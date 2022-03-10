DXN : FY22 Half Yearly Shareholder Update Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by DXN Limited (ACN 620 888 548) (DXN or Company).

NOT AN OFFER

This presentation is for information purposes only. This presentation does not comprise a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or any other law.

This presentation also does not constitute or form part of any invitation, offer for sale or subscription or any solicitation for any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities nor shall they or any part of them form the basis of or be relied upon in connection therewith or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment with respect to securities. In particular, this presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, securities in the United States of America.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE

This presentation is not investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and are not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision. Recipients should obtain their own advice before making any investment decision.

SUMMARY INFORMATION

This presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information about the Company or any of the assets, current or future, of the Company.

This presentation contains summary information about the Company and its activities which is current as at the date of the presentation. The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to contain all the information which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in the Company or that would be required in a prospectus or product disclosure statement or other offering document prepared in accordance with the requirements of Australian law or the laws of any other jurisdiction, including the United States of America.

The Company does not undertake to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.