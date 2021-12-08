Log in
DXP Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

12/08/2021 | 09:13am EST
  • $289.5 million in sales, 31.5% year-over-year increase
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.36
  • $63.1 million in cash and cash equivalents
  • Free cash flow for the quarter of $5.2 million
  • Closed the acquisition of Process Machinery and Premier Water

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The following are results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and sequentially for the three months ended June 30, 2021, where appropriate. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.

Third Quarter 2021 financial highlights:

  • Sales increased 31.5 percent to $289.5 million, compared to $220.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $285.7 million for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.36 based upon 19.6 million diluted shares, compared to a loss of $1.95 per share in the third quarter of September 30, 2020, based on 17.8 million diluted shares.
  • Net income for the third quarter was $7.1 million, compared to a loss of $34.7 million for the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) for the third quarter of 2021 was $18.8 million compared to $22.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Cash flow from operations was $6.6 million, compared to $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.2 million, compared to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

David R. Little, Chairman and CEO commented, “We are pleased to report our third quarter financial results. DXP's third quarter sales included year-over-year increases across all three business segments. Total DXP sales increased sequentially and were essentially flat from a sales per business day standpoint compared to Q2 with continued improvement in gross margins. Service Centers led the way with strong performance across all comparatives. Our improved momentum continued in the third quarter as our DXPeople worked together to manage through supply chain challenges and get in front of rising product costs as we rebound from COVID. With strong contributions from our acquisitions, we delivered another quarter of sales and gross margin improvement.

DXP’s third quarter 2021 sales were $289.5 million, or a 31.5 percent increase year-over-year and an 1.3 percent increase over the second quarter. During the third quarter, sales were $212.5 million for Service Centers, $40.5 million for Supply Chain Services and $36.4 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions. We experienced our first sequential quarter end increase in 10 quarters within the IPS backlog while experiencing a rising oil and gas price environment. Most of our customers and the markets we serve continue to show improvement. We remain encouraged by the sequential increases despite the continued choppiness associated with COVID-19 and the related supply chain issues. We added two acquisitions during the quarter and have more active deals that we expect to close moving into fiscal year 2022. With ongoing positive market trends, a strong acquisition pipeline and steady improvement in our execution and capabilities, we are confident in our ability to deliver strong results to our stakeholders during the remainder of 2021 and beyond. Thank you to all our customers and DXPeople."

Kent Yee, CFO, added, “First, I want to thank McConnell & Jones for working with us to get our third quarter done in a timely manner and putting us in a position to follow suit with our year-end audit. With our filing of our third quarter results, we are now current on all filings. Our third quarter year-over-year sales growth of 31.5 percent and gross margin improvement were great to see. Our financial results reflect our continued focus on our customers and improving market conditions. Sales per business day for the quarter were essentially flat to Q2, going from $4.57 million per day to $4.52 million per day for Q3 and were $4.65 and $4.63 million per day, respectively for the months of October and November. The sequential increase in the IPS backlog was great to see and we anticipate the trend to continue. As of September 30, 2021, we had $63.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. The decrease in cash has been primarily driven by our acquisition activity. We have completed three acquisitions since the four at year-end 2020, as well as executing share repurchases to continue to drive value for all of DXP's stakeholders. We are well on our way into diversifying DXP’s end markets while creating stakeholder value. We turned DXP’s sales growth into a $2.31 per share year-over-year improvement in earnings per diluted share or $0.36 in earning per diluted share for the third quarter. Total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2021 was $327.5 million with senior leverage of 3.44:1, well under our covenant of 5.50:1. We remain excited by our sales team’s focus on organic sales growth as well as the contributions from recent acquisitions. The teamwork as well as the overall tone at DXP is moving in the right direction and we look forward to continuing the momentum into fiscal 2022, driving organic and acquisition driven growth.”

