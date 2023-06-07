DX Group settles legal claim with rival Tuffnells Parcels

DX Group PLC - Slough, England-based provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier and logistics services - Reaches a full and final settlement with rival logistics company Tuffnells Parcels Express Ltd. Settlement is confidential and without any admission of liability, the company says. The settlement has no impact of the company's expectations for the financial year ending July 1 or thereafter, it adds.

Back in February, DX Group confirmed that it received a legal claim from Tuffnell Parcels Express in relation to confidential competitor information being obtained by DX in the past in exchange for an offer of payment. The statement followed a story in the Sunday Times about an "extraordinary corporate espionage claim lodged in the High Court".

Current stock price: 25.90 pence, up 1.6% in London on Wednesday afternoon

12-month change: up 5.7%

