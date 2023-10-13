DX (Group) plc
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
To be held on 23 November 2023 at 11.00 am at the offices of Addleshaw Goddard
60 Chiswell Street London
EC1A 7BL
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant, or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your shares in DX (Group) plc, please forward this document, together with the accompanying documents, as soon as possible either to the purchaser or transferee or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer so they can pass these documents to the person who now holds the shares.
13 October 2023
Dear Shareholder
Annual General Meeting 2023
Introduction
I am pleased to inform you that the tenth Annual General Meeting of DX (Group) plc (the Company) will be held at the offices of Addleshaw Goddard at 60 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4AG on 23 November 2023 at 11.00 am (the Meeting).
The formal notice convening this Meeting (Notice) is set out on pages 3 to 4 of this document. Explanatory notes and further information on each of the resolutions to be considered at the Meeting appear on pages 5 to 7 of this document.
Accompanying the Notice is the 2023 Annual Report (the Annual Report).
Action to be taken
You will not receive a form of proxy for the Meeting in the post. Instead, you will find instructions in the section entitled "Explanatory Notes to the Notice" to enable you to vote electronically and how to register to do so. To register, you will need your Investor Code, which can be found on your share certificate. You may request a paper form of proxy from our Registrar, Link Group. Proxy votes should be submitted as early as possible and in any event by no later than 11.00 am on Tuesday 21 November 2023 in order to count towards the vote.
If you hold your ordinary shares in uncertificated form, you may use the CREST electronic proxy appointment service, details of which are set out in note 7 to the Notice.
Recommendation
The Board considers that all of the resolutions to be put to the Meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and are most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its shareholders as a whole. The Board unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of all the proposed resolutions as each of the Directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings (if any).
Yours faithfully
Mark Hammond
Chairman
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the tenth Annual General Meeting (the Addleshaw Goddard at 60 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4AG on
Meeting) of DX (Group) plc (the Company) will be held at the offices of
23 November 2023 at 11.00 am for the following purposes:
You will be asked to consider and vote on the resolutions below. Resolutions 1 to 8 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 9 to 11 will each be proposed as a special resolution.
Resolutions
Ordinary business (each to be proposed as an ordinary resolution)
Resolution 1
THAT the audited Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ending 1 July 2023, together with the Directors'
Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and Auditor's Report thereon, be received.
Resolution 2
THAT a final dividend of 1.0p per ordinary share for the year ended 1 July 2023 be declared.
Resolution 3
THAT PKF Littlejohn LLP be re-appointed as the auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next annual general
meeting.
Resolution 4
THAT the Directors be authorised to determine the auditor's remuneration.
Resolution 5
THAT Mike Russell be re-elected as a Director.
Resolution 6
THAT Jon Kempster be re-elected as a Director.
Resolution 7
THAT Paul Ibbetson be elected as a Director.
Resolution 8
THAT Alison O'Connor be elected as a Director.
Special business
Resolution 9
THAT the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies
(to be proposed
Act 2006 (the Act) to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to
as an ordinary
subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares in the Company (Rights):
resolution)
(a) up to a nominal amount of £2,016,334.97; and
(b) comprising equity securities (as defined in the Act) up to a nominal aggregate amount of £4,032,669.94 (such
amount to be reduced by any allotments made under paragraph (a)) in connection with an offer by way of a rights
issue:
(i)
to ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and
(ii) to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or as the Directors otherwise
consider necessary,
and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter.
This authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this Resolution (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting), save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.
Notice of Annual General Meeting continued
Resolution 10
THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 9, the Directors be and are hereby authorised, pursuant to Section 570 of
(to be proposed as
the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560(1) of the Act) for cash during the period referred to
a special resolution)
in Resolution 9, as if sub-section (1) of Section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this
power shall be limited:
(a)
to the allotment of equity securities for cash (but in the case of the authority granted under paragraph (b) of
Resolution 9, by way of a rights issue only):
(i)
to the holders of ordinary shares on the register on a fixed record date in proportion (as nearly as
may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and
(ii)
to the holders of other equity securities, as required by the rights of those securities, or as the
Directors otherwise consider necessary.
And so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which it may deem
necessary or expedient to deal with fractional entitlements or legal or practical problems under the laws of, or the
requirements of, any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory or any other matter.
(b) (otherwise than pursuant to subparagraph (a) above) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £604,900.49 (which is
10% of the issued share capital of the Company at the date of this Notice).
This authority shall expire at such time as the authority conferred under Resolution 9 expires (unless previously renewed,
varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting) save that the Company may, by special resolution, before such
expiry make an offer or enter into agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted or rights to
subscribe for or convert securities into shares to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities
or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority
conferred hereby had no expired.