Financial Strength and Liquidity

Net debt, calculated as total long-term debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, on our balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, was $264.4 million compared to $210.6 million at December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, DXP has approximately $194.0 million in liquidity, consisting of $63.0 million in cash on hand and approximately $131.0 million in availability under our ABL facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DXP supplements reporting of net income with non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP net income and net debt. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and non-GAAP net income referred to in this press release are included below under "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Company’s financial covenants under its credit facility. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors’ understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net income, the Company believes it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives. Free Cash Flow reconciles to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of cash flows from operations as provided below. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity metric because it measures, during a given period, the amount of cash generated that is available to fund acquisitions, make investments, repay debt obligations, repurchase company shares, and for certain other activities.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of low commodity prices of oil and gas; the Company's expectations regarding the filing of the Form 10-Q; the description of the anticipated changes in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and the results of operations and the Company's assessment of the impact of such anticipated changes; the Company’s business, the Company’s future profitability, cash flow, liquidity, and growth. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; decreases in oil and natural gas industry expenditure levels, which may result from decreased oil and natural gas prices or other factors; inability of the Company or its independent auditors to complete the work necessary in order to file the Form 10-Q, in the expected time frame; unanticipated changes to the Company's operating results in the Form 10-Q as filed or in relation to prior periods, including as compared to the anticipated changes stated here; unanticipated impact of such changes and its materiality; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19, ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “goal,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Restated)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

289,494

 

 

$

220,193

 

 

$

820,772

 

 

$

772,577

 

Cost of sales

 

202,551

 

 

158,892

 

 

576,921

 

 

558,081

 

Gross profit

 

86,943

 

 

61,301

 

 

243,851

 

 

214,496

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

75,758

 

 

53,746

 

 

211,587

 

 

188,484

 

Impairment and other charges

 

 

 

48,401

 

 

 

 

48,401

 

Operating income (loss)

 

11,185

 

 

(40,846

)

 

32,264

 

 

(22,389

)

Other (income) loss

 

(450

)

 

320

 

 

(985

)

 

(381

)

Interest expense

 

5,264

 

 

3,752

 

 

15,844

 

 

12,059

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

6,371

 

 

(44,918

)

 

17,405

 

 

(34,067

)

Provision for income taxes (benefit)

 

(565

)

 

(10,143

)

 

2,380

 

 

(7,647

)

Net income (loss)

 

6,936

 

 

(34,775

)

 

15,025

 

 

(26,420

)

Net loss attributable to NCI*

 

(189

)

 

(109

)

 

(590

)

 

(233

)

Net income (loss) attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.

 

7,125

 

 

(34,666

)

 

15,615

 

 

(26,187

)

Preferred stock dividend

 

23

 

 

23

 

 

68

 

 

68

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

 

$

7,102

 

 

$

(34,689

)

 

$

15,547

 

 

$

(26,255

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

(1.95

)

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

(1.47

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

19,550

 

 

17,790

 

 

19,900

 

 

17,743

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*NCI represents non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

Business segment financial highlights:

  • Service Centers’ revenue for the third quarter was $212.5 million, a 1.4 percent sequential increase and an increase of 28.9 percent year-over-year with a 13.8 percent operating income margin.
  • Innovative Pumping Solutions’ revenue for the third quarter was $36.4 million, a sequential decrease of 0.8 percent and an increase of 66.6 percent year-over-year with a 0.8 percent operating income margin.
  • Supply Chain Services’ revenue for the third quarter was $40.5 million, a 3.0 percent sequential increase and a increase of 21.2 percent year-over-year with a 7.9 percent operating income margin.

SEGMENT DATA

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Sales

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Service Centers

$

212,539

 

 

$

164,900

 

 

$

608,542

 

 

$

501,333

 

Innovative Pumping Solutions

36,440

 

 

21,876

 

 

96,411

 

 

152,376

 

Supply Chain Services

40,515

 

 

33,417

 

 

115,819

 

 

118,868

 

Total DXP Sales

$

289,494

 

 

$

220,193

 

 

$

820,772

 

 

$

772,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Restated)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Operating Income

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Service Centers

$

29,381

 

 

$

22,151

 

 

$

77,819

 

 

$

53,531

 

Innovative Pumping Solutions

277

 

 

(2,913

)

 

6,027

 

 

16,080

 

Supply Chain Services

3,181

 

 

2,900

 

