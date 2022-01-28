DXP Enterprises : Saving The Everglades – 14 Billion Gallons at A Time

Spanning over 1.5 million acres, the Florida Everglades is an incredible ecosystem that is home to over 4,300 different species of plants and animals. But since the 1960s, agricultural runoff has polluted the water and had damaging effects on the wildlife.

Fortunately, extensive efforts were initiated in the 1990s to protect the Everglades and prevent further degradation. Federal and state governments currently have projects underway to reverse these effects and restore the delicate ecosystem's balance.

In an attempt to halt this disruption to the ecosystem, Flowserve participated in the biggest Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) completed to date. Flowserve Corporation's Pump Division provided 25 vertical pumps, with impellers from 2,438 to 3,226 mm (96 to 127 in) in diameter, to move an estimated 64 billion liters (14 billion gallons) of water per day into filter marshes. The pumps have remained in service without interruption after more than 20 years and are on track to help keep the Everglades clean for years to come.

Recently, Flowserve supplied four 1,981 mm (78 in) pumps for a separate project that will lift 3.2 billion liters (710 million gallons) of nutrient-enriched water per day into a pre-treatment reservoir. Flowserve is a valued supplier for DXP, so our DXPeople stepped in to help with this big project.

The DXP team assisted the project engineer during design to select the most efficient Flowserve pumps to deliver the largest volumes of water at the highest efficiency. Additionally, we worked with the contractors to provide assistance during project execution-from shop drawings and responding to inquiries during construction all the way to final execution.

DXPeople went above and beyond to help out on this project. Our team worked together to perform start-up services, checked and certified proper installation, and of course, delivered on time and on budget.

At DXP, we are committed to building a brighter future. Our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) combined with our expertise in the renewable energy market allows us to do just that. Learn more about DXP's ESG strategy.