DXP Enterprises, Inc. (the "Company" or "DXPE") (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The following are results for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, and for the three months ended June 30, 2023, where appropriate. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.
"The Company posted solid third-quarter results in a lessening inflationary market and varied spending by our customers, delivering solid sales, Adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share and Free Cash Flow performance," said David R. Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Third Quarter 2023 financial highlights:
- Sales increased 8.2 percent to $419.2 million, compared to $387.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, and decreased 2.1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023.
- Net income increased 16.1 percent for the third quarter to $16.2 million, compared to $13.9 million for the corresponding prior-year period.
- Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.93 based upon 17.4 million diluted shares, compared to earnings of $0.71 per diluted share in the third quarter of September 30, 2022, based on 19.7 million diluted shares.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $44.0 million compared to $34.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, or Adjusted EBITDA Margin, was 10.5 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively.
- Free Cash Flow for the third quarter of 2023 was $38.3 million compared to $(5.0) million for the third quarter of 2022
David R. Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer continued, “We are pleased with our performance in the third quarter as the team maintained momentum and delivered strong year-over-year results. We achieved 8.2 percent sales growth year-over-year, and solid ten percent plus EBITDA margins and growth. DXP’s third quarter 2023 sales were $419.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew 28.3 percent year-over-year. In terms of our business segments for the third quarter of 2023, sales were $294.5 million for Service Centers, $59.0 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions and $65.8 million for Supply Chain Services. Business segment operating income increased 20.3 percent year-over-year. We believe we are well positioned to outgrow the market and to generate improved operating margins and returns for the benefit of our shareholders as we begin to move into 2024.”
Kent Yee, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, remarked, “Our third quarter year-over-year financial results continue to reflect the growth we have been experiencing in fiscal year 2023, and reflect our financial goals to grow through a combination of organic and acquisition sales. We had a strong quarter of Free Cash Flow generation, producing $38.3 million in Free Cash Flow during the third quarter. Total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2023, was $424.9 million. DXP’s secured leverage ratio or net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.3:1.0 with a covenant EBITDA of $168.5 million for the last twelve-months ending September 30, 2023. Subsequent to the third quarter, we announced the successful completion of the refinancing of our existing debt plus raising an incremental $125 million. This allowed us to reprice our existing borrowings, saving fifty basis points, while raising incremental monies to help drive anticipated acquisition growth while maintaining liquidity and flexibility. We expect to finish fiscal year 2023 strong with momentum continuing into fiscal year 2024.”
About DXP Enterprises, Inc.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout North America and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
DXP supplements reporting of net income with certain non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, and net debt. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow and net debt referred to in this press release are included below under "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information".
The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Company’s financial covenants under its credit facilities. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors’ understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, the Company believes it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives. Free Cash Flow reconciles to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of cash flows from operations as provided below. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity metric because it measures, during a given period, the amount of cash generated that is available to fund acquisitions, make investments, repay debt obligations, repurchase shares of the Company's common stock, and for certain other activities.
Information Related to Forward-Looking Statements
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales
$
419,249
$
387,314
$
1,271,556
$
1,074,537
Cost of sales
293,687
275,681
889,101
763,758
Gross profit
125,562
111,633
382,455
310,779
Selling, general and administrative expenses
89,706
85,094
273,720
236,761
Income from operations
35,856
26,539
108,735
74,018
Other expense, net
1,234
1,565
522
2,941
Interest expense
12,684
6,833
36,068
17,610
Income before income taxes
21,938
18,141
72,145
53,467
Provision for income taxes
5,766
5,097
19,339
13,402
Net income
16,172
13,044
52,806
40,065
Net loss attributable to NCI*
—
(885
)
—
(938
)
Net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.
16,172
13,929
52,806
41,003
Preferred stock dividend
22
22
67
67
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
16,150
$
13,907
$
52,739
$
40,936
Diluted earnings per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.
