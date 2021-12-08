DXP Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results 12/08/2021 | 09:13am EST Send by mail :

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.36

$63.1 million in cash and cash equivalents

Free cash flow for the quarter of $5.2 million

Closed the acquisition of Process Machinery and Premier Water DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The following are results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and sequentially for the three months ended June 30, 2021, where appropriate. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release. Third Quarter 2021 financial highlights: Sales increased 31.5 percent to $289.5 million, compared to $220.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $285.7 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.36 based upon 19.6 million diluted shares, compared to a loss of $1.95 per share in the third quarter of September 30, 2020, based on 17.8 million diluted shares.

Net income for the third quarter was $7.1 million, compared to a loss of $34.7 million for the prior-year period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) for the third quarter of 2021 was $18.8 million compared to $22.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Cash flow from operations was $6.6 million, compared to $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.2 million, compared to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. David R. Little, Chairman and CEO commented, “We are pleased to report our third quarter financial results. DXP's third quarter sales included year-over-year increases across all three business segments. Total DXP sales increased sequentially and were essentially flat from a sales per business day standpoint compared to Q2 with continued improvement in gross margins. Service Centers led the way with strong performance across all comparatives. Our improved momentum continued in the third quarter as our DXPeople worked together to manage through supply chain challenges and get in front of rising product costs as we rebound from COVID. With strong contributions from our acquisitions, we delivered another quarter of sales and gross margin improvement. DXP’s third quarter 2021 sales were $289.5 million, or a 31.5 percent increase year-over-year and an 1.3 percent increase over the second quarter. During the third quarter, sales were $212.5 million for Service Centers, $40.5 million for Supply Chain Services and $36.4 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions. We experienced our first sequential quarter end increase in 10 quarters within the IPS backlog while experiencing a rising oil and gas price environment. Most of our customers and the markets we serve continue to show improvement. We remain encouraged by the sequential increases despite the continued choppiness associated with COVID-19 and the related supply chain issues. We added two acquisitions during the quarter and have more active deals that we expect to close moving into fiscal year 2022. With ongoing positive market trends, a strong acquisition pipeline and steady improvement in our execution and capabilities, we are confident in our ability to deliver strong results to our stakeholders during the remainder of 2021 and beyond. Thank you to all our customers and DXPeople." Kent Yee, CFO, added, “First, I want to thank McConnell & Jones for working with us to get our third quarter done in a timely manner and putting us in a position to follow suit with our year-end audit. With our filing of our third quarter results, we are now current on all filings. Our third quarter year-over-year sales growth of 31.5 percent and gross margin improvement were great to see. Our financial results reflect our continued focus on our customers and improving market conditions. Sales per business day for the quarter were essentially flat to Q2, going from $4.57 million per day to $4.52 million per day for Q3 and were $4.65 and $4.63 million per day, respectively for the months of October and November. The sequential increase in the IPS backlog was great to see and we anticipate the trend to continue. As of September 30, 2021, we had $63.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. The decrease in cash has been primarily driven by our acquisition activity. We have completed three acquisitions since the four at year-end 2020, as well as executing share repurchases to continue to drive value for all of DXP's stakeholders. We are well on our way into diversifying DXP’s end markets while creating stakeholder value. We turned DXP’s sales growth into a $2.31 per share year-over-year improvement in earnings per diluted share or $0.36 in earning per diluted share for the third quarter. Total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2021 was $327.5 million with senior leverage of 3.44:1, well under our covenant of 5.50:1. We remain excited by our sales team’s focus on organic sales growth as well as the contributions from recent acquisitions. The teamwork as well as the overall tone at DXP is moving in the right direction and we look forward to continuing the momentum into fiscal 2022, driving organic and acquisition driven growth.” Financial Strength and Liquidity Net debt, calculated as total long-term debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, on our balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, was $264.4 million compared to $210.6 million at December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, DXP has approximately $194.0 million in liquidity, consisting of $63.0 million in cash on hand and approximately $131.0 million in availability under our ABL facility. Non-GAAP Financial Measures DXP supplements reporting of net income with non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP net income and net debt. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and non-GAAP net income referred to in this press release are included below under "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Company’s financial covenants under its credit facility. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors’ understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net income, the Company believes it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives. Free Cash Flow reconciles to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of cash flows from operations as provided below. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity metric because it measures, during a given period, the amount of cash generated that is available to fund acquisitions, make investments, repay debt obligations, repurchase company shares, and for certain other activities. About DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of low commodity prices of oil and gas; the Company's expectations regarding the filing of the Form 10-Q; the description of the anticipated changes in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and the results of operations and the Company's assessment of the impact of such anticipated changes; the Company’s business, the Company’s future profitability, cash flow, liquidity, and growth. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; decreases in oil and natural gas industry expenditure levels, which may result from decreased oil and natural gas prices or other factors; inability of the Company or its independent auditors to complete the work necessary in order to file the Form 10-Q, in the expected time frame; unanticipated changes to the Company's operating results in the Form 10-Q as filed or in relation to prior periods, including as compared to the anticipated changes stated here; unanticipated impact of such changes and its materiality; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19, ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “goal,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ thousands, except per share amounts) (Restated) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 289,494 $ 220,193 $ 820,772 $ 772,577 Cost of sales 202,551 158,892 576,921 558,081 Gross profit 86,943 61,301 243,851 214,496 Selling, general and administrative expenses 75,758 53,746 211,587 188,484 Impairment and other charges — 48,401 — 48,401 Operating income (loss) 11,185 (40,846 ) 32,264 (22,389 ) Other (income) loss (450 ) 320 (985 ) (381 ) Interest expense 5,264 3,752 15,844 12,059 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,371 (44,918 ) 17,405 (34,067 ) Provision for income taxes (benefit) (565 ) (10,143 ) 2,380 (7,647 ) Net income (loss) 6,936 (34,775 ) 15,025 (26,420 ) Net loss attributable to NCI* (189 ) (109 ) (590 ) (233 ) Net income (loss) attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. 7,125 (34,666 ) 15,615 (26,187 ) Preferred stock dividend 23 23 68 68 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 7,102 $ (34,689 ) $ 15,547 $ (26,255 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. $ 0.36 $ (1.95 ) $ 0.78 $ (1.47 ) Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding 19,550 17,790 19,900 17,743 *NCI represents non-controlling interest Business segment financial highlights: Service Centers’ revenue for the third quarter was $212.5 million, a 1.4 percent sequential increase and an increase of 28.9 percent year-over-year with a 13.8 percent operating income margin.

