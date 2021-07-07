DXC Technology : 2021 Annual Report Confirms Transformation Is Well Underway With Results That Illustrate A Commitment To Delivering Excellence

I hope you and your families are doing well.

Let me start by thanking our DXC customers and colleagues for the trust they have placed in us. Our transformation journey is well underway with clear results that illustrate our commitment to delivering excellence.

We are proud to have launched our new brand, which gives clear meaning to the letters 'DXC': 'Delivering eXcellence for our Customers and Colleagues.'



Our brand is innovative. Our new logo has two arrows pointing to the X, reminding us to deliver excellence in everything we do for our customers and colleagues. We also introduced our new core values: Deliver, Collaborate, Community, Care, and Do the right thing. This is truly a 'new DXC.'

We have been running a structured playbook, which is our proven methodology for how we transform a company to deliver sustainable growth. The stabilization phase was completed in FY21.

In FY21, starting with our colleagues, we moved from a workforce that was not engaged to one that is now engaged and inspired. Concerning our customers, we went from challenged accounts to building a level of customer intimacy where we are delivering, building strong partnerships and being proactive. We have simplified our operating model and changed the direction of our revenues and margins from declining to improving. We are winning in the market, and we significantly decreased our debt, taking our balance sheet from highly leveraged to strengthened. These efforts are leading to stable revenue growth, improved margins and continued success in the market. We are on the right trajectory.

As the world witnesses the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus continues to be on our people. I am proud of the dedication and perseverance of our team as they continue to take care of themselves, each other and their families, and deliver for our customers.