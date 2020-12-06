Log in
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
News 
All News

DXP Enterprises : DXPeople Help Huntsman with Pumps for Crystal Slurries

12/06/2020 | 03:47pm EST
Huntsman, a customer with locations nationwide and several in the Houston area, is pleased with an improvement made to their process. The improvement is all thanks to a team effort between DXP and Pumpworks.

In their manufacturing process, Huntsman extracts crystal slurries and then pumps the slurry through centrifuges to remove water. For this process, ANSI pumps were being used to drive the slurry to the centrifuge. After a system evaluation, DXP determined that the pumps being used were degrading the salt slurry, causing centrifuge inefficiencies and premature failures. ANSI process pumps are designed to pump liquid not slurries, causing the salt to get too small, which in turn resulted in repeated maintenance costs.

With this information, DXP worked with industrial pump manufacturer, Pumpworks, to develop a solution for the customer. We were able to supply a turnkey package to eliminate the slurry degradation and increase Centrifuge MTBF (mean time between failures). The pumps used were 2 PWA-RC 2x3x13 CD4 wtih 50 HP motors with 2 Yaskawa VFD's. Garrett Anthony, DXP service technician, performed an array of tests and completed the installation of the pumps. Thanks to Garrett's expertise, the installation went seamless and there was very little downtime.

Thanks to the team effort of Garrett Anthony, Michael Kelly, DXP Salesman, and Charles Harvey, Operations Manager at Pumpworks 610, the delivery was on time, the installation went smoothly, and Huntsman is very pleased with the industrial pump solution.

Disclaimer

DXP Enterprises Inc. published this content on 03 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 20:46:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
