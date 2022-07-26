DXP Enterprises : Class VI Carbon Sequestration Wells – What Are They?

Limiting carbon-based emissions released into the atmosphere is a major way of improving the natural environment and reversing some of the harmful effects of climate change. A great way to facilitate this environment-friendly change is using CCUS technology. A key element in CCUS are class VI carbon sequestration wells.

Injection wells are driven, bored, or drilled shafts that introduce various fluids into underground geological formations for different purposes. Some primary uses of injection wells include:

Mining

Enhanced oil recovery where gases are introduced into oil reservoirs with dwindling pressures to boost output

Carbon capture and storage

Waste disposal

Brine disposal/prevention of saltwater intrusion

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), injection wells are categorized into the six classes below.

Class I wells used to dispose of municipal and industrial wastes Class II wells for oil and gas production activities Class III wells for dissolution and extraction of minerals Class IV wells for the disposal of hazardous and radioactive wastes Class V wells for the safe disposal of non-hazardous fluids underground Class VI geologic sequestration wells for the safe storage of carbon dioxide

Class VI injection wells introduce carbon dioxide into natural geological formations for storage. This carbon sequestration technique aims to mitigate the harmful effects of carbon gas emissions on the natural environment. Class VI wells are also uniquely designed to protect underground sources of drinking water from contamination.

There are strict criteria laid out by the EPA for developing Class VI wells. These requirements include:

Extensive site characterization requirements

Construction requirements for materials compatible with carbon dioxide (CO2) gas flow and can withstand contact with it over the life of a (geologic sequestration) GS project

Comprehensive monitoring requirements that address all aspects of well integrity, CO2 injection and storage, and groundwater quality during the injection and post-injection site care period

Injection well operation requirements

Financial responsibility requirements assuring the availability of funds for the life of a GS project (including post-injection site care and emergency response)

Reporting and recordkeeping requirements that provide project-specific information to continually evaluate Class VI operations and confirm underground sources of drinking water (USDW) protection

The permitting process for Class VI injection wells is divided into four stages:

Pre-construction stage includes site characterization, AOR modeling, injection testing, and permit writing

includes site characterization, AOR modeling, injection testing, and permit writing Pre-injection stage for finalization of site characterization, AOR status checks, and operation authorization

for finalization of site characterization, AOR status checks, and operation authorization Injection stage where operating data is analyzed, project updates are implemented, and permit modification is completed

where operating data is analyzed, project updates are implemented, and permit modification is completed Post-injection stage where activities include injection well plugging, post-injection site monitoring, safety assurance/non-endangerment demonstrations, and site closure

The review process for all applications submitted for the construction of Class VI sequestration wells is outlined below:

Assessment of application by the permitting team who reviews the completeness of the application materials

Technical review and decision-making on a permit application

Finalization of permit with permit drafting, public hearings and commentary, and issuance of final permit to construct Class VI injection wells

With a massive global drive to cut carbon emissions and reverse negative climate trends, geologic carbon sequestration is poised to take on an even greater role in climate control.

Carbon sequestration technologies, including Class VI injection wells, provide a safe long-term storage solution for carbon dioxide. Compliance with EPA regulations on the construction and operation of these injection wells will continue to offer a viable means of limiting carbon emissions while protecting underground drinking water sources.

