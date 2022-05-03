Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DXP Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXPE   US2333774071

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/03 03:46:30 pm EDT
23.77 USD   +1.24%
02:51pDXP Enterprises, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Cisco Air Systems, Inc.
BU
04/05DXP ENTERPRISES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04/05Tranche Update on DXP Enterprises, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 2021.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Cisco Air Systems, Inc.

05/03/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
  • Complements DXP’s previous air compressor acquisitions
  • Adds scale and complete capabilities
  • Continues to Accelerate End Market Diversification
  • Attractive Margins and Cash Flow

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cisco Air Systems, Inc. (“Cisco”). Cisco is a leading distributor of air compressors and related products and services focused on serving the food & beverage, transportation and general industrial markets in the Northern California and Nevada territories. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed. DXP funded the acquisition with cash from the balance sheet and DXP Enterprises, Inc. common stock as consideration.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Cisco and the first-tier capabilities, strong leadership and complete business model as a part of our air compressor growth efforts. We are excited to have Cisco join the DXP family. Cisco provides DXP with exceptional sales expertise that will enhance our efforts and our ability to collaborate and serve our customers. This acquisition is consistent with our growth strategy and demonstrates our commitment to expanding DXP into other products, markets and capabilities as well as maintaining our leading position as the largest distributor of rotating equipment in North America,” commented David Little, CEO of DXP.

Signing of the definitive agreements occurred on May 2, 2022. Sales and adjusted EBITDA for Cisco for the last twelve months ending March 31, 2022 were approximately $43.2 million and $7.0 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was calculated as income before tax, plus interest, plus depreciation and amortization, plus non-recurring items that will not continue after the acquisition.

Kent Yee, CFO, stated “We are very excited to welcome the talented and hardworking employees of Cisco to the DXP team. Cisco is another exciting addition to DXP and our efforts to be a premier distributor. We continue to execute on our strategic priorities and strategy of making acquisitions in markets and business models where we can continue to enhance DXP. We look forward to scaling Cisco and further diversifying DXP. This acquisition complements our recent acquisitions of APO Pumps & Compressors and Total Equipment. We anticipate this acquisition to be accretive to earnings and will provide us with a strong platform going forward.”

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “goal,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 221 M - -
Net income 2022 17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 441 M 441 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 490
Free-Float 78,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,48 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Jay Jeffery SVP-Supply Chain Services, Marketing & IT
Christopher T. Gregory Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Paz Maestas Vice President-Marketing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.-8.53%441
FASTENAL COMPANY-14.14%31 658
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.-5.29%25 082
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-3.21%4 543
DIPLOMA PLC-18.26%4 296
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.94%3 905