13 October 2023 Dear Shareholder Annual General Meeting 2023 Introduction I am pleased to inform you that the tenth Annual General Meeting of DX (Group) plc (the Company) will be held at the offices of Addleshaw Goddard at 60 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4AG on 23 November 2023 at 11.00 am (the Meeting). The formal notice convening this Meeting (Notice) is set out on pages 3 to 4 of this document. Explanatory notes and further information on each of the resolutions to be considered at the Meeting appear on pages 5 to 7 of this document. Accompanying the Notice is the 2023 Annual Report (the Annual Report). Action to be taken You will not receive a form of proxy for the Meeting in the post. Instead, you will find instructions in the section entitled "Explanatory Notes to the Notice" to enable you to vote electronically and how to register to do so. To register, you will need your Investor Code, which can be found on your share certificate. You may request a paper form of proxy from our Registrar, Link Group. Proxy votes should be submitted as early as possible and in any event by no later than 11.00 am on Tuesday 21 November 2023 in order to count towards the vote. If you hold your ordinary shares in uncertificated form, you may use the CREST electronic proxy appointment service, details of which are set out in note 7 to the Notice. Recommendation The Board considers that all of the resolutions to be put to the Meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and are most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its shareholders as a whole. The Board unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of all the proposed resolutions as each of the Directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings (if any). Yours faithfully Mark Hammond Chairman 2

Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the tenth Annual General Meeting (the Addleshaw Goddard at 60 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4AG on Meeting) of DX (Group) plc (the Company) will be held at the offices of 23 November 2023 at 11.00 am for the following purposes: You will be asked to consider and vote on the resolutions below. Resolutions 1 to 8 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 9 to 11 will each be proposed as a special resolution. Resolutions Ordinary business (each to be proposed as an ordinary resolution) Resolution 1 THAT the audited Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ending 1 July 2023, together with the Directors' Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and Auditor's Report thereon, be received. Resolution 2 THAT a final dividend of 1.0p per ordinary share for the year ended 1 July 2023 be declared. Resolution 3 THAT PKF Littlejohn LLP be re-appointed as the auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting. Resolution 4 THAT the Directors be authorised to determine the auditor's remuneration. Resolution 5 THAT Mike Russell be re-elected as a Director. Resolution 6 THAT Jon Kempster be re-elected as a Director. Resolution 7 THAT Paul Ibbetson be elected as a Director. Resolution 8 THAT Alison O'Connor be elected as a Director. Special business Resolution 9 THAT the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies (to be proposed Act 2006 (the Act) to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to as an ordinary subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares in the Company (Rights): resolution) (a) up to a nominal amount of £2,016,334.97; and (b) comprising equity securities (as defined in the Act) up to a nominal aggregate amount of £4,032,669.94 (such amount to be reduced by any allotments made under paragraph (a)) in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue: (i) to ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and (ii) to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or as the Directors otherwise consider necessary, and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter. This authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this Resolution (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting), save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. AGM 2023 3

Notice of Annual General Meeting continued Resolution 10 THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 9, the Directors be and are hereby authorised, pursuant to Section 570 of (to be proposed as the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560(1) of the Act) for cash during the period referred to a special resolution) in Resolution 9, as if sub-section (1) of Section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited: (a) to the allotment of equity securities for cash (but in the case of the authority granted under paragraph (b) of Resolution 9, by way of a rights issue only): (i) to the holders of ordinary shares on the register on a fixed record date in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and (ii) to the holders of other equity securities, as required by the rights of those securities, or as the Directors otherwise consider necessary. And so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which it may deem necessary or expedient to deal with fractional entitlements or legal or practical problems under the laws of, or the requirements of, any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory or any other matter. (b) (otherwise than pursuant to subparagraph (a) above) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £604,900.49 (which is 10% of the issued share capital of the Company at the date of this Notice). This authority shall expire at such time as the authority conferred under Resolution 9 expires (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting) save that the Company may, by special resolution, before such expiry make an offer or enter into agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had no expired. Resolution 11 THAT the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 701 of the (to be proposed as Act to make one or more market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of its ordinary shares of a special resolution) one pence each provided that: (a) the maximum number of ordinary shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 60,490,049 (being 10% of the issued ordinary share capital as at the date of this Notice); (b) the minimum price, exclusive of expenses, which may be paid for each ordinary share is one pence; (c) the maximum price, exclusive of expenses, which may be paid for each ordinary share shall be higher of (i) an amount equal to 5% above the average of the middle market quotations for an ordinary share in the Company as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which that ordinary share is contracted to be purchased and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade in the Company and the highest current independent bid for an ordinary share on the London Stock Exchange Official List at the time the purchase is carried out; and (d) the authority conferred by the Resolution shall expire at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting), save that the Company may, before such expiry, enter into a contract for the purchase of ordinary shares which would or might be completed wholly or partly after such expiry and the Company may purchase ordinary shares pursuant to any such contract as if this authority had no expired. By order of the Board Simon Blunt Company Secretary DX (Group) plc Ditton Park Riding Court Road Datchet SL3 9GL 13 October 2023 4