  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. DXN Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXN   AU0000003386

DXN LIMITED

(DXN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:25:32 pm
0.008 AUD    --.--%
05:46pDXN : FY22 Half Yearly Shareholder Update Presentation
PU
02/28DXN : Appendix 4D & Half Yearly Report
PU
02/28DXN Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DXN : FY22 Half Yearly Shareholder Update Presentation

03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
ersonal use only

FY22 Interim Results Shareholder Presentation

11 March 2022

ersonal use only

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by DXN Limited (ACN 620 888 548) (DXN or Company).

NOT AN OFFER

This presentation is for information purposes only. This presentation does not comprise a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or any other law.

This presentation also does not constitute or form part of any invitation, offer for sale or subscription or any solicitation for any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities nor shall they or any part of them form the basis of or be relied upon in connection therewith or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment with respect to securities. In particular, this presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, securities in the United States of America.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE

This presentation is not investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and are not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision. Recipients should obtain their own advice before making any investment decision.

SUMMARY INFORMATION

This presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information about the Company or any of the assets, current or future, of the Company.

This presentation contains summary information about the Company and its activities which is current as at the date of the presentation. The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to contain all the information which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in the Company or that would be required in a prospectus or product disclosure statement or other offering document prepared in accordance with the requirements of Australian law or the laws of any other jurisdiction, including the United States of America.

The Company does not undertake to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

2

Disclaimer Continued

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its

assets, are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements:

only

(a)

are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the

Company, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social

uncertainties and contingencies;

(b)

involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from

estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward looking statements; and

(c)

may include, among other things, statements regarding estimates and assumptions in respect of prices, costs,

results and capital expenditure, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical,

economic, market, political, social and other conditions.

The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future

events or results or otherwise.

The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will",

"schedule" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.

useAll forward looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that

ersonal

forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward

looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

NO LIABILITY

The Company has prepared this presentation based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company, its related bodies corporate (as that term is defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act)) and the officers, directors, employees, advisers and agents of those entities do not accept any responsibility or liability including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any person, for any loss arising from the use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

3

FY22 1H Highlights

Progress Against Strategy

only

ü Strong momentum in modular data centre manufacturing

ü Cash Flow positive in the half

use

ü Capital /debt raising closed with Pure Asset

ü Successful completion of the acquisition of SDC Darwin

ersonal

ü Melbourne data centre dispute resolved

ü Subsequent events - new CEO and management, Multiplex contract

4

Financial Snapshot

as at 31 December 2021

only

60%

Booked revenue growth

over 1HFY21 ($6.6m)

useModular Data Centre

Manufacturing Growth

ersonal

61%

$7.9M

New modular contracts

secured in 1HFY22

7.5%

Data Centre

Operations Growth

(excluding Darwin)

Positive

Cashflow

for the Half

$3.1M

Cash at bank as at 31 December 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DXN Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:45:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8,22 M 6,05 M 6,05 M
Net income 2021 -4,81 M -3,54 M -3,54 M
Net Debt 2021 8,46 M 6,22 M 6,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 8,66 M 8,66 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends DXN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shalini Lagrutta Chief Executive Officer
Kristy Challingsworth Chief Financial Officer
John Baillie Non-Executive Chairman
Simon C. Forth Chief Operating Officer
Richard Frank Carden Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXN LIMITED-11.11%9
ACCENTURE PLC-25.36%195 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.83%175 990
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.57%113 511
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.94%99 547
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.71%88 083