Division - £283m revenue I £37.8m operating profit I 13.4% margin

DX Express Division - £188m revenue I £17.7m operating profit I 9.4% margin

FY23 Overview | Strong results across all key financial metrics

Strong results across all key

Revenue

+10%

Adj. operating

Adj. operating

Adj. PBT

profit

margin expansion

+26%

+90bps

+33%

financial

metrics

Adj. EPS

+41%

Cash from

operating activities

+ 50%

Net cash

+ 39%

Dividend

reinstated

1.5p (3.4% yield)

FY23 Overview | Strong operational and financial progress

Strong FY

performance

  • Ahead of original expectations
  • Strong growth in both divisions
  • Operating margins increased
  • Strong cash generation

2nd year of major capex programme

  • 2nd year of 3-year£20-25m capex programme
  • c. £9.4m invested in depot network, equipment and IT (FY22: £6.2m)
  • Supports further expansion, service and margin gains

Cost pressures

managed effectively

  • Labour market and supply chain issues from last year eased
  • Price increases implemented from Jan 2023

Competitor demise in June - opens up opportunities

  • Took over 15 former Tuffnells sites in June 2023
  • Hired 350+ former Tuffnells staff
  • 700+ former Tuffnells customers added to date

Well-positioned, with progressive dividend policy

  • Focused on driving revenue, profit and cash
  • Well-positionedto meet management's
    FY24 targets
  • Possible offer* from H.I.G.

*There can be no certainty that an offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made

