DXP Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company”) Nasdaq Symbol: DXPE - Form 8-K

Re: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (the "Company") Nasdaq Symbol: DXPE





On November 16, 2021, Staff notified the Company that it no longer met the periodic filing requirement for The Nasdaq Stock Market under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Based on the December 9, 2021, filing of the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021, Staff has determined that the Company complies with the Rule. Accordingly, this matter is now closed.





Rachel Scherr

Associate Director

Nasdaq Listing Qualifications







