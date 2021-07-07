Log in
    DXC   US23355L1061

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
  Report
DXC Technology : 2021 Annual Report Confirms Transformation Is Well Underway With Results That Illustrate A Commitment To Delivering Excellence

07/07/2021 | 03:10am EDT
I hope you and your families are doing well.

Let me start by thanking our DXC customers and colleagues for the trust they have placed in us. Our transformation journey is well underway with clear results that illustrate our commitment to delivering excellence.

We are proud to have launched our new brand, which gives clear meaning to the letters 'DXC': 'Delivering eXcellence for our Customers and Colleagues.'

Our brand is innovative. Our new logo has two arrows pointing to the X, reminding us to deliver excellence in everything we do for our customers and colleagues. We also introduced our new core values: Deliver, Collaborate, Community, Care, and Do the right thing. This is truly a 'new DXC.'

We have been running a structured playbook, which is our proven methodology for how we transform a company to deliver sustainable growth. The stabilization phase was completed in FY21.

In FY21, starting with our colleagues, we moved from a workforce that was not engaged to one that is now engaged and inspired. Concerning our customers, we went from challenged accounts to building a level of customer intimacy where we are delivering, building strong partnerships and being proactive. We have simplified our operating model and changed the direction of our revenues and margins from declining to improving. We are winning in the market, and we significantly decreased our debt, taking our balance sheet from highly leveraged to strengthened. These efforts are leading to stable revenue growth, improved margins and continued success in the market. We are on the right trajectory.

As the world witnesses the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus continues to be on our people. I am proud of the dedication and perseverance of our team as they continue to take care of themselves, each other and their families, and deliver for our customers.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2021 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 753 M - -
Net income 2022 246 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 990 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 57,2x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 9 991 M 9 991 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 134 000
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 39,21 $
Average target price 41,15 $
Spread / Average Target 4,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Salvino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth P. Sharp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian C. Read Chairman
Chris Drumgoole Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ken Corless Executive VP-Technology, Offerings & Partners
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY52.27%10 055
ACCENTURE PLC16.92%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.01%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.25%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED25.73%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.14.35%83 980