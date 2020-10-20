DXB Entertainments : Lionsgate® Zone at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai Expanding with Two Brand New, World First Rides and Record Setting Thrills

20 October, 2020
Expansion of the Lionsgate® Zone will launch in early 2021 and feature the world's first theme park ride inspired by the popular John Wick franchise.
A Now You See Me movie inspired roller coaster will be the world's fastest single-car spinning coaster!
The region's largest immersive Hollywood-inspired theme park, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, will start 2021 on a high note, and earn the park a multitude of world firsts when it launches two brand new, thrilling rides as part of its expansion of the Lionsgate® Zone.
Thrill-seekers and fans of the major motion picture franchises John Wick and Now You See Me, will be able to experience two record breaking new rides in early 2021. MOTIONGATE™ Dubai becomes home to the first ever theme park rollercoaster inspired by the global hit action franchise John Wick, whose first three installments have grossed nearly $600 million at the worldwide box office. The Lionsgate Zone will also introduce the world's fastest single-car spinning coaster based on the popular twists and turns of heist thriller franchise Now You See Me. The launch of these two, world first coasters will earn MOTIONGATE™ Dubai the impressive record for the maximum number of rollercoasters in a single theme park in the Middle East.
Denis Pascal, General Manager at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai commented: 'We're starting 2021 with a bang and offering our guests never before experienced attractions! We're continually looking at ways to enhance the MOTIONGATE™ Dubai experience and we cannot wait to break some world records with these two brand new coasters. They will not disappoint even the most daring amongst us.'
Set over a 310-meter track, and reaching speeds of up to 64km per hour, John Wick: Open Contract will deliver up to 2.8 G-force from the 4D free spin coaster. Inspired by the events of the recent films, after stepping inside The Continental, guests will embark on a journey that simulates the epic action of the John Wick world as the coaster races down a 4D track that provides both forward and backward, freestyle spins.
Reaching speeds of up to 70 km per hour, riders of Now You See Me: High Roller will feel like they are part of a daring Horsemen escape as they race to expose the antics of a criminal mastermind. Riders won't find a more intense coaster experience anywhere due to its drops, non-inverted loops, and Immelmann turn sections which will see riders make a full 180-degree turn after entering a thrilling half-loop section of the track, followed by a half twist. For tickets and more information please visit www.motiongatedubai.com or call 800-AMAZING (2629464).
