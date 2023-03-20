Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DXP Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXPE   US2333774071

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:31:25 2023-03-20 am EDT
26.43 USD   +3.83%
10:18aDXP Enterprises Provides Update on Fiscal 2022 Financial Performance
BU
01/18Dxp Enterprises : Investor Presentation
PU
2022Insider Sell: Dxp Enterprises
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DXP Enterprises Provides Update on Fiscal 2022 Financial Performance

03/20/2023 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Preliminary Fiscal 2022 sales increase of 26% to 31%, versus 2021
  • Preliminary EBITDA increase of 63% to 78% versus 2021

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE), is pleased to provide shareholders with a preannouncement of DXP’s financial performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, which features significant growth in sales, operating income, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”).

Preliminary Financial Highlights:

  • Fiscal 2022 sales expected to be in the range of $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion, an increase of 26% to 31%, compared to fiscal 2021.
  • Fiscal 2022 GAAP operating income expected to be in the range of $80 to $90 million, an increase of 101% to 126%, compared to fiscal 2021.
  • Fiscal 2022 EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $110 to $120 million, an increase of 63% to 78%, compared to fiscal 2021.
  • Fiscal 2022 EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.92 to $2.07, an increase of 131% to 149%, compared to 2021.

Preliminary Financial Results:

The preliminary results above are unaudited and are based on management’s initial review of DXP’s financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. In preparing this information, management made complex and subjective judgments and estimates about the appropriateness of certain reported amounts and disclosures. Our actual financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, have not yet been finalized by management and remain subject to the completion of management’s final review and our other closing procedures, as well as the completion of the integrated audit of our annual financial statements. These preliminary estimated results do not represent a comprehensive statement of all financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. We are required to consider all available information through the finalization of our financial statements and their possible impact on our financial conditions and results of operations for the period, including the impact of such information on the complex judgments and estimates referred to above.

Fiscal 2022 preliminary results (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):

 

 

Preliminary

 

Change from
Prior Year

Sales

 

$1,400 - $1,460

 

26% to 31%

Operating Income

 

$80 - $90

 

101% to 126%

EBITDA

 

$110 - $120

 

63% to 78%

Diluted Earnings per Share

 

$1.92 - $2.07

 

131% to 149%

 

 

 

 

 

Preliminary Capitalization

Year-end December 31, 2022, preliminary results (dollars in millions, except leverage ratio):

 

 

Preliminary

 

Change from
Prior Year

Cash

 

$46

 

$(3)

Total Debt

 

$428

 

$101

Net Total Debt

 

$382

 

$104

Covenant EBITDA

 

$120 - $130

 

$45 - $55

Senior Secured Leverage Ratio

 

3.2x – 2.9x

 

(0.5)x to (0.8)x

Earnings Conference Call Update

DXP is currently in its quiet period ahead of its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2022 earnings call and will not host a call to provide additional commentary regarding this preannouncement. We will host a conference call regarding fiscal 2022 on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) as soon as practicable and upon completing our fiscal 2022 audit. Please see our SEC filings for additional information and details. The Company will continue to provide updates, as appropriate.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of low commodity prices of oil and gas; the Company's expectations regarding the filing of the Form 10-Q; the description of the anticipated changes in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and the results of operations and the Company's assessment of the impact of such anticipated changes; the Company’s business, the Company’s future profitability, cash flow, liquidity, and growth. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; decreases in oil and natural gas industry expenditure levels, which may result from decreased oil and natural gas prices or other factors; inability of the Company or its independent auditors to complete the work necessary in order to file the Form 10-Q, in the expected time frame; unanticipated changes to the Company's operating results in the Form 10-Q as filed or in relation to prior periods, including as compared to the anticipated changes stated here; unanticipated impact of such changes and its materiality; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19, ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “goal,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
10:18aDXP Enterprises Provides Update on Fiscal 2022 Financial Performance
BU
01/18Dxp Enterprises : Investor Presentation
PU
2022Insider Sell: Dxp Enterprises
MT
2022Insider Sell: Dxp Enterprises
MT
2022Dxp Enterprises Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022DXP Enterprises Announces $85 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
2022DXP Enterprises, Inc. Announces New Share Repurchase Program
BU
2022DXP Enterprises, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,800,000 shares, representing 14..
CI
2022DXP Enterprises, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 15, 2021, has expired with 1.5 ..
CI
2022DXP Enterprises, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 423 M - -
Net income 2022 44,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 478 M 478 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 490
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,45 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer, CAO, Secretary & Director
John Jay Jeffery Senior Vice President-Supply Chain Services
Christopher T. Gregory Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Paz Maestas Vice President-Marketing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.-7.62%478
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.19.28%33 307
FASTENAL COMPANY10.19%29 763
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.92%5 104
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-4.24%4 379
DIPLOMA PLC-2.02%4 125