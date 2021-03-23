Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DXC Technology Company    DXC

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DXC Technology : Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers

03/23/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (the “Company” or “DXC”) announced today that the previously announced cash tender offers (the “tender offers”) by the Company to purchase for cash any and all of the Company’s outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 (the “DXC Notes”) and any and all of the outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 issued by DXC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Computer Sciences Corporation (“CSC”) (the “CSC Notes,” and, together with the DXC Notes, the “Notes”), expired at 5:00 p.m. EDT on March 22, 2021 (the “expiration time”). At the expiration time, valid tenders had been received in the amounts set forth in the table below. This excludes $60,000 aggregate principal amount of the CSC Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures described in the offer to purchase relating to the tender offers.

The table below sets forth certain information regarding the Notes and the tender offers.

Issuer

Title of Security

CUSIP
Number

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Principal Amount Tendered

Percentage of
Outstanding
Amount Tendered

DXC Technology Company

4.450% Senior Notes due 2022

23355LAA4

$274,470,000

$120,752,000

43.99%

Computer Sciences Corporation

4.450% Senior Notes due 2022

205363AN4

$170,795,000

$6,035,000

3.53%

The Company expects to accept for payment all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offers and expects to make payment for the Notes tendered prior to the expiration time in same-day funds on March 23, 2021 and, with respect to the Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures, on March 25, 2021.

The remaining DXC Notes and CSC Notes, which in aggregate total $153,718,000 and $164,760,000 in principal amount, respectively, not otherwise accepted for tender, will be subject to redemption and will be retired on April 15, 2021, in accordance with respect to each of the indentures applicable thereof. This includes the CSC Notes that remain subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the offer to purchase relating to the tender offers unless otherwise accepted for tender pursuant to such guaranteed delivery procedures.

MUFG Securities Americas Inc. served as the dealer manager for the tender offers. Global Bondholder Services Corporation served as the tender agent and information agent for the tender offers.

About DXC

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy the enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent DXC’s intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. These statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many outside of DXC’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in such statements. For a description of these factors please see DXC’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 and the quarterly period ended December 31, 2020. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
01:56pDXC TECHNOLOGY CO  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pDXC TECHNOLOGY  : Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers
BU
03/22DXC TECHNOLOGY  : Announces Consideration for Cash Tender Offers
BU
03/18DXC TECHNOLOGY  : Why artificial intelligence will make a difference in your lif..
PU
03/18DXC TECHNOLOGY  : Commences Tender Offers and Issues Notices of Redemptions
AQ
03/18DXC TECHNOLOGY  : Worried the machines are out to get you? Relax. They aren't.
PU
03/17Q&A : Moving ERP to the public cloud
PU
03/16DXC TECHNOLOGY CO  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16DXC TECHNOLOGY  : Commences Tender Offers and Issues Notices of Redemptions
BU
03/10WIPRO  : Appoints New CEO for European Operations
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 632 M - -
Net income 2021 592 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 704 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 7 057 M 7 057 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 30,54 $
Last Close Price 27,72 $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Salvino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth P. Sharp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian C. Read Chairman
Chris Drumgoole Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ken Corless Executive VP-Technology, Offerings & Partners
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY7.65%7 493
ACCENTURE PLC1.53%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.32%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.40%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.39%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED9.16%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