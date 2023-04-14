DXP Enterprises : Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Certain statements contained in this report are not purely historical, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future that are forward-looking. These statements include statements concerning projected revenues, expenses, gross profit, income, gross margins or other financial items.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this presentation are reasonable, we may be unable to achieve these plans, intentions or expectations. These cautionary statements qualify all forward- looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements are described in "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Statement Regarding use of Non-GAAP Measures:
The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation (including, without limitation, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and variations thereof are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. They should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results reported in accordance with GAAP, or as alternative measures of liquidity. Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide a view to measures similar to those used in evaluating our compliance with certain financial covenants under our credit facilities and provide financial statement users meaningful comparisons between current and prior year period results. They are also used as a metric to determine certain components of performance-based compensation. The adjustments and Adjusted EBITDA are based on currently available information and certain adjustments that we believe are reasonable and are presented as an aid in understanding our operating results. They are not necessarily indicative of future results of operations that may be obtained by the Company.
2
Q4INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
($ thousands)
Prior Yr Qtr
Prior Qtr
Current Qtr
Prior Yr
Current Yr
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
Sales
$
293,149
$
387,314
$
406,295
% growth - seq.
1.3%
5.3%
4.9%
% growth - yoy
26.0%
33.8%
38.6%
Gross Profit
84,655
111,633
111,259
% margin
28.9%
28.8%
27.4%
Operating Income
7,593
26,539
23,734
% margin
2.6%
6.9%
5.8%
Adj. EBITDA, as reported
14,771
34,321
31,618
% margin
5.0%
8.9%
7.8%
Diluted EPS
$
0.05
$
0.71
$
0.37
Avg. Daily Sales:
$
4,806
$
6,052
$
6,553
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2022
$
1,113,921
$
1,480,832
10.8%
32.9%
328,506
422,038
29.5%
28.5%
39,857
97,752
3.6%
6.6%
70,231
126,805
6.3%
8.6%
$
0.83
$
2.47
$
4,438
$
5,853
3
Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Return on invested capital is defined as tax-effected LTM EBITDA / average total net operating assets.
32%
23%
24%
24%
25%
22%
21%
16%
17%
Dec-20
Mar-21
Jun-21
Sep-21
Dec-21
Mar-22
Jun-22
Sep-22
Dec-22
4
*Sep-20 and Dec-20 diluted earnings per share is adjusted for the impact of $48.4 million and $11.5 million in goodwill and other related impairments as well as the normalization of tax rates see appendix for reconciliation. Sep-22 diluted earnings per share is adjusted for the impact of a one-timenon-cash loss on the sale of an asset.
Q4 OPERATING PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT
($ millions)
Sales
Sales $
Mix
OP$ OP%
$ 279.4
$ 61.2
$ 65.7
Corporate*---
69%
15%
16%
11.4%
$ 31.7
11.4%
5.0
20.0
11.3%
$ 6.9
11.3%
2.0
20.0
7.9%
$ 5.2
7.9%
5.0
20.0
$ (20.1)
Total DXP
$ 406.3 100% $ 23.7
5.8%
5
*Corporate expense includes amortization of intangible assets.
Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
DXP Enterprises Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2023 00:06:02 UTC.