  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DXP Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXPE   US2333774071

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
26.10 USD   +0.50%
05:39pDxp Enterprises : Investor Presentation
PU
11/14Geologic Sequestration Of Carbon Dioxide : What You Should Know
PU
11/09Dxp Enterprises Inc : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

DXP Enterprises : Investor Presentation

11/17/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Presented by:

David Little

Chairman, President & CEO

Nick Little

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Senior Vice President & COO

NASDAQ: DXPE

Kent Yee

NOVEMBER 2022

Senior Vice President & CFO

SAFE HARBOR AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURES

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statement Regarding use of Non-GAAP Measures:

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Certain statements contained in this report are not purely historical, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future that are forward- looking. These statements include statements concerning projected revenues, expenses, gross profit, income, gross margins or other financial items.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this presentation are reasonable, we may be unable to achieve these plans, intentions or expectations. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements are described in "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation (including, without limitation, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and variations thereof are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. They should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results reported in accordance with GAAP, or as alternative measures of liquidity. Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide a view to measures similar to those used in evaluating our compliance with certain financial covenants under our credit facilities and provide financial statement users meaningful comparisons between current and prior year period results. They are also used as a metric to determine certain components of performance-based compensation. The adjustments and Adjusted EBITDA are based on currently available information and certain adjustments that we believe are reasonable and are presented as an aid in understanding our operating results. They are not necessarily indicative of future results of operations that may be obtained by the Company.

2

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

Leading technical distributor of MROP products and services Keeping the Wheels of Industry in Motion through quality customer service and deep product expertise

15%

9% $1.1B

2021

Total Sales

Service Centers

76%

All data as of Dec. 31, 2021

High-Performance Industry Leader Creating

Unique Value through the Cycle

~ 25K

Disciplined

active customers

Diversified

Strong Cash

Counter

Generation

Capital

Deployment

Cyclical

through

~ 1,689

Delivering

End Markets

Cycles

Strong ROIC

Innovative Pumping Solutions

Supply Chain Services

Top 20

#1

MROP distributor

Largest N.A.

in North America

distributor of pumps

Five (5)

Founded in

major product

divisions supporting

1908

customers

average order size

~ 2,500

Accelerating

> 60%

> 20%

DXPeople

average FCF

Growth &

average ROIC

companywide

conversion

Diversification

Goal

(2017 - 2021)

with M&A

(2017 - 2021)

3

Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

COMPELLING INVESTOR VALUE PROPOSITION

1

2

3

4

5

4

Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

1 UNIQUE MARKET APPROACH ACROSS THREE SEGMENTS

($ millions)

LTM Q3 2022

LTM Q3 2022

LTM Q3 2022

Sales: $938

Sales: $213

Sales: $217

Operating Income: $117

Operating Income: $29

Operating Income: $17

Technical expertise and logistics

Single source for engineering, modular

Manages supply chains including

capabilities to industrial customers; single

process systems, engineered fluid handling

procurement and inventory management;

source of supply on an efficient and

packages, pump manufacturing,

reduces customers' indirect material costs

competitive basis

remanufacturing, custom castings and

and order cycle time

private label pumps

Breadth of Technical Products

Process Engineering and Capital

End-to-End Total Supply Chain

Vendor Managed Inventory

Project Management

Solutions

Manufacturing and Remanufacturing

Fully Outsourced MRO Service

Largest Network of National Field

Offering

and Shop Repair Facilities

Private Label Pumps

5

Source: Company filings as of September 30, 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DXP Enterprises Inc. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 22:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
