  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DXP Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXPE   US2333774071

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
News 
Summary

DXP Enterprises : Saving The Everglades – 14 Billion Gallons at A Time

01/28/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Spanning over 1.5 million acres, the Florida Everglades is an incredible ecosystem that is home to over 4,300 different species of plants and animals. But since the 1960s, agricultural runoff has polluted the water and had damaging effects on the wildlife.

Fortunately, extensive efforts were initiated in the 1990s to protect the Everglades and prevent further degradation. Federal and state governments currently have projects underway to reverse these effects and restore the delicate ecosystem's balance.

In an attempt to halt this disruption to the ecosystem, Flowserve participated in the biggest Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) completed to date. Flowserve Corporation's Pump Division provided 25 vertical pumps, with impellers from 2,438 to 3,226 mm (96 to 127 in) in diameter, to move an estimated 64 billion liters (14 billion gallons) of water per day into filter marshes. The pumps have remained in service without interruption after more than 20 years and are on track to help keep the Everglades clean for years to come.

Recently, Flowserve supplied four 1,981 mm (78 in) pumps for a separate project that will lift 3.2 billion liters (710 million gallons) of nutrient-enriched water per day into a pre-treatment reservoir. Flowserve is a valued supplier for DXP, so our DXPeople stepped in to help with this big project.

DXP's Role in The Recent Project

The DXP team assisted the project engineer during design to select the most efficient Flowserve pumps to deliver the largest volumes of water at the highest efficiency. Additionally, we worked with the contractors to provide assistance during project execution-from shop drawings and responding to inquiries during construction all the way to final execution.

DXPeople went above and beyond to help out on this project. Our team worked together to perform start-up services, checked and certified proper installation, and of course, delivered on time and on budget.

DXPeople Build a Better Future

At DXP, we are committed to building a brighter future. Our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) combined with our expertise in the renewable energy market allows us to do just that. Learn more about DXP's ESG strategy.

Disclaimer

DXP Enterprises Inc. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 22:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 106 M - -
Net income 2021 18,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 564 M 564 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 550
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,07 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Jay Jeffery SVP-Supply Chain Services, Marketing & IT
Christopher T. Gregory Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Paz Maestas Vice President-Marketing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.16.67%564
FASTENAL COMPANY-14.41%31 553
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.-7.07%24 811
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-3.69%4 517
DIPLOMA PLC-20.57%4 470
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.11%3 827