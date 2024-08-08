Total revenue of $3.24 billion, down 6% (4% on an organic basis)(1) Diluted earnings per share was $0.14 vs. $0.17 in the prior year quarter; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2) was $0.74, up 17% Operating cash flow of $238 million, up 87%; Free Cash Flow of $45 million(3) Increased the low end of the full year adjusted EBIT(4) margin outlook range by 50 basis points to 6.5% - 7.0% Increased the low-end of the full-year non-GAAP diluted EPS(2) outlook range by $0.25 to $2.75 - $3.00 Increased full year free cash flow(3) outlook by $50 million to approximately $450 million

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

"I am pleased with our first quarter results that came in ahead of our expectations on top line, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted diluted EPS," said DXC Technology President and Chief Executive Officer, Raul Fernandez. "Our performance is an early testament to the improved execution by our teams along many fronts. Our teams are focused on designing and implementing solutions that embed engineering skills, AI and industry expertise to capture opportunities in an expanding addressable market. As our enhanced operating model gains traction, we believe it positions us well to deliver greater value for our customers, improve financial performance and drive long-term shareholder value.”

(1) Revenue growth on an organic basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates, adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measure are attached to this release. (2) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted per share is attached to this release. (3) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. Free cash flow for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures (Purchase of Property, Plant & Equipment, Transition and Transformation Contract Costs and Software Purchased or Developed) of $193 million from cash flow from operations of $238 million. Free cash flow for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures of $202 million from cash flow from operations of $127 million. (4) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of GAAP Net Income to adjusted EBIT are attached to this release.

Financial Highlights - First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

Total revenue was $3.24 billion, down 6% year-over-year (4% on an organic basis). (1)

Net income of $25 million, down 40% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 0.8%, compared to net income of $42 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, or 1.2% of sales.

EBIT was $89 million, down 6% year-over-year with a corresponding margin of 2.8%. Adjusted EBIT (4) was $222 million, down 1% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 6.9%.

was $222 million, down 1% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 6.9%. Diluted earnings per share was $0.14, down 18% year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (2) was $0.74, up 17% year-over-year.

was $0.74, up 17% year-over-year. Cash generated from operations was $238 million, up 87% year-over-year. Free cash flow (3) was $45 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, as compared to using $75 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

was $45 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, as compared to using $75 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Book to Bill ratio was 0.77x, compared to 0.89x in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Segment Highlights - First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

Global Business Services ("GBS")

Revenue was $1.67 billion, down 2% year-over-year (up 1% on an organic basis) (1)

Segment profit was $181 million, down 6% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 10.8%

Book to Bill ratio of 0.83x, compared to 0.84x during the first quarter of fiscal 2024

Global Infrastructure Services ("GIS")

Revenue from GIS was $1.56 billion, down 10% year-over-year (down 9% on an organic basis) (1)

Segment profit was $114 million, up 25% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 7.3%

Book to Bill ratio of 0.70x, compared to 0.94x during the first quarter of fiscal 2024

Full Year Fiscal 2025 and Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Full Year Fiscal 2025

Total revenue in the range of $12.74 billion and $13.02 billion, compared to the prior outlook of $12.67 billion to $12.95 billion, a decline of 6% to 4% on an organic basis (1)

Adjusted EBIT margin (4) between 6.5% to 7.0%, compared to the prior outlook of 6.0% to 7.0%

between 6.5% to 7.0%, compared to the prior outlook of 6.0% to 7.0% Non-GAAP diluted EPS (2) in the range of $2.75 to $3.00, compared to the prior outlook of $2.50 to $3.00

in the range of $2.75 to $3.00, compared to the prior outlook of $2.50 to $3.00 Free Cash Flow(3) of approximately $450 million, up from the prior outlook of approximately $400 million

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

Total revenue in the range of $3.19 billion and $3.22 billion, a decline of 6.5% to 5.5% year-over-year on an organic basis (1)

Adjusted EBIT margin (4) between 6.5% to 7.0%

between 6.5% to 7.0% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(2) in the range of $0.70 to $0.75

Additional metrics for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2025 outlook are presented in the table below.

