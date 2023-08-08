DXP Enterprises, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 428.04 million compared to USD 367.81 million a year ago. Net income was USD 19.05 million compared to USD 14.43 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.06 compared to USD 0.74 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 852.31 million compared to USD 687.22 million a year ago. Net income was USD 36.63 million compared to USD 27.07 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.01 compared to USD 1.39 a year ago.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
