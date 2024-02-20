DXC Technology Company is a global information technology (IT) services company. The Company helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. Its segments include Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help its customers address their business challenges and accelerate transformations adjusted to each customers industry and specific objectives. GBS offerings include analytics and engineering, applications, and insurance software and business process services. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. GIS offerings include security, cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing (ITO), and modern workplaces.