revenue for the third quarter was $212.5 million, a 1.4 percent sequential increase and an increase of 28.9 percent year-over-year with a 13.8 percent operating income margin. Innovative Pumping Solutions’ revenue for the third quarter was $36.4 million, a sequential decrease of 0.8 percent and an increase of 66.6 percent year-over-year with a 0.8 percent operating income margin.

revenue for the third quarter was $36.4 million, a sequential decrease of 0.8 percent and an increase of 66.6 percent year-over-year with a 0.8 percent operating income margin. Supply Chain Services’ revenue for the third quarter was $40.5 million, a 3.0 percent sequential increase and a increase of 21.2 percent year-over-year with a 7.9 percent operating income margin. SEGMENT DATA ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Sales 2021 2020 2021 2020 Service Centers $ 212,539 $ 164,900 $ 608,542 $ 501,333 Innovative Pumping Solutions 36,440 21,876 96,411 152,376 Supply Chain Services 40,515 33,417 115,819 118,868 Total DXP Sales $ 289,494 $ 220,193 $ 820,772 $ 772,577 (Restated) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating Income 2021 2020 2021 2020 Service Centers $ 29,381 $ 22,151 $ 77,819 $ 53,531 Innovative Pumping Solutions 277 (2,913 ) 6,027 16,080 Supply Chain Services 3,181 2,900 8,991 10,008 Total segments operating income $ 32,839 $ 22,138 $ 92,837 $ 79,619 Reconciliation of Operating Income for Reportable Segments ($ thousands, unaudited) (Restated) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income for reportable segments $ 32,839 $ 22,138 $ 92,837 $ 79,619 Adjustment for: Impairment and other charges — 48,401 — 48,401 Amortization of intangibles 4,238 3,053 12,690 9,296 Corporate expenses 17,416 11,530 47,883 44,311 Total operating income $ 11,185 $ (40,846 ) $ 32,264 $ (22,389 ) Interest expense 5,264 3,752 15,844 12,059 Other (income) loss (450 ) 320 (985 ) (381 ) Income before income taxes $ 6,371 $ (44,918 ) $ 17,405 $ (34,067 ) Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands, unaudited) The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to income before taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (Restated) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income before income taxes 6,371 (44,918 ) 17,405 (34,067 ) Plus: interest expense 5,264 3,752 15,844 12,059 Plus: depreciation and amortization 6,486 5,304 20,070 17,294 EBITDA $ 18,121 $ (35,862 ) $ 53,319 $ (4,714 ) Plus: NCI loss income before tax* 190 183 787 233 Plus: Impairment and other charges — 48,401 — 48,401 Plus: stock compensation expense 514 983 1,354 2,870 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,825 $ 13,705 $ 55,460 $ 46,790 * NCI represents non-controlling interest DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ thousands, except per share amounts) (Restated) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 63,043 $ 119,328 Restricted cash 91 91 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts 205,817 166,941 Inventories 106,376 97,071 Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings 17,714 18,459 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,444 4,548 Federal income taxes receivable 10,906 2,987 Total current assets $ 410,391 $ 409,425 Property and equipment, net 51,756 56,899 Goodwill 308,880 261,767 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 83,589 80,088 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,233 55,188 Other long-term assets 5,108 4,764 Total assets $ 912,957 $ 868,131 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,300 $ 3,300 Trade accounts payable 91,385 64,849 Accrued wages and benefits 26,597 20,621 Customer advances 7,652 3,688 Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits 891 4,061 Current-portion operating lease liabilities 18,213 15,891 Other current liabilities 40,583 34,729 Total current liabilities $ 188,621 $ 147,139 Long-term debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs 315,920 317,139 Long-term operating lease liabilities 35,478 38,010 Other long-term liabilities 3,097 2,930 Deferred income taxes 8,501 1,777 Total long-term liabilities $ 362,996 $ 359,856 Total Liabilities $ 551,617 $ 506,995 Equity: Total DXP Enterprises, Inc. equity 361,132 360,338 Non-controlling interest 208 798 Total Equity $ 361,340 $ 361,136 Total liabilities and equity $ 912,957 $ 868,131 Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands, unaudited) The following table is a reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash flow from operating activities, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (Restated) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash from operating activities $ 6,625 $ 30,476 $ 22,831 $ 92,240 Less: purchases of property and equipment (1,458 ) (1,397 ) (2,984 ) (6,530 ) Plus: proceeds from sales of property and equipment — — 1,297 123 Free cash flow $ 5,167 $ 29,079 $ 21,144 $ 85,833 Note: Supplemental non-cash items include share repurchases which have been excluded. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005351/en/

