    DXPE   US2333774071

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (the "Company") Nasdaq Symbol: DXPE - Form 8-K

12/10/2021 | 05:36pm EST
Dear Mr. Yee:

On November 16, 2021, Staff notified the Company that it no longer met the periodic filing requirement for The Nasdaq Stock Market under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Based on the December 9, 2021, filing of the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021, Staff has determined that the Company complies with the Rule. Accordingly, this matter is now closed.

If you have any questions, please contact me, at +1 301 978 8072. Sincerely,

Rachel Scherr
Associate Director
Nasdaq Listing Qualifications


Disclaimer

DXP Enterprises Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 22:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 130 M - -
Net income 2021 27,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 512 M 512 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 550
Free-Float 92,1%
Duration : Period :
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,29 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Jay Jeffery SVP-Supply Chain Services, Marketing & IT
Christopher T. Gregory Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
David C. Vinson SVP-Innovative Pumping Solutions & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.25.96%507
FASTENAL COMPANY28.63%36 126
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.23.84%25 943
DIPLOMA PLC54.01%5 547
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-2.09%4 584
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.32.36%3 941