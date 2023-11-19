3,390,465 Ordinary Shares of DXN Holdings Bhd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-NOV-2023.

3,390,465 Ordinary Shares of DXN Holdings Bhd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-NOV-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 193 days starting from 10-MAY-2023 to 19-NOV-2023.



Details:

The Moratorium Providers have fully accepted the moratorium. They are not allowed to sell, transfer or assign any part of their respective holding in our Shares as at the date of our Listing, for a period of six months from the date of our Listing.