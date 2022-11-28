Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DX (Group) plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DX.   GB00BJTCG679

DX (GROUP) PLC

(DX.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:15 2022-11-28 am EST
25.61 GBX   -3.36%
04:55aDx () : investing £3.6m in depot upgrades
PU
12:59aAlpha DX Group Names CEO
MT
11/15DX shares jump as annual profit and revenue rise; Chair Series retires
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DX () : investing £3.6m in depot upgrades

11/28/2022 | 04:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DX (Group) plc investing £3.6m in depot upgrades

DX, the provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier, and logistics services announces, as part of its overall investment programme, it is investing £3.6m into upgrading its existing depot network. These funds are already being deployed and investment is expected to be completed by early July 2023, supporting the Group's ambitious growth plans. This is in addition to the substantial investment under way in new depot openings.

DX is implementing major improvements across its nationwide depot network. These have led to increased capacity, improved productivity, and raised efficiency levels. In the DX Freight division, which specialises in the delivery of irregular dimension and weight items, upgrades are under way or have been completed at depots in Exeter, Middlesbrough, Northampton, Plymouth, and Thatcham. DX has installed new raised docks, expanded loading areas, and made energy efficiency improvements. In the DX Express division, which handles documents and parcels, significant upgrades have been made at Gatwick and at the national hub in Nuneaton. These include additional mechanisation as well as environmental initiatives.

DX opened eight new depots over its last financial year, and by the end of its current financial year, in July 2023, the Group expects to have opened a further eight new sites. DX is in the second year of a major three-year investment programme, which is anticipated to invest £20m-£25m across the Group. This investment encompasses expanding the depot network, vehicles, parcel handling equipment, and IT.

Mark Hammond, Executive Chairman of DX (Group) plc, commented:

"We have ambitious growth plans and the significant investment we are making in our depot network - both in new and existing sites - will underpin continued growth and improvements to customer service and operational efficiencies.

"Our depot upgrade programme is well under way across both our divisions, DX Freight and DX Express, and we are on course to complete around £3.6 million of investment in existing depots by early July 2023, with additional substantial investment going into new depot openings at the same time."

Attachments

Disclaimer

DX Group plc published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 09:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DX (GROUP) PLC
04:55aDx () : investing £3.6m in depot upgrades
PU
12:59aAlpha DX Group Names CEO
MT
11/15DX shares jump as annual profit and revenue rise; Chair Series retires
AN
11/15Dx () : Final Results 2022
PU
11/15Dx () : Full Year Results Presentation 2022
PU
11/15AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Made Tech jumps on contract with UK Home Offi..
AN
11/15DX Executive Chair Retires; Shareholder Nominee Named Successor
MT
11/15DX Appoints Mark Hammond to the Board as Executive Chairman
CI
11/15Dx plc Intends to Recommence Dividend Payments in the Current Financial Year Ending 1 J..
CI
11/15DX plc Announces the Retirement of Ron Series from the Board
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 455 M 550 M 550 M
Net income 2023 18,8 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net cash 2023 42,7 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,03x
Yield 2023 5,66%
Capitalization 154 M 186 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart DX (GROUP) PLC
Duration : Period :
DX (Group) plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DX (GROUP) PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,50 GBX
Average target price 50,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 91,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Kevin Mulligan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Mark William Hammond Executive Chairman
Michael John Sherry Director-Information Technology
Keith Eden Chief Compliance Officer
Jonathan Kempster Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DX (GROUP) PLC-14.00%186
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-26.07%34 507
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.-18.53%18 616
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.-18.15%12 755
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.15.71%9 261
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.84.56%2 685