 

8,991

 

 

10,008

 

Total segments operating income

$

32,839

 

 

$

22,138

 

 

$

92,837

 

 

$

79,619

 

 

Reconciliation of Operating Income for Reportable Segments

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Restated)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Operating income for reportable segments

$

32,839

 

 

$

22,138

 

 

$

92,837

 

 

$

79,619

 

Adjustment for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment and other charges

 

 

48,401

 

 

 

 

48,401

 

Amortization of intangibles

4,238

 

 

3,053

 

 

12,690

 

 

9,296

 

Corporate expenses

17,416

 

 

11,530

 

 

47,883

 

 

44,311

 

Total operating income

$

11,185

 

 

$

(40,846

)

 

$

32,264

 

 

$

(22,389

)

Interest expense

5,264

 

 

3,752

 

 

15,844

 

 

12,059

 

Other (income) loss

(450

)

 

320

 

 

(985

)

 

(381

)

Income before income taxes

$

6,371

 

 

$

(44,918

)

 

$

17,405

 

 

$

(34,067

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to income before taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Restated)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Income before income taxes

6,371

 

 

(44,918

)

 

17,405

 

 

(34,067

)

Plus: interest expense

5,264

 

 

3,752

 

 

15,844

 

 

12,059

 

Plus: depreciation and amortization

6,486

 

 

5,304

 

 

20,070

 

 

17,294

 

EBITDA

$

18,121

 

 

$

(35,862

)

 

$

53,319

 

 

$

(4,714

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: NCI loss income before tax*

190

 

 

183

 

 

787

 

 

233

 

Plus: Impairment and other charges

 

 

48,401

 

 

 

 

48,401

 

Plus: stock compensation expense

514

 

 

983

 

 

1,354

 

 

2,870

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,825

 

 

$

13,705

 

 

$

55,460

 

 

$

46,790

 

* NCI represents non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

(Restated)

 

September 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash

$

63,043

 

 

$

119,328

 

Restricted cash

91

 

 

91

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts

205,817

 

 

166,941

 

Inventories

106,376

 

 

97,071

 

Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings

17,714

 

 

18,459

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,444

 

 

4,548

 

Federal income taxes receivable

10,906

 

 

2,987

 

Total current assets

$

410,391

 

 

$

409,425

 

Property and equipment, net

51,756

 

 

56,899

 

Goodwill

308,880

 

 

261,767

 

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

83,589

 

 

80,088

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

53,233

 

 

55,188

 

Other long-term assets

5,108

 

 

4,764

 

Total assets

$

912,957

 

 

$

868,131

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

3,300

 

 

$

3,300

 

Trade accounts payable

91,385

 

 

64,849

 

Accrued wages and benefits

26,597

 

 

20,621

 

Customer advances

7,652

 

 

3,688

 

Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits

891

 

 

4,061

 

Current-portion operating lease liabilities

18,213

 

 

15,891

 

Other current liabilities

40,583

 

 

34,729

 

Total current liabilities

$

188,621

 

 

$

147,139

 

Long-term debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs

315,920

 

 

317,139

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

35,478

 

 

38,010

 

Other long-term liabilities

3,097

 

 

2,930

 

Deferred income taxes

8,501

 

 

1,777

 

Total long-term liabilities

$

362,996

 

 

$

359,856

 

Total Liabilities

$

551,617

 

 

$

506,995

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Total DXP Enterprises, Inc. equity

361,132

 

 

360,338

 

Non-controlling interest

208

 

 

798

 

Total Equity

$

361,340

 

 

$

361,136

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

912,957

 

 

$

868,131

 

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

The following table is a reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash flow from operating activities, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Restated)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash from operating activities

$

6,625

 

 

$

30,476

 

 

$

22,831

 

 

$

92,240

 

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(1,458

)

 

(1,397

)

 

(2,984

)

 

(6,530

)

Plus: proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

1,297

 

 

123

 

Free cash flow

$

5,167

 

 

$

29,079

 

 

$

21,144

 

 

$

85,833

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Supplemental non-cash items include share repurchases which have been excluded.

 


