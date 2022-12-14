DX : opens new depot in Plymouth

DX, a leading provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier, 2-Man and logistics services, is pleased to announce the opening of a new depot in Plymouth, the fourth of eight depots currently expected to be opened by summer 2023.

The new depot will be predominantly dedicated to the Group's Parcels activity, supporting the continuing growth of the DX Express division. Expansion of parcel delivery services for SMEs and large national customers is a major focus for DX Express. Over the last financial year ended 2 July 2022, Parcels revenue grew by 14% and the Group's emphasis on strong localised customer service is a key differentiator as it accelerates growth of its Parcels service. This is underpinned by a strong local presence, which enables colleagues to provide customers with a highly responsive, flexible and more personal service.

The new Express depot is located on the Language One industrial estate in Plymouth, and will serve the Plymouth and Truro areas. DX Express previously shared premises in Plymouth with the Group's Freight division, and the transition to a standalone facility enables both divisions to expand their operations in the area and further enhance service levels.

The opening of this new dedicated facility marks another step forward for DX's growth plans. The Group is currently in the second year of a £20-£25 million investment programme, designed to support the long-term growth of its two divisions, DX Express and DX Freight. Alongside investment in expanding and upgrading its delivery networks, DX is investing in new vehicles, including electric vans, equipment and new technology.

Mark Hammond, Executive Chairman of DX (Group) plc, commented: "Opening this new depot in Plymouth marks another step forward in our growth plans for the Group. It is the fourth of eight new depots we currently expect to open by next summer. The facility will mainly serve DX's Parcels operation in the area, which previously shared a site with the Group's Freight activities. It creates additional capacity for both operations. "We see very good growth opportunities for Parcels, where our service-driven, locally-based proposition is a strong differentiator and we have a clear focus on those market segments we wish to address."