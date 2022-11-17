DXP Enterprises : Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Certain statements contained in this report are not purely historical, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future that are forward- looking. These statements include statements concerning projected revenues, expenses, gross profit, income, gross margins or other financial items.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this presentation are reasonable, we may be unable to achieve these plans, intentions or expectations. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements are described in "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation (including, without limitation, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and variations thereof are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. They should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results reported in accordance with GAAP, or as alternative measures of liquidity. Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide a view to measures similar to those used in evaluating our compliance with certain financial covenants under our credit facilities and provide financial statement users meaningful comparisons between current and prior year period results. They are also used as a metric to determine certain components of performance-based compensation. The adjustments and Adjusted EBITDA are based on currently available information and certain adjustments that we believe are reasonable and are presented as an aid in understanding our operating results. They are not necessarily indicative of future results of operations that may be obtained by the Company.
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Leading technical distributor of MROP products and services Keeping the Wheels of Industry in Motion through quality customer service and deep product expertise
15%
9% $1.1B
2021
Total Sales
Service Centers
76%
All data as of Dec. 31, 2021
High-Performance Industry Leader Creating
Unique Value through the Cycle
~ 25K
Disciplined
active customers
Diversified
Strong Cash
Counter
Generation
Capital
Deployment
Cyclical
through
~ 1,689
Delivering
End Markets
Cycles
Strong ROIC
Innovative Pumping Solutions
Supply Chain Services
Top 20
#1
MROP distributor
Largest N.A.
in North America
distributor of pumps
Five (5)
Founded in
major product
divisions supporting
1908
customers
average order size
~ 2,500
Accelerating
> 60%
> 20%
DXPeople
average FCF
Growth &
average ROIC
companywide
conversion
Diversification
Goal
(2017 - 2021)
with M&A
(2017 - 2021)
COMPELLING INVESTOR VALUE PROPOSITION
1
2
3
4
5
1UNIQUE MARKET APPROACH ACROSS THREE SEGMENTS
($ millions)
LTM Q3 2022
LTM Q3 2022
LTM Q3 2022
Sales: $938
Sales: $213
Sales: $217
Operating Income: $117
Operating Income: $29
Operating Income: $17
Technical expertise and logistics
Single source for engineering, modular
Manages supply chains including
capabilities to industrial customers; single
process systems, engineered fluid handling
procurement and inventory management;
source of supply on an efficient and
packages, pump manufacturing,
reduces customers' indirect material costs
competitive basis
remanufacturing, custom castings and
and order cycle time
private label pumps
Breadth of Technical Products
Process Engineering and Capital
End-to-End Total Supply Chain
Vendor Managed Inventory
Project Management
Solutions
Manufacturing and Remanufacturing
Fully Outsourced MRO Service
Largest Network of National Field
Offering
and Shop Repair Facilities
Private Label Pumps
5
