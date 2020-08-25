Log in
DXI ENERGY INC.

DXI ENERGY INC.

(DXI.H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DXI Energy Inc. Receives Notice of Demand and Seizure of US Subsidiary Shares

08/25/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2020) - DXI Energy Inc. (TSXV: DXI.H) ("DXI" or the "Company"), further to the Company's announcement on April 7, 2020 to discontinue operations in the oil and gas exploration and development industry, the Company received a notice of demand from Hodgkinson Ventures Inc. ("HVI") for repayment of the Company's indebtedness to HVI pursuant to the terms of an Amended and Restated Loan Agreement dated as of June 5, 2017 in the principal sum of $2,000,000, plus all accrued interest, failing which after HVI was at liberty to realize upon its security interest and seized the Company's shareholdings in the Company's US subsidiary, Dejour Energy (USA) Inc., a Nevada corporation.

At any time following August 25, 2020, HVI is at liberty to sell the shares of Dejour Energy (USA) Inc. in partial satisfaction of the Company's indebtedness, by private sale to an arm's length purchaser. All proceeds received by HVI reduces the remaining indebtedness by DXI, which will be converted to shares in due course, as approved by disinterested shareholders at the ASGM meeting on August 20, 2020.

Following this transaction, DXI, (being renamed DXI Capital Corp.) will retain over C$49mm in tax loss carry forwards, usable within the next 7 and 10 years.

Signed: The Board of Directors of DXI Energy Inc.

About DXI ENERGY INC.

DXI Energy Inc. is currently publicly traded on the NEX Exchange (TSXV: DXI.H).

NEX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
Robert L. Hodgkinson
CEO
admin@dxienergy.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62511


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 1,13 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
Net income 2019 -5,22 M -3,96 M -3,96 M
Net Debt 2019 2,67 M 2,03 M 2,03 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,53 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,51x
EV / Sales 2019 8,98x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart DXI ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
DXI Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXI ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert L. Hodgkinson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David N. Matheson Chief Financial Officer
Arthur Ross Gorrell Independent Director
Ronnie Bozzer Independent Director
Natasha Tsai Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXI ENERGY INC.-66.67%2
CNOOC LIMITED-29.55%51 791
CONOCOPHILLIPS-40.23%41 691
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-47.08%25 811
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-36.50%23 827
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-30.80%17 208