Resolution 11
THAT the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 701 of the
(to be proposed as
Act to make one or more market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of its ordinary shares of
a special resolution)
one pence each provided that:
(a) the maximum number of ordinary shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 60,490,049 (being 10% of the issued ordinary share capital as at the date of this Notice);
(b) the minimum price, exclusive of expenses, which may be paid for each ordinary share is one pence;
(c) the maximum price, exclusive of expenses, which may be paid for each ordinary share shall be higher of (i) an amount equal to 5% above the average of the middle market quotations for an ordinary share in the Company as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which that ordinary share is contracted to be purchased and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade in the Company and the highest current independent bid for an ordinary share on the London Stock Exchange Official List at the time the purchase is carried out; and
(d) the authority conferred by the Resolution shall expire at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting), save that the Company may, before such expiry, enter into a contract for the purchase of ordinary shares which would or might be completed wholly or partly after such expiry and the Company may purchase ordinary shares pursuant to any such contract as if this authority had no expired.
By order of the Board
Simon Blunt Company Secretary DX (Group) plc Ditton Park Riding Court Road Datchet SL3 9GL 13 October 2023
Explanatory Notes to the
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Resolution 1: Reports and Accounts (ordinary resolution)
The Directors are required to present the audited Annual Report and Accounts and the reports of the Directors and the auditor for the financial year ended 1 July 2023 to shareholders at the Meeting. Shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions on the contents of the accounts and reports before voting on the resolution.
Resolution 2: Declaration of a final dividend (ordinary resolution)
Shareholders are being asked to approve a final dividend of one pence for each ordinary share of one pence in the capital of the Company. Final dividends must be approved by shareholders but must not exceed the amount recommended by Directors. If approved, the dividend will be paid on 7 December 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register of members at the close of business on 17 November 2023. The ex- dividend date will be 16 November 2023.
Resolution 3: Re-appoint auditor (ordinary resolution)
The Company is required to appoint the auditor at each general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company, to hold office until the end of the next annual general meeting. The Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit & Risk Committee (which has evaluated the effectiveness and independence of the external auditor), are proposing the re-appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP.
Resolution 4: Authority to set the auditor's remuneration (ordinary resolution)
In accordance with standard practice, this resolution gives authority to the Directors to determine the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.
Resolutions 5 and 6: Re-election of Directors (ordinary resolutions)
The Company's articles of association (Articles) require that one-third of the Directors (or the number nearest to but not exceeding one-third) shall retire by rotation at each annual general meeting, with each Director also being subject to re-election at intervals of not more than three years. In accordance with the Articles, it is proposed that shareholders will be asked to re-elect Mike Russell and Jon Kempster as Directors of the Company. A brief biography for both Mike and Jon can be found on page 53 of the Annual Report.
Resolutions 7 and 8: Election of Directors (ordinary resolutions)
The Company's articles of association (Articles) require that Directors appointed by a decision of the Board since the last annual general meeting shall hold office only until the next annual general meeting, with each such Director also being subject to re-election at intervals of not more than three years. In accordance with the Articles, it is proposed that shareholders will be asked to elect Paul Ibbetson and Alison O'Connor as Directors of the Company. A brief biography for both Paul and Alison can be found on pages 52 and 53 of the Annual Report.
Resolution 9: Authority to allot securities (ordinary resolution)
The authority sought by this resolution is for the shareholders to grant the Directors authority under section 551 of the Act to allot shares.
This is similar to the authority granted at the Company's last annual general meeting, which this new authority replaces. If the shareholders vote in favour of this resolution, the Directors will have the authority to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company up to an aggregate maximum nominal value of £4,032,669.94 (representing approximately two-thirds of the issued share capital at the date of this Notice). This is within the guidelines issued by the Association of British Insurers, as it is considered routine and standard practice for a company listed on the Alternative Investment Market to seek authorisation to allot up to two-thirds of its existing issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury). The Company currently has no shares held in treasury. However, the additional one-third may only be applied to fully pre-emptive rights issues and the authorisation is only valid until the next annual general meeting. The Directors will be seeking annual renewal of this authority in accordance with best practice and to ensure the Company has maximum flexibility in managing its capital resources. The authorities granted under Resolution 9 will expire at the end of the next annual general meeting.
Resolution 10: Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights (special resolution)
Under Section 561 of the Act, if the Directors wish to allot any of the unissued shares or grant rights over shares or sell treasury shares for cash (other than pursuant to an employee share scheme) they must in the first instance offer them to existing shareholders in proportion to their holdings. Your Directors believe that this would be too restrictive to enable the Company to take advantage of opportunities which may arise. This resolution is seeking to authorise the Directors (pursuant to Section 570 of the Act) to disapply the statutory pre-emption provisions and to allot ordinary shares of up to an aggregate nominal amount of £604,900.49 otherwise than on a pro rata basis. This represents 10% of the Company's issued share capital at the date of this Notice. This is similar to the authority granted at the Company's last annual general meeting, which this new authority replaces. This authority will expire at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