$
0.93
$
0.71
$
2.94
$
2.10
Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding
17,356
19,660
17,944
19,552
*NCI represents non-controlling interest
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ thousands)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
27,176
$
46,026
Restricted cash
91
91
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts
320,972
320,880
Inventories
105,145
101,392
Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings
47,211
23,588
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,799
21,644
Income taxes receivable
393
2,493
Total current assets
$
516,787
$
516,114
Property and equipment, net
56,277
45,964
Goodwill
342,122
333,759
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
67,913
79,585
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
48,462
57,402
Other long-term assets
13,543
4,456
Total assets
$
1,045,104
$
1,037,280
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of debt
$
4,369
$
4,369
Trade accounts payable
101,439
100,784
Accrued wages and benefits
35,540
26,260
Customer advances
12,595
20,128
Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits
7,181
10,411
Current-portion operating lease liabilities
15,459
18,083
Other current liabilities
45,275
32,866
Total current liabilities
$
221,858
$
212,901
Long-term debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs
408,105
409,205
Long-term operating lease liabilities
34,028
40,189
Other long-term liabilities
15,469
4,701
Deferred income taxes
2,068
4,892
Total long-term liabilities
$
459,670
$
458,987
Total Liabilities
$
681,528
$
671,888
Equity:
Total DXP Enterprises, Inc. equity
363,576
365,392
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,045,104
$
1,037,280
Business segment financial highlights:
- Service Centers’ revenue for the third quarter was $294.5 million, a 1.3 percent sequential decrease and an increase of 13.2 percent year-over-year with a 14.1 percent operating income margin and a revenue increase of 21.7 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
- Innovative Pumping Solutions’ revenue for the third quarter was $59.0 million, a sequential decrease of 7.1 percent and a decrease of 0.1 percent year-over-year with a 18.9 percent operating income margin and a revenue increase of 8.5 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
- Supply Chain Services’ revenue for the third quarter was $65.8 million, a 0.5 percent sequential decrease and a decrease of 3.5 percent year-over-year with a 8.5 percent operating income margin and a revenue increase of 14.0 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
SEGMENT DATA
($ thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Sales
2023
2022
2023
2022
Service Centers
$
294,458
$
260,083
$
888,116
$
729,977
Innovative Pumping Solutions
58,963
59,044
184,402
169,890
Supply Chain Services
65,828
68,187
199,038
174,670
Total Sales
$
419,249
$
387,314
$
1,271,556
$
1,074,537
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Operating Income
2023
2022
2023
2022
Service Centers
$
41,441
$
35,718
$
130,274
$
95,437
Innovative Pumping Solutions
11,155
7,327
31,638
23,122
Supply Chain Services
5,593
5,332
16,522
14,311
Total Segments operating income
$
58,189
$
48,377
$
178,434
$
132,870
Reconciliation of Operating Income for Reportable Segments
($ thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Income from operations for reportable segments
$
58,189
$
48,377
$
178,434
$
132,870
Adjustment for:
Amortization of intangibles and fixed assets
5,866
5,132
15,206
13,958
Corporate expenses
16,467
16,706
54,493
44,894
Income from operations
$
35,856
$
26,539
$
108,735
$
74,018
Interest expense
12,684
6,833
36,068
17,610
Other (income) expense, net
1,234
1,565
522
2,941
Income before income taxes
$
21,938
$
18,141
$
72,145
$
53,467
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
($ thousands)
The following table sets forth the reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.
$
16,172
$
13,929
$
52,806
$
41,003
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
—
(885
)
—
(938
)
Plus: Interest expense
12,684
6,833
36,068
17,610
Plus: Provision for income taxes
5,766
5,097
19,339
13,402
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
7,983
7,493
21,468
21,325
EBITDA
$
42,605
$
32,467
$
129,681
$
92,402
Plus: NCI income (loss) before tax(1)
—
159
—
433
Plus: other non-recurring items(2)
551
1,193
551
1,193
Plus: stock compensation expense
864
505
2,211
1,368
Adjusted EBITDA
$
44,020
$
34,324
$
132,443
$
95,396
Operating Income Margin
8.6
%
6.9
%
8.6
%
6.9
%
EBITDA Margin
10.2
%
8.4
%
10.2
%
8.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
10.5
%
8.9
%
10.4
%
8.9
%
(1) NCI represents non-controlling interest.
(2) Other non-recurring items includes the loss associated with closing an international location for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the loss associated with the sale of a VIE for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
($ thousands)
The following table sets forth the reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net cash from operating activities
$
39,758
$
(3,432
)
$
63,775
$
2,256
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(1,486
)
(1,578
)
(7,103
)
(3,426
)
Free Cash Flow
$
38,272
$
(5,010
)
$
56,672
$
(1,170
)