Revenue Q2 FY25 Outlook FY25 Outlook Lower End Higher End Lower End Higher End YoY Organic Revenue % (6.5)% (5.5)% (6.0)% (4.0)% Acquisition & Divestitures Revenues % (0.1)% (0.1)% Foreign Exchange Impact on Revenues % (0.6)% (0.6)% Others Pension Income Benefit* ~$27 ~$105 Net Interest Expense ~$21 ~$80 Non-GAAP Tax Rate ~32% ~32% Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding ~184 ~184 Restructuring & TSI Expense ~$375 Capital Lease / Asset Financing Payments ~$275 Foreign Exchange Assumptions Current Estimate Current Estimate $/Euro Exchange Rate $1.08 $1.08 $/GBP Exchange Rate $1.28 $1.28 $/AUD Exchange Rate $0.65 $0.65 *Pension benefit is split between Cost Of Sales (COS) & Other Income: Fiscal year 2025: Net pension benefit of $105 million; $50 million service cost in COS, $155 million pension benefit in Other income Fiscal year 2024: Net pension benefit of $92 million; $53 million service cost in COS, $145 million pension benefit in Other income

DXC does not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures that it discusses as part of its guidance because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts or at all, including, most notably, the impact of significant non-recurring items. Without this information, DXC does not believe that a reconciliation would be meaningful.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements often include words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intends,” “objective,” “plans,” “projects,” “strategy,” “target,” and “will” and words and terms of similar substance in discussions of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to our future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, divestitures, competitive position, growth opportunities, share repurchases, dividend payments, plans and objectives of management and other matters. These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our inability to succeed in our strategic objectives; the risk of liability, reputational damages or adverse impact to business due to service interruptions, from security breaches, cyber-attacks, other security incidents or disclosure of confidential information or personal data; compliance, or failure to comply, with obligations arising under new or existing laws, regulations, and customer contracts relating to the privacy, security and handling of personal data; our product and service quality issues; our inability to develop and expand our service offerings to address emerging business demands and technological trends, including our inability to sell differentiated services amongst our offerings; our inability to compete in certain markets and expand our capacity in certain offshore locations and risks associated with such offshore locations, such as the on-going conflict between Russia and Ukraine; failure to maintain our credit rating and ability to manage working capital, refinance and raise additional capital for future needs; difficulty in understanding the changes to our business model by financial or industry analysts or our failure to meet our publicly announced financial guidance; public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our indebtedness and potential material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the competitive pressures faced by our business; our inability to accurately estimate the cost of services, and the completion timeline of contracts; failure by us or third party partners to deliver on commitments or otherwise breach obligations to our customers; the risks associated with climate change and natural disasters; increased scrutiny of, and evolving expectations for, sustainability and environmental, social, and governance initiatives; our inability to attract and retain key personnel and maintain relationships with key partners; the risks associated with prolonged periods of inflation or current macroeconomic conditions, including the current decline in economic growth rates in the United States and in other countries, the possibility of reduced spending by customers in the areas we serve, the uncertainty related to our cost-takeout efforts, continuing unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements, and our ability to close new deals in the event of an economic slowdown; the risks associated with our international operations, such as risks related to currency exchange rates; our inability to comply with existing and new laws and regulations, including social and environmental responsibility regulations, policies and provisions, as well as customer and investor demands; our inability to achieve the expected benefits of our restructuring plans; our inadvertent infringement of third-party intellectual property rights or infringement of our intellectual property rights by third parties; our inability to procure third-party licenses required for the operation of our products and service offerings; risks associated with disruption of our supply chain; our inability to maintain effective disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; potential losses due to asset impairment charges; our inability to pay dividends or repurchase shares of our common stock; pending investigations, claims and disputes and any adverse impact on our profitability and liquidity; disruptions in the credit markets, including disruptions that reduce our customers’ access to credit and increase the costs to our customers of obtaining credit; counterparty default risk in our hedging program; our failure to bid on projects effectively; financial difficulties of our customers and our inability to collect receivables; our inability to maintain and grow our customer relationships over time and to comply with customer contracts or government contracting regulations or requirements; our inability to succeed in our strategic transactions; changes in tax rates, tax laws, and the timing and outcome of tax examinations; risks following the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (“CSC”) and Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s (“HPES”) businesses, including anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, and future capital expenditures; risks following the spin-off of our former U.S. Public Sector business (the “USPS”) and its related mergers with Vencore Holding Corp. and KeyPoint Government Solutions in June 2018 to form Perspecta Inc. (including its successors and permitted assigns, “Perspecta”); volatility of the price of our securities, which is subject to market and other conditions. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we have also disclosed in this press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, non-GAAP diluted EPS, organic revenues, organic revenue growth, free cash flow, and non-GAAP tax rate.

We believe EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, and non-GAAP diluted EPS provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance after excluding certain categories of expenses.

One category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, incremental amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, which, if included, may result in a significant difference in period over period amortization expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude amortization of certain acquired intangible assets as these non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Although DXC management excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily customer-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and support revenue generation. Any future transactions may result in a change to the acquired intangible asset balances and associated amortization expense.

Another category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, is impairment losses, which, if included, may result in a significant difference in period-over-period expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude impairment losses as these non-cash amounts, reflect generally an acceleration of what would be multiple periods of expense and are not expected to occur frequently. Further assets such as goodwill may be significantly impacted by market conditions outside of management’s control.

