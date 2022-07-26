Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DXP Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXPE   US2333774071

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
32.49 USD   +3.04%
05:52pDXP ENTERPRISES : Class VI Carbon Sequestration Wells – What Are They?
PU
07/25DXP ENTERPRISES : ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION OF ABL REVOLVER - Form 8-K
PU
07/25DXP ENTERPRISES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DXP Enterprises : Class VI Carbon Sequestration Wells – What Are They?

07/26/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Limiting carbon-based emissions released into the atmosphere is a major way of improving the natural environment and reversing some of the harmful effects of climate change. A great way to facilitate this environment-friendly change is using CCUS technology. A key element in CCUS are class VI carbon sequestration wells.

The Purpose of Injection Wells

Injection wells are driven, bored, or drilled shafts that introduce various fluids into underground geological formations for different purposes. Some primary uses of injection wells include:

  • Mining
  • Enhanced oil recovery where gases are introduced into oil reservoirs with dwindling pressures to boost output
  • Carbon capture and storage
  • Waste disposal
  • Brine disposal/prevention of saltwater intrusion

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), injection wells are categorized into the six classes below.

  1. Class I wells used to dispose of municipal and industrial wastes
  2. Class II wells for oil and gas production activities
  3. Class III wells for dissolution and extraction of minerals
  4. Class IV wells for the disposal of hazardous and radioactive wastes
  5. Class V wells for the safe disposal of non-hazardous fluids underground
  6. Class VI geologic sequestration wells for the safe storage of carbon dioxide
Class VI Wells & Geologic Sequestration: An Overview

Class VI injection wells introduce carbon dioxide into natural geological formations for storage. This carbon sequestration technique aims to mitigate the harmful effects of carbon gas emissions on the natural environment. Class VI wells are also uniquely designed to protect underground sources of drinking water from contamination.

Class VI Well Requirements

There are strict criteria laid out by the EPA for developing Class VI wells. These requirements include:

  • Extensive site characterization requirements
  • Construction requirements for materials compatible with carbon dioxide (CO2) gas flow and can withstand contact with it over the life of a (geologic sequestration) GS project
  • Comprehensive monitoring requirements that address all aspects of well integrity, CO2 injection and storage, and groundwater quality during the injection and post-injection site care period
  • Injection well operation requirements
  • Financial responsibility requirements assuring the availability of funds for the life of a GS project (including post-injection site care and emergency response)
  • Reporting and recordkeeping requirements that provide project-specific information to continually evaluate Class VI operations and confirm underground sources of drinking water (USDW) protection
Class VI Permitting Stages

The permitting process for Class VI injection wells is divided into four stages:

  • Pre-construction stage includes site characterization, AOR modeling, injection testing, and permit writing
  • Pre-injection stage for finalization of site characterization, AOR status checks, and operation authorization
  • Injection stage where operating data is analyzed, project updates are implemented, and permit modification is completed
  • Post-injection stage where activities include injection well plugging, post-injection site monitoring, safety assurance/non-endangerment demonstrations, and site closure
Class VI Permit Application Process

The review process for all applications submitted for the construction of Class VI sequestration wells is outlined below:

  • Assessment of application by the permitting team who reviews the completeness of the application materials
  • Technical review and decision-making on a permit application
  • Finalization of permit with permit drafting, public hearings and commentary, and issuance of final permit to construct Class VI injection wells
What's The Future Look Like for Geologic Carbon Sequestration?

With a massive global drive to cut carbon emissions and reverse negative climate trends, geologic carbon sequestration is poised to take on an even greater role in climate control.

Carbon sequestration technologies, including Class VI injection wells, provide a safe long-term storage solution for carbon dioxide. Compliance with EPA regulations on the construction and operation of these injection wells will continue to offer a viable means of limiting carbon emissions while protecting underground drinking water sources.

Contact IFS for More Information Carbon Capture, Utilization and storage

At IFS, we provide high-quality solutions to players across various industries, including renewable energy, oil and gas, power, and air quality. Our state-of-the-art liquid and gas process systems are engineered according to the unique requirements of our partners.

If you want to learn more about what IFS can do to help with your CCUS project, our team of experts can provide you with all the required information. Contact us now.

Disclaimer

DXP Enterprises Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
05:52pDXP ENTERPRISES : Class VI Carbon Sequestration Wells – What Are They?
PU
07/25DXP ENTERPRISES : ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION OF ABL REVOLVER - Form 8-K
PU
07/25DXP ENTERPRISES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
07/25DXP Enterprises Announces Amendment and Extension of ABL Revolver
BU
07/25DXP Enterprises, Inc. Announces Amendment and Extension of ABL Revolver
CI
07/18DXP ENTERPRISES : Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage – A New Approach
PU
07/01DXP ENTERPRISES : Safety Division & Honeywell Partner to Win Large Gas Detection Project
PU
06/14DXP ENTERPRISES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13DXP ENTERPRISES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/10DXP Enterprises Reports Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue; Shares Higher
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 363 M - -
Net income 2022 48,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 588 M 588 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 490
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,53 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Jay Jeffery Senior Vice President-Supply Chain Services
Christopher T. Gregory Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Paz Maestas Vice President-Marketing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.21.43%588
FASTENAL COMPANY-24.35%27 757
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.-8.56%24 637
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-7.21%4 426
DIPLOMA PLC-21.28%3 981
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.96%3 665