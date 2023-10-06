DX (Group) plc
Final Results Presentation (52 weeks ended 1 July 2023)
3 October 2023
Strong platform for future growth
Presentation Team
Paul Ibbetson, CEO
- Appointed CEO on 31 January 2023, having joined DX in November 2017 as a senior member of the incoming business turnaround team. Headed DX Freight division's highly successful turnaround
- Previously Board Director at Tuffnells Parcel Express Limited, where he was instrumental in its turnaround, leading to its successful sale to Connect Group in 2014
- Senior management roles at Target Parcels Express for 10 years, and at Business Post for seven years
David Mulligan, CFO
- Appointed CFO in April 2018
- Over 25 years' experience in senior financial roles
- Previously CFO at Hornby plc, involved in its restructuring and turnaround
- CFO of Morgan Sindall Group plc for 9 years until 2013, having joined in 1997
2
DX at a Glance
- Wide range of delivery services - business & residential addresses in UK and Ireland
- Focused on industry-leading service and more specialist deliveries
Revenue by type
1-Man - £221m
Parcels - £156m
FY23 REVENUE
£471.2m
specialists in IDW
• Overnight delivery
• Highly secure & tracked
(irregular dimension
FY23
• B2B & B2C
(2022: £428.2m)
and weight items)
Revenue
92m items delivered p.a
107 depots
2,900 collection/delivery routes
4,800 employees
• Mainly B2B
£471m Document Exchange
and Mail - £32m
FY23 ADJ PBT
£26.8m
2-Man/Logistics- £62m
- Bespoke supply chain, warehousing and final-mile solutions
- B2C for items up to 150kg
• B2B document exchange network
- Legal, financial and public sectors
- Pre-9amdelivery & post- 5pm collection
(2022: £20.2m)
DX Freight Division - £283m revenue I £37.8m operating profit I 13.4% margin
DX Express Division - £188m revenue I £17.7m operating profit I 9.4% margin
3
FY23 Overview | Strong results across all key financial metrics
Strong results across all key
Revenue
+10%
Adj. operating
Adj. operating
Adj. PBT
profit
margin expansion
+26%
+90bps
+33%
financial
metrics
Adj. EPS
+41%
Cash from
operating activities
+ 50%
Net cash
+ 39%
Dividend
reinstated
1.5p (3.4% yield)
4
FY23 Overview | Strong operational and financial progress
Strong FY
performance
- Ahead of original expectations
- Strong growth in both divisions
- Operating margins increased
- Strong cash generation
2nd year of major capex programme
- 2nd year of 3-year£20-25m capex programme
- c. £9.4m invested in depot network, equipment and IT (FY22: £6.2m)
- Supports further expansion, service and margin gains
Cost pressures
managed effectively
- Labour market and supply chain issues from last year eased
- Price increases implemented from Jan 2023
Competitor demise in June - opens up opportunities
- Took over 15 former Tuffnells sites in June 2023
- Hired 350+ former Tuffnells staff
- 700+ former Tuffnells customers added to date
Well-positioned, with progressive dividend policy
- Focused on driving revenue, profit and cash
- Well-positionedto meet management's
FY24 targets
- Possible offer* from H.I.G.
*There can be no certainty that an offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made
5
