Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DX (Group) plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DX.   GB00BJTCG679

DX (GROUP) PLC

(DX.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:35:36 2023-06-07 am EDT
25.90 GBX   +1.57%
08:06aDX Group settles legal claim with rival Tuffnells Parcels
AN
03:20aDX Group Settles Claim With Tuffnells Over Confidential Information
MT
04/24Cobra ups Wudinna ownership; DX Group opens new sites
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DX Group settles legal claim with rival Tuffnells Parcels

06/07/2023 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DX Group PLC - Slough, England-based provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier and logistics services - Reaches a full and final settlement with rival logistics company Tuffnells Parcels Express Ltd. Settlement is confidential and without any admission of liability, the company says. The settlement has no impact of the company's expectations for the financial year ending July 1 or thereafter, it adds.

Back in February, DX Group confirmed that it received a legal claim from Tuffnell Parcels Express in relation to confidential competitor information being obtained by DX in the past in exchange for an offer of payment. The statement followed a story in the Sunday Times about an "extraordinary corporate espionage claim lodged in the High Court".

Current stock price: 25.90 pence, up 1.6% in London on Wednesday afternoon

12-month change: up 5.7%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about DX (GROUP) PLC
08:06aDX Group settles legal claim with rival Tuffnells Parcels
AN
03:20aDX Group Settles Claim With Tuffnells Over Confidential Information
MT
04/24Cobra ups Wudinna ownership; DX Group opens new sites
AN
04/24Dx () : Expansion of Freight Depot Network
PU
04/24DX plc Announces Expansion of Freight Depot Network
CI
03/27DX Group opens two new sites in Merseyside and Shropshire
AN
03/27Dx () : opens two new sites - New Regional Hub in Merseyside and New Depot in Shropshire
PU
03/27DX plc Announces Opening of New Regional Hub in Merseyside as Well as A New Depot in Sh..
CI
03/16Singapore High Court Places Alpha DX Under Judicial Management
MT
03/13DX opens new depots; Tern hails new order for Wyld
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 463 M 575 M 575 M
Net income 2023 20,2 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net cash 2023 33,9 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,73x
Yield 2023 5,88%
Capitalization 154 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart DX (GROUP) PLC
Duration : Period :
DX (Group) plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DX (GROUP) PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,50 GBX
Average target price 50,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 98,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul John Ibbetson Managing Director-DX Freight
David Kevin Mulligan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark William Hammond Non-Executive Chairman
Michael John Sherry Director-Information Technology
Keith Eden Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DX (GROUP) PLC-6.59%191
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-16.62%32 831
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.0.26%21 543
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.8.94%13 767
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-24.59%7 322
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG11.05%2 357
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer