DXP Enterprises, Inc. is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and services to energy and industrial customers. The Company's segments include Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS) and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment is engaged in providing MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities, to a variety of customers serving varied end markets with the ability to provide same day delivery. Its IPS segment provides integrated, custom pump skid packages, pump remanufacturing and manufactures branded private label pumps to meet the capital equipment needs of its global customer base. Its SCS segment manages all or part of its customers? supply chains, including procurement and inventory management. It operates from over 180 locations which include 37 states in the United States, nine provinces in Canada, and one location in Dubai.