We believe organic revenue growth provides investors with useful supplemental information about our revenues after excluding the effect of currency exchange rate fluctuations for currencies other than U.S. dollars and the effects of acquisitions and divestitures in the periods presented. See below for a description of the methodology we use to present organic revenues.

Selected references are made to revenue growth on an “organic basis” so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and without the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period of the business that we have owned during all periods presented. Organic revenue growth is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in GAAP revenues attributed to organic growth by the GAAP revenues reported in the prior comparable period. Organic revenue is calculated as constant currency revenue excluding the impact of mergers, acquisitions or similar transactions until the one-year anniversary of the transaction and excluding revenues of divestitures during the reporting period. This approach is used for all results where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.

Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is utilized by our management, investors, and analysts to evaluate cash available to pay debt, repurchase shares, and provide further investment in the business.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended (in millions, except per-share amounts) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 3,236 $ 3,446 Costs of services 2,526 2,719 Selling, general and administrative 301 327 Depreciation and amortization 326 344 Restructuring costs 39 20 Interest expense 72 66 Interest income (51 ) (49 ) Loss on disposition of businesses — 5 Other income, net (45 ) (64 ) Total costs and expenses 3,168 3,368 Income before income taxes 68 78 Income tax expense 43 36 Net income 25 42 Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax (1 ) 6 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 26 $ 36 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 179.66 210.11 Diluted EPS 182.93 213.75

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (preliminary and unaudited) As of (in millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,317 $ 1,224 Receivables, net 2,996 3,253 Prepaid expenses 541 512 Other current assets 109 146 Total current assets 4,963 5,135 Intangible assets, net 2,011 2,130 Operating right-of-use assets, net 656 731 Goodwill 531 532 Deferred income taxes, net 823 804 Property and equipment, net 1,530 1,671 Other assets 2,820 2,857 Assets held for sale - non-current 19 11 Total Assets $ 13,353 $ 13,871 Liabilities Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 381 $ 271 Accounts payable 676 846 Accrued payroll and related costs 595 558 Current operating lease liabilities 258 282 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,261 1,437 Deferred revenue and advance contract payments 762 866 Income taxes payable 160 134 Total current liabilities 4,093 4,394 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 3,766 3,818 Non-current deferred revenue 619 671 Non-current operating lease liabilities 437 497 Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities 546 556 Other long-term liabilities 789 869 Total Liabilities 10,250 10,805 Total Equity 3,103 3,066 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 13,353 $ 13,871

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended (in millions) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 25 $ 42 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 333 351 Operating right-of-use expense 80 90 Share-based compensation 23 23 Deferred taxes (50 ) (50 ) Gain on dispositions (1 ) (9 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 7 2 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss — 23 Impairment losses and contract write-offs 4 7 Other non-cash charges, net 5 (2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Decrease in assets 161 63 Decrease in operating lease liability (80 ) (90 ) Decrease in other liabilities (269 ) (323 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 238 127 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (48 ) (55 ) Payments for transition and transformation contract costs (38 ) (62 ) Software purchased and developed (107 ) (85 ) Business dispositions — (7 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 5 11 Proceeds from short-term investing — (3 ) Other investing activities, net — 2 Net cash used in investing activities (188 ) (199 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of commercial paper 323 546 Repayments of commercial paper (172 ) (305 ) Payments on finance leases and borrowings for asset financing (91 ) (131 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards (17 ) (33 ) Repurchase of common stock (2 ) (285 ) Other financing activities, net — (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 41 (210 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2 — Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 93 (282 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,224 1,858 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,317 $ 1,576

Segment Profit

We define segment profit as segment revenues less costs of services, segment selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization, and other income (excluding the movement in foreign currency exchange rates on our foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities and the related economic hedges). The Company does not allocate to its segments certain operating expenses managed at the corporate level. These unallocated costs generally include certain corporate function costs, stock-based compensation expense, pension and other post-retirement benefits (“OPEB”) actuarial and settlement gains and losses, restructuring costs, transaction, separation and integration-related costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Three Months Ended (in millions) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GBS profit $ 181 $ 192 GIS profit 114 91 All other loss (73 ) (59 ) Subtotal $ 222 $ 224 Interest income 51 49 Interest expense (72 ) (66 ) Restructuring costs (39 ) (20 ) Transaction, separation and integration-related costs (7 ) (1 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (87 ) (89 ) Merger related indemnification — (11 ) Loss on disposition of businesses — (5 ) Impairment losses — (3 ) Income before income taxes $ 68 $ 78 Segment profit margins GBS 10.8 % 11.3 % GIS 7.3 % 5.2 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our non-GAAP adjustments include:

Restructuring costs – includes costs, net of reversals, related to workforce and real estate optimization and other similar charges.

