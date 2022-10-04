Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DXC Technology Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXC   US23355L1061

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:43 2022-10-04 pm EDT
28.46 USD   +9.23%
01:53pDXC Technology Statement
PR
09/21DXC Technology engages bankers after takeover interest - Bloomberg News
RE
09/21DXC Technology Reportedly Receives Takeover Interest
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DXC Technology Statement

10/04/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), confirmed today that management has been approached by a financial sponsor regarding a potential acquisition of the Company. Management remains focused on the Company's transformation journey. Consistent with its fiduciary responsibility to maximize shareholder value, the Company is engaged in preliminary discussions and is sharing information.

However, to date no formal proposal has been received. There are no assurances that any proposal will be received or determined to be adequate by the Board of Directors. The Company does not intend to comment further on market rumors or developments unless it deems additional disclosure to be appropriate or required. The Company remains focused on delivering for its customers and colleagues as it executes its transformation journey.

About DXC Technology
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dxc-technology-statement-301640738.html

SOURCE DXC Technology Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
01:53pDXC Technology Statement
PR
09/21DXC Technology engages bankers after takeover interest - Bloomberg News
RE
09/21DXC Technology Reportedly Receives Takeover Interest
MT
09/21DXC Technology Reportedly Working with Advisers After Takeover Interest
CI
09/19North American Morning Briefing: Another Big Fed -2-
DJ
09/16DXC Technology Shares Decline After Susquehanna Downgrade
MT
09/16Susquehanna Downgrades DXC Technology to Neutral From Positive, Adjusts Price Target to..
MT
09/07DXC Technology Named a Leader in Everest Group's ServiceNow Assessment
PR
09/01DXC Technology Reportedly an Acquisition Target, According to Traders Citing Betaville ..
MT
09/01FCM Bank Malta Taps DXC Technology and Temenos Platform for Core Banking System Moderni..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
More recommendations