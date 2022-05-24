Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  DXC Technology Company
  News
  Summary
    DXC   US23355L1061

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
  Report
05/23
30.06 USD   +1.55%
VW's CARIAD Taps Luxoft for Future-Oriented In-Car Software Solutions

05/24/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Agreement to transform automotive mobility

STUTTGART, Germany, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Luxoft, a DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) company, is working with CARIAD, the automotive software company of Volkswagen Group, to provide vehicle software development, testing, and integration services.

Luxoft is supporting CARIAD in its strategic objective of creating a uniform, scalable software platform for all Volkswagen Group brands, including Volkswagen Group's unified Embedded Software Platform VW.os.

"Luxoft is reliable and forward-thinking in its testing and integration services, enabling us to accelerate the development of our software platform and its components as well as state-of-the art functionalities and usability," stated CARIAD CEO, Dirk Hilgenberg.

CARIAD is working on a unified and scalable software platform for all Volkswagen Group passenger car brands comprising the Embedded Software Platform (VW.os), the Volkswagen Group Automotive Cloud (VW.AC), and Big Data services. The objective is to support the development of data-driven business models and innovations across all Volkswagen brands. For the driver this generates several benefits, including 24/7 connectivity, higher residual values, and much lower maintenance downtime.

"We are proud to be working with CARIAD to enhance the driving experience for Volkswagen customers worldwide. Luxoft and DXC have extensive experience in providing connected car, autonomous driving, software testing and integration solutions to the automotive industry," said Luz G. Mauch, Luxoft Executive Vice-President. "Our ultimate goal is to empower car manufacturers to continually transform their in-car technology and innovate the driver experience."

Luxoft and CARIAD will be working closely together to strengthen both current and future automotive software. As part of the agreement, Luxoft will train thousands of software engineers within CARIAD. This innovative, collaborative approach will not only ensure solutions are brought to market faster through state-of-the-art delivery and usability services, but also enable a best-in-class automotive customer experience for all Volkswagen brands.

About Luxoft

Luxoft is the design, data and development arm of DXC Technology, providing bespoke, end-to-end technology solutions for mission critical systems, products and services. We help create data-fueled organizations, solving complex operational, technological and strategic challenges. Our passion is building resilient businesses, while generating new business channels and revenue streams, exceptional user experiences and modernized operations at scale. For more information, please visit luxoft.com

About CARIAD

CARIAD is an automotive software and technology company that bundles together Volkswagen Group's software competencies and further expands them, building upon a heritage of bringing automotive innovation to everyone. Founded in 2020, more than 5,000 developers, engineers and designers worldwide unify their knowledge at CARIAD to not only transform the Group to a software-driven car company, but to transform the car into an automotive experience that is seamlessly integrated into our digital life. Find out more at cariad.technology/de/en.html

Contact
Jonathan Batty
DXC PR
Jonathan.batty@dxc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vws-cariad-taps-luxoft-for-future-oriented-in-car-software-solutions-301553401.html

SOURCE DXC Technology Company


© PRNewswire 2022
