DXN : FY22 Half Yearly Shareholder Update Presentation

FY22 1H Highlights
Progress Against Strategy
only
ü Strong momentum in modular data centre manufacturing
ü Cash Flow positive in the half
use
ü Capital /debt raising closed with Pure Asset
ü Successful completion of the acquisition of SDC Darwin
ersonal
ü Melbourne data centre dispute resolved
ü Subsequent events - new CEO and management, Multiplex contract
4
Financial Snapshot
as at 31 December 2021
60%
60%
Booked revenue growth
over 1HFY21 ($6.6m)
useModular Data Centre
Manufacturing Growth
61%
61%
$7.9M
New modular contracts
secured in 1HFY22
7.5%
Data Centre
Operations Growth
(excluding Darwin)
Positive
Cashflow
for the Half
$3.1M
Cash at bank as at 31 December 2021
5
