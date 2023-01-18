Advanced search
DXP Enterprises : Investor Presentation

01/18/2023
NASDAQ: DXPE

Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference

January 18th - 19th

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NASDAQ: DXPE

JANUARY 2023

SAFE HARBOR AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURES

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statement Regarding use of Non-GAAP Measures:

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Certain statements contained in this report are not purely historical, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future that are forward-looking. These statements include statements concerning projected revenues, expenses, gross profit, income, gross margins or other financial items.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this presentation are reasonable, we may be unable to achieve these plans, intentions or expectations. These cautionary statements qualify all forward- looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements are described in "Risk Factors" and "Forward- Looking Statements" in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation including, without limitation, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and variations thereof are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. They should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results reported in accordance with GAAP, or as alternative measures of liquidity. Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide a view to measures similar to those used in evaluating our compliance with certain financial covenants under our credit facilities and provide financial statement users meaningful comparisons between current and prior year period results. They are also used as a metric to determine certain components of performance-based compensation. The adjustments and Adjusted EBITDA are based on currently available information and certain adjustments that we believe are reasonable and are presented as an aid in understanding our operating results. They are not necessarily indicative of future results of operations that may be obtained by the Company.

ABOUT DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

Leading technical distributor of MROP products and services with a focus on quality customer service and deep product or application expertise

~ 1,689

~ 25K

~ 2,500+

DXPeople

average order size

active customers

companywide

18%

TTM

TTM

15%

Sales

Adj EBITDA

$1.4B

$109M

67%

Q3 '22 Sales $387M

Q3 '22 Adj EBITDA $34.3M

3

Source: Company filings as of September 30, 2022.

WHY DXP: COMPELLING INVESTOR VALUE PROPOSITION

1

2

3

4

5

4

Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

1 UNIQUE MARKET APPROACH ACROSS THREE SEGMENTS

($ millions)

LTM Q3 2022

Sales: $938

Operating Income: $117

Technical expertise and logistics

capabilities to industrial customers; single

source of supply on an efficient and

competitive basis

  • Breadth of Technical Products
  • Vendor Managed Inventory
  • Largest Network of National Field and Shop Repair Facilities

LTM Q3 2022

Sales: $213

Operating Income: $29

Single source for engineering, modular

process systems, engineered fluid handling

packages, pump manufacturing,

remanufacturing, custom castings and

private label pumps

  • Process Engineering and Capital Project Management
  • Manufacturing and Remanufacturing
  • Private Label Pumps

LTM Q3 2022

Sales: $217

Operating Income: $17

Manages supply chains including

procurement and inventory management; reduces customers' indirect material costs

and order cycle time

  • End-to-EndTotal Supply Chain Solutions
  • Fully Outsourced MRO Service Offering

5

Source: Company filings as of September 30, 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DXP Enterprises Inc. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 19:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 423 M - -
Net income 2022 44,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 559 M 559 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 490
Free-Float 77,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,79 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer, CAO, Secretary & Director
John Jay Jeffery Senior Vice President-Supply Chain Services
Christopher T. Gregory Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Paz Maestas Vice President-Marketing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.8.13%559
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.2.77%28 886
FASTENAL COMPANY3.17%27 618
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.09%4 808
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-3.21%4 426
DIPLOMA PLC2.59%4 357