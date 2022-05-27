Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DXC Technology Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXC   US23355L1061

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/27 04:05:04 pm EDT
35.08 USD   +2.69%
04:16pDXC Technology to Participate in Cowen Technology Conference
PR
07:45aDXC Technology - Lloyd's and IUA Extend Contract to Support Transformation of London Insurance Market
AQ
05/26Dxc Technology Company Reports Asset Impairment Losses for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DXC Technology to Participate in Cowen Technology Conference

05/27/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASHBURN, Va., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, will participate in the Cowen Technology Conference on June 2, 2022. Ken Sharp, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 9:40 AM ET.

The presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of DXC's investor webpage at https://investors.dxc.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dxc-technology-to-participate-in-cowen-technology-conference-301555881.html

SOURCE DXC Technology Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
04:16pDXC Technology to Participate in Cowen Technology Conference
PR
07:45aDXC Technology - Lloyd's and IUA Extend Contract to Support Transformation of London In..
AQ
05/26Dxc Technology Company Reports Asset Impairment Losses for the Fourth Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
05/26DXC Technology Posts Higher Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS, Lower Revenue; Issues Fiscal Q1, FY..
MT
05/26MoffettNathanson Adjusts DXC Technology Company Price Target to $37 From $40, Maintains..
MT
05/26Wolfe Research Adjusts DXC Technology Company Price Target to $36 From $39, Maintains P..
MT
05/26Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts DXC Technology Company Price Target to $33 From $35, Maintains ..
MT
05/26Citigroup Adjusts DXC Technology Company Price Target to $40 From $43, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
05/26Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target for DXC Technology Company to $41 From $42, Keeps Posi..
MT
05/26BMO Capital Adjusts DXC Technology's Price Target to $37 from $38, Keeps Outperform Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
More recommendations