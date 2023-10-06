DX (Group) plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of a range of delivery services to both business and residential addresses across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company is engaged in the provision of delivery solutions, including parcel, freight, secure, courier, and logistics services. The Company operates through two segments: DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics. This segment specializes in the delivery of irregular dimension and weight freight (IDW). The DX Express segment comprises DX Parcels and DX Exchange and Mail. This segment specializes in the express delivery of parcels and documents. It provides a specialist exchange network service for legal and commercial documents, as well as for medical specimens. The Company's IDW delivery services to business and home addresses for items over 25 kilograms (kg). Its next day delivery service to business and home addresses for items under 25kg in weight.