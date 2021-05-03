Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DXP Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXPE   US2333774071

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DXP Enterprises, Inc. : Announces Acquisition of Carter & Verplanck

05/03/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Creates Platform to Scale DXP’s National Water and Wastewater Efforts
  • Adds New Rotating Equipment Geography
  • Continues to Accelerate End Market Diversification
  • Attractive Margins and Cash Flow

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Carter & Verplanck, Inc. ("Carter & Verplanck” or “CVI”), a leading distributor of products and services exclusively focused on serving the water and wastewater markets.

Founded in 1927, Carter & Verplanck is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and focuses on serving the Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama markets. Carter & Verplanck provides bio-solid & residual, potable water management and wastewater treatments solutions, guiding clients through an entire lifecycle of a project - starting with design and engineering, through installation and start-up, as well as ongoing field support. CVI goes to market as a high service branch based operator and has approximately 17 employees.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The purchase price will be financed with cash from DXP’s balance sheet and DXP Enterprises, Inc. common stock as consideration. Sales and adjusted EBITDA for CVI for the last twelve months ending December 31, 2020 were approximately $29.5 million and $5.0 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was calculated as income before tax, plus interest, plus depreciation and amortization, plus non-recurring items that will not continue after the acquisition.

David Little, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to announce the closing of Carter & Verplanck. Along with our recent acquisitions at year end, CVI will expand our water and wastewater offering and provide us with a platform and an opportunity to better serve these targeted market needs. Similar to DXP, Carter & Verplanck is focused on providing superior customer service and product expertise. CVI is a great company with high caliber people.”

Saade Chibani and Ken Walker commented, "Our expertise in the water and wastewater markets will complement DXP's breadth of technical products and services. This transaction will not only allow us to continue with our existing marketing strategies, but gives us additional products, services and resources to better serve our customers."

Kent Yee, CFO, stated, "Carter & Verplanck complements our recent acquisitions and provides us with a platform to effectively serve the water and wastewater customer needs. We look forward to scaling the business and diversifying DXP further. The acquisition will expand our market share in the water and wastewater markets, the Florida market and our leading rotating equipment product division. CVI is focused on providing high quality service and technical expertise. We anticipate this acquisition to be accretive to earnings and will provide us with a strong platform going forward."

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “goal,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
03:31pDXP ENTERPRISES, INC.  : Announces Acquisition of Carter & Verplanck
BU
04/29DXP ENTERPRISES  : Sets Date for 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release and Confere..
BU
04/27DXP ENTERPRISES INC  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisca..
AQ
04/22DXP ENTERPRISES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/21DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.  : Appoints Kent Yee to Board of Directors
BU
04/06DXP ENTERPRISES  : DXPeople Mobilize Other Regions to Get the Job Done Yet Again
PU
04/01DXP ENTERPRISES  : Hydrogen Color – Gray, Blue, & Green Hydrogen – P..
PU
03/23INSIDER TRENDS : DXP Enterprises Insider Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Selling T..
MT
03/18DXP ENTERPRISES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/09DXP ENTERPRISES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 060 M - -
Net income 2021 18,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 560 M 560 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 550
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 40,00 $
Last Close Price 29,27 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Jay Jeffery SVP-Supply Chain Services, Marketing & IT
Christopher T. Gregory Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
David C. Vinson SVP-Innovative Pumping Solutions & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.31.67%560
FASTENAL COMPANY7.07%30 033
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.6.17%22 692
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.6.84%5 045
DIPLOMA PLC30.84%4 930
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.66%3 708
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