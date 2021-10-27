Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DXC Technology Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXC   US23355L1061

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Accelerate autonomous driving development with the Robotic Drive Innovation Lab

10/27/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
I believe we're witnessing the dawn of a remarkable new era. Ever since the development of the first steam-powered automobile, vehicles have been all about the hardware. But the development of autonomous driving (AD) is transforming the global automotive industry - cars, trucks, buses and other vehicles are about to become digital transportation platforms.

The move toward full autonomy represents a massive challenge, not least because the computational muscle needed to support the initiative is likely to be around 1000x that required by today's advanced vehicles.

Accelerating development of autonomous driving functions

DXC Technology has been working closely with global AD innovation leaders for quite some time, introducing DXC Robotic Drive services to solve the most significant challenges in AD development. Our expert teams provide the necessary IT, data and AI expertise and, with the acquisitions of DXC Luxoft and CMORE, a deep understanding of automotive in-car software development architecture.

Robotic Drive is one of the largest industry-ready, petabyte-scale development platforms. Our data-driven services de-risk and accelerate the development, testing and validation of AD and Advanced Driving Support System (ADAS) capabilities, to support Level 2 plus to Level 5 development. Leading automotive OEMs and Tier1s have based their AD development on this innovation.

Our technology and cloud partners run our Robotic Drive services in the cloud and on premise, enabling clients to easily scale their data, AI training and simulation usage up and down.

Engaging at the Robotic Drive Innovation Lab

At our Robotic Drive Innovation Lab - which exists as a center in southern Germany and on the cloud - we familiarize our customers and partners with the toolchains involved in scalable autonomous driving development. They experience our open services, getting to know how they can support their decision-making and next moves.

The uniqueness of the Robotic Drive Innovation Lab lies in its data-driven, real-world sized AD development environment. In this environment, comprehensive demonstrations of realistic challenges generated by automation and scaling requirements for AD workloads are made touchable. Leveraging the technical excellence of our autonomous driving team, we help customers sketch and proof credible custom solutions - even piloting them with the customer's applications and toolchain.

Robotic Drive in action

Automotive technology company Continental is now using Robotic Drive services for the data ingest service. BU ADAS Gunther Rädler told us he was deeply impressed by our AD-specific knowledge and expertise, our data-driven development services and the flexibility we provide with our Innovation Lab approach.

We use the Lab ourselves for differentiating IP development for the next-generation autonomous driving development platform.

Groundbreaking autonomous driving technology

Having a practical and substantial backdrop for both public cloud and on premise means that customers and partners can test AD development with their own data, applications and tooling in conducive surroundings. Engineering teams are able to benchmark third-party technology, experiencing all the Robotic Drive elements.

To summarize, we offer:

  • A real-world sized autonomous driving development platform that allows for all relevant AD workloads both in public cloud and on premise
  • A connected garage parking place to connect your vehicles and work with your data
  • The opportunity to integrate your applications
  • Maximum collaboration via virtual AD development teams
  • Workshops and technology benchmarking
  • Joint innovation and minimum viable product (MVP) progression
  • Access to our top architects, engineers and developers

At our dedicated strategy workshops, we discuss our approach to AD development and how the Robotic Drive Innovation Lab can support your journey, sharing with you best practices and a rich set of client demos. You can combine your visit to the Robotic Drive Innovation Lab with a stop-off at our Automotive Center of Excellence in the same city, to explore automotive use cases beyond AD.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 16:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 743 M - -
Net income 2022 430 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 010 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 257 M 8 257 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 134 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 32,78 $
Average target price 45,27 $
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Salvino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth P. Sharp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian C. Read Chairman
Ken Corless Executive VP-Technology, Offerings & Partners
Chris Drumgoole Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY27.30%8 257
ACCENTURE PLC36.42%225 079
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.65%171 855
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.40%113 949
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.62%102 980
INFOSYS LIMITED35.67%95 245