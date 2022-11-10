DX () : launches the first of eight new parcel depots - new site opened in Basildon, Essex

DX, a leading provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier, 2-Man and logistics services, is pleased to announce the first of eight new Parcels depots expected to be opened over the Group's current financial year ending 1 July 2023. The new depot will support the continuing expansion of the Group's DX Express division, which manages the Parcels operations.

The new Parcels depot is located in Basildon, Essex, on Paycocke Road, and will be exclusively dedicated to secure, next-day delivery of parcels and documents for both B2B and B2C customers. The site will primarily serve the Southend and Chelmsford areas, and complements DX Express' existing depot in Harlow. As well as increasing the division's parcels capacity, it will help to enhance service levels by providing customers in the region with more localised support.

DX Express's Parcels service has been growing strongly, with the last financial year showing double-digit growth. DX sees significant growth potential for its Parcels service and believes its emphasis on a locally-based, more personal service is an attractive differentiator in the marketplace.

DX is investing significantly to support the long-term growth of its two divisions, DX Express and DX Freight, and is currently in the second year of a £20-£25 million Group-wide investment programme. As well as directing funds towards expanding and upgrading its delivery network, DX is investing in new vehicles, including electric vans, equipment and new technology.

Martin Illidge, Managing Director of DX Express, commented: "The new depot in Basildon is the first of eight new DX Express sites planned for this financial year. They will help to support the continuing growth of our Parcels service, with the new site reinforcing our presence in Essex.

An important element in growing our Parcels operation has been our model of providing a high-quality, more localised and personal service, and we look forward to further expansion, which the Group is supporting with significant new investment."