Transaction, separation and integration-related (“TSI”) costs – includes third party costs related to integration, separation, planning, financing and advisory fees and other similar charges associated with mergers, acquisitions, strategic investments, joint ventures, and dispositions and other similar transactions incurred within one year of such transactions closing, except for costs associated with related disputes, which may arise more than one year after closing.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – includes amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations.

Merger related indemnification - in fiscal 2024, represents the Company’s then current estimate of potential liability to HPE for a tax related indemnification.

Gains and losses on dispositions – gains and losses related to dispositions of businesses, strategic assets and interests in less than wholly-owned entities.

Impairment losses – non-cash charges associated with the permanent reduction in the value of the Company’s assets (e.g., impairment of goodwill and other long-term assets including fixed assets and impairments to deferred tax assets for discrete changes in valuation allowances). Future discrete reversals of valuation allowances are likewise excluded.

Tax adjustments – discrete tax adjustments to impair or recognize certain deferred tax assets, adjustments for changes in tax legislation and the impact of merger and divestitures. Income tax expense of all other (non-discrete) non-GAAP adjustments is based on the difference in the GAAP annual effective tax rate (AETR) and overall non-GAAP provision (consistent with the GAAP methodology).

Non-GAAP Results

A reconciliation of reported results to non-GAAP results is as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As Reported Restructuring Costs Transaction, Separation and Integration-Related Costs Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets Non-GAAP Results Income before income taxes $ 68 $ 39 $ 7 $ 87 $ 201 Income tax expense 43 7 1 15 66 Net income 25 32 6 72 135 Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax (1 ) — — — (1 ) Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 26 $ 32 $ 6 $ 72 $ 136 Effective Tax Rate 63.2 % 32.8 % Basic EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.40 $ 0.76 Diluted EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.17 $ 0.03 $ 0.39 $ 0.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 179.66 179.66 179.66 179.66 179.66 Diluted EPS 182.93 182.93 182.93 182.93 182.93

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As Reported Restructuring Costs Transaction, Separation and Integration-Related Costs Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets Merger Related Indemnification Gains and Losses on Dispositions Impairment Losses Tax Adjustments Non-GAAP Results Income before income taxes $ 78 $ 20 $ 1 $ 89 $ 11 $ 5 $ 3 $ — $ 207 Income tax expense 36 5 — 21 11 — 1 (3 ) 71 Net income 42 15 1 68 — 5 2 3 136 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 6 — — — — — (4 ) — 2 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 36 $ 15 $ 1 $ 68 $ — $ 5 $ 6 $ 3 $ 134 Effective Tax Rate 46.2 % 34.3 % Basic EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.07 $ 0.00 $ 0.32 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.64 Diluted EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.07 $ 0.00 $ 0.32 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.63 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 210.11 210.11 210.11 210.11 210.11 210.11 210.11 210.11 210.11 Diluted EPS 213.75 213.75 213.75 213.75 213.75 213.75 213.75 213.75 213.75

The above tables serve to reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the “About Non-GAAP Measures” section of the press release for further information on the use of these non-GAAP measures.

Offerings Details

(in millions) Q1 FY25 Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Consulting & Engineering Services $ 1,284 $ 1,321 $ 1,314 $ 1,323 $ 1,316 Insurance Software & BPS 389 388 379 383 378 Cloud, ITO & Security 1,206 1,290 1,277 1,318 1,320 Modern Workplace 357 384 426 409 423 Subtotal 3,236 3,383 3,396 3,433 3,437 M&A and Divestitures — 3 3 3 9 Total Revenues 3,236 3,386 3,399 3,436 3,446

Year-over-Year Organic Revenue Growth

Three Months Ended (in millions) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Total revenue growth (6.1 )% (7.0 )% Foreign currency 1.4 % 0.7 % Acquisition and divestitures 0.3 % 2.7 % Organic revenue growth (4.4 )% (3.6 )% GBS revenue growth (1.8 )% (3.1 )% Foreign currency 1.8 % 0.8 % Acquisition and divestitures 0.5 % 5.6 % GBS organic revenue growth 0.5 % 3.3 % GIS revenue growth (10.3 )% (10.6 )% Foreign currency 1.0 % 0.7 % Acquisition and divestitures — % — % GIS organic revenue growth (9.3 )% (9.9 )%

EBIT and Adjusted EBIT

Three Months Ended (in millions) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income $ 25 $ 42 Income tax expense 43 36 Interest income (51 ) (49 ) Interest expense 72 66 EBIT 89 95 Restructuring costs 39 20 Transaction, separation and integration-related costs 7 1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 87 89 Merger related indemnification — 11 Loss on disposition of businesses — 5 Impairment losses — 3 Adjusted EBIT $ 222 $ 224 EBIT margin 2.8 % 2.8 % Adjusted EBIT margin 6.9 % 6.5 %

